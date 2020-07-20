Non-winged sprint cars visit Off Road Speedway

Thirteen 305 non-winged sprint cars made a first-ever visit to Off Road Speedway on Saturday night as part of the Lynn Langenberg Memorial celebration, with cars and drivers from Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, South Dakota and Nebraska.
According to feature winner Todd McVay, who calls Grain Valley, Missouri, home, travel by “open-wheel” drivers is just part of the fun.
“This was one of those deals where I got tired of running around Kansas City and I said, ‘Let’s load up and go, like they did in the old days,’ ” McVay said. “For open-wheel drivers, historically, it’s just go wherever, have a good race and go back home. We just picked this race and went to it, and we had a good time. I’d definitely come back.”
The 305 sprint cars, which produce 450 to 500 horsepower and approach speeds near 96 miles per hour, differ primarily in axle width and the driver’s cage, McVay said, and “in a couple hours” can be converted into a winged car. McVay said he does that on occasion but also races a separate 360 winged car.
The history behind McVay’s interest in open-wheel racing dates to his uncle Eddie in 1946, continued with a grandfather racing Formula 1 cars in England in 1955 and included his father’s career beginning in 1977. McVay started racing sprint cars in 2004.
“I raced go-karts and micros, but that was about it as far as stepping stones before racing sprint cars,” McVay said. “I’ve had success racing the midget cars; this is about as successful as I’ve been in the sprint cars. I prefer the midget car. I like the nimbleness of it.”
McVay doesn’t focus his racing career on points titles or championships.
“I simply want to race,” he said.
He sees himself as “more of a gypsy.”
“If I can go race someplace, and I’ve got a car,” he said, “load it up in the trailer and let’s go racing.”
McVay’s win on Saturday night was a wire-to-wire victory, despite three cautions bringing the field together for restarts each time. Jake Kouba of Minneapolis took second place ahead of his father, Jimmy, of Byron, Minnesota.
McVay said the difference Saturday night was “relying on experience” based on identifying the track surface and choosing the right set-up for his car.
“We banked on knowing the track was probably going to go ‘this way,’ and we hit (the setup) right,” McVay said. “I won the heat race, and there were some things I picked up on, so I tried to leave the car a little looser because I figured it was going to take a little rubber where I was going to run.”
“Other than the heat race, I took a look at the track one more time and it gave me my visual cues that I wanted,” he said. “So I said this is what we’re going to do, and that was pretty much the end of it.”
James Roebuck — the IMCA SportMods division leader in laps led at Off Road Speedway this season — won his first “A” feature at the track this year and led every lap of the 20-lap event.
Last week Roebuck also had the lead most of the way, until a tire issue sidelined him from the race, but a change in approach helped the Genoa driver garner three wins on consecutive nights — the third being Saturday’s win in Norfolk.
“We’ve been struggling a little bit this year; we cut down a tire for the last couple laps last week, so that took us out for that night,” Roebuck said. “It seems like we’re pretty quick at the beginning, but we just need to finish the races. We’ve stumbled on a few issues the past few weeks. Tires were number one; we were burning up our tires too quickly.”
“We had a win in Albion last night, and we won at Columbus on Thursday,” he said. “So we’ve got it dialed in now; I feel pretty confident in it.”
After being forced up too high in turn two and dropping back to fourth place with two laps remaining, Colby Langenberg benefited when the last of three consecutive cautions negated that misfortune, and the Norfolk driver then took advantage of a new opportunity on the restart to edge Josh Most of Red Oak, Iowa, by a matter of inches to finish second.
Austin Brauner of Platte Center won his second feature of the season at Off Road Speedway in the IMCA Stock Cars division after taking the lead away from Emerson’s Hans Houfek midway through the 18-lap race, then widening the margin to win by several car lengths.
Norfolk’s Tejay Mielke won a three-car battle with Houfek and Fred DeSive of O’Neill to finish second, while Houfek held off DeSive for third place.
Columbus driver Tristan Grape won an IMCA Hobby Stock feature race for the first time at Off Road Speedway, taking full advantage of a front row starting position by establishing a large lead over the field while a group of four cars competed for second place behind him.
That battle was won by points leader Jason Wilkinson of Neligh, who made his way into the fray from the sixth of eight rows of cars in the starting lineup with Norfolk’s Wyatt Lehman, who began the race on the inside of Wilkinson, to grab third.
Wakefield’s Travis Birkley appeared to have won an IMCA Late Models “A” feature at Off Road Speedway for the first time this season by holding off repeated attempts to pass by Jim Johnson of Plainview during the final five laps; however, following a disqualification, Johnson was moved up into the first place position. Stanton driver Nelson Vollbrecht and Norfolk's Chase Osborne received second and third place, respectively.
No races are scheduled at Off Road Speedway on Saturday, July 25, but races will resume the following Saturday, Aug. 1, with a scheduled visit by the winged 360 Sprint Cars.