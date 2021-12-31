Non-resolutions: A joy not to keep

Single digits. Those two words bring a chill as we consider not only the weather this time of year but also the percentage of people likely to keep their New Year’s resolutions.
With such a pathetic showing of resolute people, is it any wonder that many of us choose not to make any resolutions at all?
Experts tell us that we shouldn’t give up hope — we should still make resolutions. However, they say, we shouldn’t make such outlandishly lofty resolutions that we are doomed to fail to keep them; rather, we should make reasonable resolutions — resolutions that we might actually be able to keep.
But where’s the fun in that?
No, no. I think we need to go for the outlandish — but resolve that we’re NOT going to keep our resolutions. And then when we don’t keep them, well, we’ve kept our resolution to not keep resolutions. In this way, we can have lofty goals plus success.
Have you followed all of that? Are you on board?
In the spirit of the season, I’ve created my list of “non-resolutions” and will share them with you.
For January, I resolve to finally attack that ginormous box of photos (dating back to when my kids were little and photos were still on photo paper instead of in the cloud), scan them, upload them and make photo books out of them.
I resolve to do all of that in January so that I can save February for doing the same thing with all of the numerous, more recent photos that are actually on my computer.
March seems like a good time to do something about my cookbooks — like actually use the recipes in them. For years, my aunt sent me a Taste of Home hardback book each year containing the best recipes from that year. I resolve to try one new recipe every day this month — and I resolve to plan for those recipes and actually make a list before I go to the grocery store so that I don’t have to make substitutes and wonder why the recipe is so bad.
Beyond that, my resolutions are yearly instead of monthly. My No. 1 yearly goal is to not ask my daughter a single computer-related question the entire year. (Does it count if I ask my son to ask my daughter?) She would definitely appreciate this, and it would free up a lot of her time.
Related to that, I resolve to be patient and never get mad at my devices and never blame them for my technological inadequacies.
Instead, I’ll take out my anger by resolving to use my cheese-grater-looking thingamajig on my feet every night instead of waiting until they look as though they’re related to the lizard family.
I did do a lot of organizing last year, but I still have a few I-really-don’t-want-to-deal-with-this stashes. So, I resolve to go through all of the individual files in my file drawer and throw out all irrelevant papers. And I resolve to finally use up all of the stamps of miscellaneous denominations left over from the various pre-forever-stamp periods.
And, finally, my most challenging resolution of all: Go through all of the bags of cords that came with various technology and figure out which ones I don’t need anymore because I no longer own the accompanying devices.
Of course, I might have to break my no-asking-my-daughter-computer-questions resolution to do that.