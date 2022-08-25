With everything that Carson Noecker has accomplished during his high school career in both cross country and track and field, it would be easy to assume that Oct. 3, 2019, would be a day that he’d rather forget.
But it’s not. And that type of attitude is one of many reasons Noecker could make state history during his senior cross country season.
The Hartington Cedar Catholic student who competes in cross country for a co-op with Hartington-Newcastle could become the first boys four-time state champion ever in Nebraska if he finishes first in Class C on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Kearney Country Club once again.
“When I first started, I never thought I’d make it this far,” Noecker said. “Even if I can’t do it this year, I don’t think I have anything to complain about. I’ve been given a great gift, a great talent, and I’ve got to thank God for that.
“Just to be here right now, I never thought I’d be here. There’s a lot of people who wish they could be in my shoes right now, and I have nothing to complain about. I’ve got to be thankful for the moment, live in it and whatever happens this year happens.”
Noecker put up impressive times and started winning right away during his high school career. He won his first meet, Hartington-Newcastle’s home invite, by almost 90 seconds.
“My first race I just wanted to see how I would feel,” Noecker said. “It felt pretty good my first race. I ran as hard as I truly could. I was just happy I could complete the 3 miles and the way that I did it. I kept improving from there. That’s what I kept trying doing.”
And he kept winning. And winning. And winning.
The lone exception during the past three seasons? A second-place finish by 33 seconds to Pierce’s Mason Sindelar in the Battle Creek Invitational at Evergreen Hills Golf Course on Oct. 3, 2019, during his freshman year.
But being one race away from going undefeated heading into his senior year isn’t a sore point with Noecker.
“There’s a lot more to losing than winning most times,” he said. “There’s going to be a day when I lose. That happens to everyone. I hope I can truly learn a lot from that and go from there.”
And he said that loss — if finishing second in a cross country invite can be considered a “loss” — was indeed a learning experience.
“You’ve got to get out faster and stay with the leader as much as you truly can,” he said of his main takeaway from that day. “Things will go from there.”
Things certainly have gone well for Noecker. At the state meet his freshman year, he claimed his first title by 13 seconds over Sindelar.
In 2020, Noecker again topped Sindelar for first place, that time by 31 seconds.
He dominated the state meet as a junior, winning by 1:23 to become the state’s seventh three-time boys state champion. While three girls became four-time state champions in Nebraska, no boy ever has been able to do it.
Noecker’s evolution as a runner from his already impressive freshman year gives him the opportunity to be the first.
“I definitely try to get out a little faster than I used to,” he said. “I’m more patient at the start calming my nerves. I like to have quite a bit of nerves at the start just to keep you going. I feel like it’s good to have nerves at the start of a race.
“I feel like I’ve grown getting to meet a whole lot of different runners and getting a true understanding of this sport. Nebraska — you have runners up here (in the northeast) and then you have runners in Omaha and bigger cities. Their training is completely different than ours. Just learning how everyone trains and how it works for them is interesting.”
While Noecker also has secured a strong collection of gold medals and records in track and field, he said cross country’s variety of challenges appeals to him.
“There’s always something different to look forward to,” he said. “Every track is pretty well the same. Cross country has different courses, and that plays with factors like hills and where we’re at.
“There’s the weather, too. Being in Nebraska, it always seems to be crazy and different than spring. It’s a completely different sport than track in the fact that everyone there is running the same race. It’s far, and it’s hard for everyone.”
Despite oftentimes finishing well before anyone else in the field, Noecker can be seen remaining near the finish line, congratulating runners as they complete a course. Finding any signs of an ego from Noecker may be as likely as finding those races that he didn’t win.
“There’s not a single one out there from first to last place that isn’t running the whole race,” Noecker said. “If he finishes, he ran 3 miles. I think everyone is pushing each other.
“At the finish, I try to congratulate everyone. I’ve seen many other runners have started doing that, too. I’m glad I was able to start that and realize that whatever place you get, you’ve run 3 miles. It’s special to do that.”
Noecker wants to continue competing in cross county as well as track and field in college, although he isn’t sure where he would like to run yet. A marathon is something he’d like to complete later on in life.
But, for now, he’s focusing on his senior season.
“I’m trying to improve my times on each course that we run each year,” he said. “I want to improve my time a little bit and just stay consistent in the end.”
And, while all eyes are on Noecker, he wants to do his part to continue to help build up the Hartington-Newcastle program.
“I hope that I can inspire more interest from the community for more participation,” he said. “I hope kids realize there are more things than football and volleyball. There’s cross country that you can do in the fall. The sport of running can take you a long ways, not just in cross country but in track and in life.
“Not every day is easy ... but on those days when it does feel good, you really remember those.”