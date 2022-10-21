KEARNEY – At 12:44 p.m. on Friday, Carson Noecker established Nebraska’s four-time boys state cross country champions club.
The Hartington senior capped off his high school career in typical fashion at the Kearney Country Club – with a commanding victory in the Class C race and his second career all-class medal.
While becoming the state’s first four-time male champion, Noecker also took possession of the state meet record in 14:58.3. He already owned the course record, set earlier this season at the Nebraska-Kearney high school invite.
“I knew it was going to be my last race running this course,” Noecker said. “I thought about how I had a lot of pressure to win. But then I thought about it a lot, and I didn’t have any pressure coming in here because I’ve been blessed to do what I’ve done.
“If I hadn’t won today, I’ve still got a lot to be thankful for. For my career, I’ve just been along for the ride. I’ve got to thank God for that and getting to run this course.”
As usual, Noecker quickly pulled away from the field an held a 38-second advantage at the 1-mile mark. He increased that to 1:17 at two miles and finished 1:44.7 ahead of Platteview’s AJ Raszler.
As is his tradition, Noecker stayed as close as he was allowed to the finish line to congratulate all the other finishers. And then he displayed his usual modesty while talking about being the inaugural four-time boys state champ.
“It’s something that’s pretty amazing, but I was just running my best and give all praise and glory to God for getting to represent my school and the state of Nebraska,” he said. “Just getting to have the team around me and the community supporting me, I feel that’s even more amazing.”
Noecker is well accustomed to running by himself during races, so he took his usual approach after pulling away early on.
“I just stay focused mentally and physically and know there’s always an end to each and every race,” he said. “I just wanted to give my very best today and focus on the race.
“I think my time was a little slower than (the UNK Invite), but I’m not going to complain. I’ve got an amazing gift, an ability to run and a lot of people around me. I’ve got to be thankful for that.”
Running has been a meaningful part of Noecker’s time in high school, where he attends Hartington Cedar Catholic and runs cross country as part of the co-op with Hartington-Newcastle.
“It’s been amazing to be part of the sport, part of the team,” he said. “There are more days that are tough than easy. It’s one of those sports where you’ve got to be mentally strong and physically strong. I think that’s pretty amazing everyone out here running from first to last. …
“You’ve got to put it on yourself to get better. You only have a few months in the season, so in the summer and winter, I feel like you’ve got to train on your own. It’s something you’ve got to focus on to get better, just like in everyday life in anything you want to do.”
Running in college is something Noecker is interested in pursuing, but he isn’t yet set on his future plans.
“Maybe I’ll go on in life and do something more amazing than this,” he said. “Each and every day, just live life in the moment and have no fear. …
“I’m just along for the ride and blessed with whatever happens. I’ve done many great things, made many great memories and experienced a lot of things.”
Other area medalists were Battle Creek’s Jaxon Kilmurry (eighth, 17:22.0); Winnebago’s Dyami Berridge (10th, 17:25.7) and Wayne’s Drew Miller (14th, 17:34.6).
Gothenburg edged out Lincoln Christian 45-47 for the team title. Bloomfield/Wausa was eighth, Hartington 10th and Wayne 11th.