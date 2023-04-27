Even in a rare 1,600-meter race in which he didn’t place first, Carson Noecker teamed up to produce a record-breaking performance on Thursday.
After going stride for stride for most of four laps during the Norfolk Classic, Norfolk High’s Isaac Ochoa edged the Cedar Catholic standout by 1.42 seconds at Johnny Carson Field.
In the process, the duo combined to completely rewrite record after record.
Ochoa’s time of 4:16.38 set the meet and stadium record. It also topped his 4:18.77 from earlier this season, which broke the all-time Northeast and North Central Nebraska mark.
Noecker still has the second-fastest time ever in the region. His 4:17.80 also broke the Class C record of 4:18.6 set by Larry Kassebaum of Hebron in 1967.
Sharing smiles and respect after the race – as well as in the later 3,200 won by Noecker – the pair proved there were no losers in this sporting event.
“Honestly, that was probably one of my favorite races that I ever ran,” Ochoa said. “I went out wanting to lead that race, and Carson wouldn’t stay behind me like most of the other schools do – the Lincoln schools, the Omaha schools. They always stay behind me, but Carson stayed right next to me, which I loved.
“He even picked up the pace, so I was like, whoa, why are we going so fast? So he sped it up, and I was like, you know what? I’m not going to stay behind him. So I stayed right next to him, and we had a great race. It was so fun.”
Noecker – who was named the Norfolk Classic boys outstanding athlete – was his usual humble self and didn’t express any disappointment about his rare second-place finish.
“It was an honor to get to run against that kid,” he said. “He’s got a God-given talent, and it’s fun to run against him and push him and have him push me. It’s one of those things that it was something a lot of people here came out to see, and it was exciting to watch.”
Noecker credited Ochoa for running a smart race.
“He had a better race strategy than I had,” he said. “I was just out there running on his side farther than he was running. That’s on me, and I’ll learn from that.”
Both appreciated the opportunity to be pushed by each other and posting the rare simultaneous outcome of the two fastest times on the all-time area charts.
“It’s an achievement,” Ochoa said. “I really look up to him. He inspires me. He’s also a Catholic. Being a Catholic myself, it makes me want to get to know him better.”
Noecker said: “I knew coming into this race, he’s earned it. He performed amazingly, and this is one of those things I’ll never forget.”
The 3,200 didn’t involve the same level of drama.
Noecker set his usual quick pace from the start and topped Ochoa by almost 12 seconds in 9:16.36. That shattered his own meet record of 9:35.39 set two years ago.
“I can’t complain,” Noecker said of his time. “It was nice weather today and not a lot of wind, not real hot. It was kind of a perfect track meet day.
“This is one of those meets you have a different feeling about. Most of the meets you see the same people all the time. This meet you see people from different classes and different parts of Nebraska, It’s really exciting.”
For Ochoa, the Norfolk Classic’s schedule of running the 1,600 before the 3,200 was an adjustment.
“I never really ran the mile first and then the 3,200,” he said. “I was going to stay behind Carson, but he takes it out so fast. I never ran a 3,200 that fast ever.
“It really does say something about the way he competes. He just goes out there and runs, and it’s very impressive. It’s definitely a learning curve for me, because it’s the first time I’ve gone out in a 4:30 (split in the) two-mile. Usually I’m 4:45, 4:50. It was very impressive.”
Noecker added a third gold, running the second leg on Cedar Catholic’s first-place 4x800 relay team. He joined Nolan Becker, Lukas Wortmann and Carson Arens to finish in 8:24.70.