Norfolk and North Star split baseball doubleheader

Norfolk High erupted for nine runs on 10 hits in the opener before running into a crafty, hard-throwing left-hander in the nightcap as the Panthers and Lincoln North Star split a doubleheader at Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday.
Norfolk's 9-5 victory in game one was its first of the season after entering the contest 0-4, having dropped two games each to Columbus and Lincoln East.
Coach Brian Disch said the team needed to know what winning felt like.
“It's a confidence thing," he said. "One of the games with Columbus was competitive, the other one was fairly competitive until we had that one inning and, obviously, Lincoln East was really good, so it was important for the kids to get a win from a confidence standpoint."
Norfolk hosted, but North Star was designated the home team for both games, which had originally been scheduled for Lincoln. Wet field conditions in the capital city necessitated the venue change.
Norfolk got on the board first in the opener. Andrew Papstein reached on an error, then took third when North Star pitcher Caden Steiger overthrew the first baseman on a pickoff attempt. Papstein then scored on a Colton Price RBI single.
The Navigators tied it in the second when Lynden Bruegman singled and stole second, then advanced to third and scored on back-to-back wild pitches by starter Jace Mohr.
A half-inning later, the Panthers blew the game open. Jeht Stateler and Dustin Brenden started with back-to-back singles. Four Panthers then bunted successfully in the five-run inning that included four hits and two more North Star errors.
Disch said the key was executing the bunts. "We put some balls in play, forced them to make plays," he said.
Norfolk tacked on two more runs in the fifth. Price doubled and Brayden Lammers walked. Both advanced 90 feet on Jackson Schwanebeck's sacrifice bunt, and then both scored on Grant Colligan's base hit to left.
The Panthers added an insurance run in the sixth as Brenden singled, stole second and scored on Price's single — his fourth hit of the game.
"I was really seeing the ball well," Price said. "I was getting ahead early in the count and driving some fastballs."
The Navigators made things interesting in the top of the seventh by scoring three runs on just two hits and a Norfolk error. But North Star's Connor Eitzmann flied to center to end the inning and the game.
Mohr earned the win on the mound, working four innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out three and walking four. Brenden took care of the other three innings in relief, allowing three runs, only one of which was earned.
Norfolk looked for the sweep in game two, but it wasn't to be.
In the top of the first, Price reached on an error with two out and advanced to second on another North Star error. Lammers then hit the ball hard, but right at Navigator shortstop Cooper Wesslund, who threw to first to retire the side.
North Star scored the game's first run in the second when Eitzmann doubled and then scored on Cameron Teinert's base hit.
The Navigators added four more runs in the third and one in the fourth to open up a 6-0 advantage.
Meanwhile, North Star's lefthanded starter, Bruegman, kept the Panthers off-balance, surrendering only one base hit, to Colligan leading off the fifth.
"We've been struggling against lefties lately," Price said. "We just need to get some more hacks in the cage and I think we'll start seeing them better as the season moves on."
North Star closed out the game via the 10-run rule in the fifth by scoring four runs with the benefit of just one hit, while taking advantage of three walks and two Norfolk errors.
Landon Vaughan suffered the pitching loss after working 2 2/3 innings, giving up six hits and five runs, three of them earned.
Bruegman gave up just the one hit while striking out nine and walking three.
"We struck out too much," Disch said. "We just need to find ways to put the ball in play with two strikes and force them to make plays."
Norfolk was to have been back in action on Friday afternoon for a single game at South Sioux City. The game was originally slated for Tuesday but was rained out.
Game one
Norfolk 105 021 0 — 9 10 2
Lincoln North Star 011 000 3 — 5 7 5
WP: Jace Mohr; LP: Caden Steiger; 2B: (N) Colton Price, (LNS) Tyler Bishop, Steiger.
Game two
Norfolk 000 00 — 0 1 6
Lincoln North Star 014 14 — 10 9 2
WP: Lynden Bruegman; LP: Landon Vaughan; 2B: (LNS) Connor Eitzmann, Cooper Wesslund.