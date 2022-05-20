OMAHA — Northeast and North Central Nebraska left the first day of the Nebraska Class C state track and field meet with four gold medal winners and three new state-meet record holders.
Carter Nelson of Ainsworth and Landon Olson of Battle Creek were pretty familiar with one another before Friday.
The two best high jumpers in the area faced off in the West Holt invite in April and the District C-5 meet in May, with Olson winning on both occasions.
Nelson, the defending state champion, cleared 7 feet even earlier in the season, tying a Class C state record. Olson’s personal record heading into Friday was 6-9.
So perhaps it was quite fitting that Nelson and Olson were the last ones standing at Burke Stadium, with a meet-record of 6-10 standing before them.
Nelson knocked over the bar on his first attempt, his first miss of the day. On his second, he cleared the mark to set the record and move on.
The pressure began to mount for the Battle Creek senior, who missed his first two tries at 6-10. Then, on his final jump, he cleared the bar to set a new personal and meet record.
“It’s obviously a lot of adrenaline,” Olson said. “I had to make sure I kept my speed up and just jump as high as I could.”
Up next was 7-0, which neither Nelson or Olson were able to make over. Since Nelson had fewer total misses, he repeated as the state champion.
“Landon’s just really nice about everything, so, even if he were to beat me, I’d love that moment no matter what,” Nelson said. “I’ll remember that for the rest of my life.”
Carson Noecker entered the 3,200-meter run with both the Class C state and meet record in hand.
On Friday, the junior from Hartington Cedar Catholic broke the latter by eight seconds, winning the race in 9 minutes, 16.05 seconds.
“It feels pretty good,” he said. “I just want to give thanks to God and thank him for giving me this ability to be down here and to get to run this way, so it’s a great blessing.”
Noecker also ran third on Cedar Catholic’s 4x800-meter relay team, which won the race in a season-best 8:22.40. He made up enough ground to put the Trojans in third heading into the final quarter of the race. From there, anchor Carson Arens took the lead on the home stretch and never looked back.
Cedar Catholic finished within a second of South Loup and Hastings St. Cecilia.
“It feels amazing,” Arens said. “Our team just really pushed through and everybody did their part and we won.”
Kade Pieper of Norfolk Catholic set a new personal record on his last throw of the day (57-8) to bring the Knights their first gold medal of the state meet.
“It feels good,” he said. “It’s all I’ve worked for.”
His teammate — senior Ben Hammond — PR’d in the 3,200 with a 10:00.30, putting him in second place. Hammond finished fifth in the race in 2021 and felt that the prep work leading up to it was key.
“I trained a lot to run that pace and I knew it was going to be in the mix to get second,” he said. “So we just trained that pace and saw it work out that way.”
CLASS C BOYS
Team scoring: Battle Creek 22, Hartington CC 20, Norfolk Catholic 18, Stanton 16, Ainsworth 15, Lourdes l10, Grand Island CC 9, South Loup 8, Hastings St. Cecilia 8, Elmwood-Murdock 8, Bishop Neumann 6.5, Sutton 6, Perkins County 6, Sandy Creek 6, Oakland-Craig 5, Lincoln Lutheran 5, Doniphan-Trumbul 4.5, Ord 4, Superior 3, Homer 3, Freeman 2.5, Howells-Dodge 2.5, Centura 2, Twin River 2, Wilber-Clatonia 2, Cornerstone Christian 1
FINALS
3,200: 1, Carson Noecker, Cedar Catholic, 9:16.05a. 2, Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic, 10:00.30. 3, Mason McGreer, Perkins County, 10:01.39. 4, Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth, 10:01.62. 5, Abraham Larson, Stanton, 10:08.98. 6, Grant Lander, Homer, 10:12.91. 7, Jackson Strain, Twin River, 10:16.17. 8, Justin Sherman, Cornerstone Christian, 10:18.14
3,200 relay: 1, Cedar Catholic (Grant Arens, Lukas Wortmann, Carson Noecker, Carson Arens), 8:22.40. 2, South Loup, 8:22.79. 3, Hastings St. Cecilia, 8:22.93. 4, Lincoln Lutheran, 8:26.39. 5, Ord, 8:28.90. 6, Battle Creek, 8:32.21. 7, Wilber-Clatonia, 8:32.65. 8, Bishop Neumann, 8:35.25.
Shot: 1, Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic, 57-8½. 2, Kamden Dusatko, Stanton, 54-5¾. 3, Nathan Baldwin, Sutton, 53-8½. 4, Jacob Ottis, Battle Creek, 53-2¾. 5, Barrett Wilke, Stanton, 52-11½. 6, Seth Schnakenberg, Superior, 52-7¾. 7, Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek, 51-5. 8, Kolby Gorecki, Centura, 51-1.
High jump: 1, Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 6-10. 2, Landon Olson, Battle Creek, 6-10. 3, Micah Biltoft, Sandy Creek, 6-6. 4, Myles Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull, 6-2. 4, Connor Schutt, Bishop Neumann, 6-2. 6, Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge, 6-0. 6, Taylan Vetrovsky, Freeman, 6-0. 8, Troy Rassmussen, Centura, 6-0.
Triple jump: 1, Beau Lee, Lourdes Central Catholic, 45-1. 2, Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 44-9. 3, Isaac Herbek, Grand Island Central Catholic, 44-5¾. 4, LJ McNeill, Oakland-Craig, 43-7¼. 5, Landon Olson, Battle Creek, 43-1½. 6, Marcus Lowry, Grand Island Central Catholic, 42-11½. 7, Carson Kudlacek, St. Cecilia, 42-10½. 8, Connor Schutt, Bishop Neumann, 42-10¼.
Qualifiers
100-meter qualifiers: Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, 10.94; Harrison Klein, Louisville, 11.01; Trevor Thomson, Summerland, 11.12; Gage Steinke, Grand Island CC, 11.06; Mitchell Hupp, Stanton, 11.17; Caid McCart, West Holt, 11.19; Jenson Anderson, Hastings St. Cecilia, 11.24; Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 11.25.
Heat 1: Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, 10.94Q; Harrison Klein, Louisville, 11.01Q; Trevor Thomson, Summerland, 11.12Q; Gage Steinke, Grand Island CC, 11.06q; Mitchell Hupp, Stanton, 11.17q; Caid McCart, West Holt, 11.19q; Jenson Anderson, Hastings St. Cecilia, 11.24q; Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 11.25q
Heat 2: Harrison Klein, Louisville, 11.01Q; Jenson Anderson, Hastings St. Cecilia, 11.24q; Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 11.25q; Drew Erhart, Palmyra, 11.37; Antonio Sims, Malcolm, 11.59; Mayson McIntosh, Hartington-Newcastle, 11.65; Ellis Livingston, Gordon-Rushville, 11.68; Jake Peitz, Hartington-Newcastle, 11.78
Heat 3: Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, 10.94Q; Gage Steinke, Grand Island CC, 11.06q; Ryker Evans, Hi-Line, 11.35; Matthew Wing, Lincoln Lutheran, 11.56; Jose Escandon, Gibbon, 11.59; Brett Kleinschmit, Hartington CC, 11.67; Grant Wiedel, Thayer Central, 11.68; Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, 11.70
200 qualifiers: Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, 22.34; Caden Denker, David City, 22.37; Brayton Johnson, Grand Island CC, 22.78; Caid McCart, West Holt, 22.79; Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 22.88; Mitchell Hupp, Stanton, 22.88; Logan Turek, Wood River, 22.90; Trevor Thomson, Summerland, 22.99
Heat 1: Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, 22.34Q; Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 22.88q; Trevor Thomson, Summerland, 22.99q; Jack McKay, David City, 23.46; Keaton Lemburg, Centura, 23.55; Bryant Stouffer, Aquinas Catholic, 23.67; Blake Garner, Perkins County, 23.89; Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 23.95
Heat 2: Caden Denker, David City, 22.37Q; Mitchell Hupp, Stanton, 22.88q; Drew Erhart, Palmyra, 23.29; Jake Peitz, Hartington-Newcastle, 23.57; Will Jurgens, Lincoln Lutheran, 23.64; Casey Hanson, Perkins County, 23.74; Matthew Wing, Lincoln Lutheran, 23.78; Grant Wiedel, Thayer Central, 24.21
Heat 3: Brayton Johnson, Grand Island CC, 22.78Q; Caid McCart, West Holt, 22.79q; Logan Turek, Wood River, 22.90q; Ryker Evans, Hi-Line, 23.09; Reed Bennett, Elkhorn Valley, 23.41; Lucas Ronnfeldt, Brld, 23.44; Logan Bokemper, Wakefield, 23.52; Grant Lewandowski, Tri County, 23.63
400 qualifiers: Brayton Johnson, Grand Island CC, 50.31; Logan Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 50.44; Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, 51.73; Ben Alberts, Grand Island CC, 50.65; Alex Kuehn, Hartington CC, 50.92; Cache Gracey, South Loup, 51.06; Caden Denker, David City, 51.25; August Scholting, Wisner-Pilger, 52.01
Heat 1: Brayton Johnson, Grand Island CC, 50.31Q; Alex Kuehn, Hartington CC, 50.92q; Caden Denker, David City, 51.25q; Caleb Paulk, Wood River, 53.19; Johnathan DeRiso, Ord, 53.35; Houston Broz, Wilber-Clatonia, 53.57; Jack Cohen, Om Brown Talb, 53.81; Karl Grafelman, Om Brown Talb, 53.92
Heat 2: Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, 51.73Q; August Scholting, Wisner-Pilger, 52.01q; Will Hamer, Battle Creek, 52.21; Emmanuel Consbruck, Hastings St. Cecilia, 52.73; Asher McCart, West Holt, 53.17; Chase Moorhead, Hershey, 53.71; Logan McGreer, Malcolm, 54.84, Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, DQ
Heat 3: Logan Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 50.44Q; Ben Alberts, Grand Island CC, 50.65q; Cache Gracey, South Loup, 51.06q; Kanyon Talton, Norfolk Catholic, 53.21; Jace Phillips, Bridgeport, 53.87; Gavin Ekstein, Superior, 54.09; Grant Arens, Hartington CC, 54.86; Nylin Bowers, Gibbon, 55.62
110 hurdles qualifiers: Deagan Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 14.91; Kamdyn Swartz, Bishop Neumann, 14.97; Dane Miller, Superior, 15.31; Easton Fries, Chase County, 15.09; Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 15.56; Baron Buckendahl, Battle Creek, 15.57; Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge, 15.59; Riley Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 15.86q
Heat 1: Deagan Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 14.91Q; Easton Fries, Chase County, 15.09q; Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge, 15.59q; Jace Bombeck, Gibbon, 15.93; Kade Anderson, Chase County, 16.09; Jensen Olsen, Chase County, 16.19; Quinn Palmer, Wilber-Clatonia, 16.57; Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, 16.68
Heat 2: Kamdyn Swartz, Bishop Neumann, 14.97Q; Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 15.56q; Riley Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 15.86q; Colin Rhynalds, North Bend Central, 15.95; Dylan Amick, Battle Creek, 16.40; Trevor Brown, Southern Valley, 16.65; Noah Jurgens, Freeman, 16.69; Aydon McDonald, Gordon-Rushville, 19.27
Heat 3: Dane Miller, Superior, 15.31Q; Baron Buckendahl, Battle Creek, 15.57q; Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek, 16.23; Caleb Allen, Ainsworth, 16.32; Ty Krommenhoek, Tri County Northeast, 16.37; John Prochaska, Aquinas Catholic, 16.39; Hunter White, Shelby-Rising City, 16.54; Bladen Garcia, Centura, 16.56
300 hurdles qualifiers: Kamdyn Swartz, Bishop Neumann, 39.83; Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, 40.33; Baron Buckendahl, Battle Creek, 41.32; Dane Miller, Superior, 40.24; Riley Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 40.33; Easton Fries, Chase County, 41.18; Caleb Allen, Ainsworth, 41.64; John Prochaska, Auinas Catholic, 41.78
Heat 1: Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, 40.33Q; Easton Fries, Chase County, 41.18q; Caleb Allen, Ainsworth, 41.64q; Hunter White, Shelby-Rising City, 42.46; Houston Broz, Wilber-Clatonia, 42.78; Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm, 43.30; Mayson McIntosh, Hartington-Newcastle, 43.72; Alex Rohrobaugh, Parkview Christ, 44.20
Heat 2: Kamdyn Swartz, Bishop Neumann, 39.83Q; Dane Miller, Superior, 40.24q; Riley Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 40.33q; Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek, 42.27; Jake Bargen, Centennial, 43.27; Jackson Lindburg, Cross County, 43.42; Ben Holsing, Tri County, 43.76; Mitchel Wilson, Southern Valley, 45.90
Heat 3: Baron Buckendahl, Battle Creek, 41.32Q; John Prochaska, Aquinas Catholic, 41.78q; Carter Werner, Elkhorn Valley, 41.87; Calvin Sassaman, Bishop Neumann, 42.11; Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge, 42.61; Braden Miller, Gibbon, 42.72; Aydon McDonald, Gordon-Rushville, 42.77; Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 43.42.