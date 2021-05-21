OMAHA — Underclassmen shined, Norfolk Catholic’s runners stepped up and an already outstanding season for Carson Noecker got even better in the first day of the Class C NSAA State Track and Field Championships on Friday at Burke Stadium.
It was no secret within track and field circles that Carson Noecker was one of the best long-distance runners in the state. The sophomore from Hartington Cedar Catholic entered the 3200-meter run with the only qualifying time under 10 minutes.
Noecker was sure to make his presence felt early, as he opened up an early lead over Aquinas Catholic's Payton Davis and never looked back. As the race went on, it became clear that Noecker could win far more than first; he could set a new state and class record set by Dale Mackel of Elgin Public/Pope John in 1981.
Coming down the home stretch, Noecker lapped several competitors and made one last push to the finish line. Moments after his first-place finish, a silence came over Burke Stadium followed by the announcement that he has officially beaten the record.
“I just thank God for giving me this gift and this talent, this ability to show this. I can’t take any for myself because I know that without God, I really can’t truly do anything,” he said after the race. “To get to do this is a once in a lifetime thing and I hope God can continue to work through me in the future.”
Noecker didn’t have anybody to chase for most of the race, but he had plenty of motivation to keep going with everything he had.
“I just keep trying to ask for God’s help each and every lap and just knowing that in the future, it’s gonna get faster,” he said. “I just want to give my best every time and not hold anything back.”
Not far behind him were Ben Hammond and Dalton Brunsing of Norfolk Catholic, who finished fifth and ninth, respectively. The juniors had been pushing each other all season and were now able to cross the finish line for the first time in the River City.
“To run this track with [Ben] doing so well and me doing pretty well,” Dalton said. “You can’t ask for much more so I’m super happy.
Ty Schlueter of Ainsworth finished third, Grant Lander of Homer finished sixth, Connor Arens of Crofton seventh and Abraham Larson of Stanton eighth.
Not long after, Ben and Dalton’s teammate Jackson Claussen punched his ticket to the finals of the 100- and 200-meter dashes. He placed second overall in both and set a new personal record in the latter.
“It’s been two years since I’ve been here, so I didn’t really know how things would go,” he said. “It should be a competitive finals so I feel really good about it.
With the wins, Clausen is now one step closer to not only winning gold in each race, but also making school and state history. His former-teammate Dylan Kautz currently holds the state records for the 100 and 200 and Clausen is within one second of each record heading into Saturday.
“Kautz is a once in a generation sprinter,” Clausen said. “So to be even close to his time is pretty good.”
Carter Nelson took home gold in the high jump with a final height of 6 feet, 8 inches. The freshman from Ainsworth was amazed by the atmosphere in what was his first time competing in the state championships. He also remembered what makes competing here so special.
“I just felt like it was a blessing,” he said. “Because just to have the talent that I have actually been giving and being able to compete against the people that I really enjoyed competing against is what makes it fun.
Julien Hearn of Neligh-Oakdale finished second with a height of 6-6.
Landon Olson of Battle Creek came out with first place in the long jump after reaching a distance of 22 feet, 9.75 inches on his second try of the finals. He got just enough help from the weather to help him bring home gold.
“The wind helped and I was right on the board,” he said. I was feeling good and everything just went perfect.”
Norfolk Catholic had another medalist in sophomore Kade Pieper, who finished fifth in the discus. Pieper did better in his spin than he used to and was grateful for the opportunity that his first state appearance presented.
“It was a good experience with a lot of good competition,” Pieper said.
Matt Logue of Ponca finished fourth. Dawson Kaup of Neligh-Oakdale finished sixth, Jaxson Bernecker of Cedar Catholic seventh and Mason Mink of Battle Creek eighth.
Cedar Catholic placed fourth in the 4x800-meter relay with a final time of 8:21.37. Oakland-Craig finished seventh and Battle Creek finished eighth.
BOYS
Team scoring: Hartington Cedar Catholic 17, Ainsworth 16, Wilber-Clatonia 15, Aquinas Catholic 14, Sutton 13, GI Central Catholic 12.5, Battle Creek 12, Neligh-Oakdale 11, Burwell 8, Southern Valley 8, Norfolk Catholic 8, Freeman 6, Lincoln Lutheran 6, Centura 6, Ponca 5, Archbishop Bergan 5, Doniphan-Trumbull 4.5, Sandy Creek 4.5, Amherst 4, Bishop Neumann 4, Homer 3, Heartland 3, Nebraska Christian 2, Stanton 2, Oakland Craig 2, Centennial 1.5, Lourdes Central Catholic 1, Crofton 1.
Finals
Discus: 1, Nathan Baldwin, Sutton, 163-11. 2, Carter Mann, Burwell, 162-11. 3, Wyatt Marr, Lincoln Lutheran, 160-10. 4, Matt logue, Ponca, 155-1. 5, Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic, 153-11. 6, Dawson Kaup, Neligh-Oakdale, 152-3. 7, Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 150-8. 8, Mason Mink, Battle Creek, 149-5.
High jump: 1, Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 6-8. 2, Julien Hearn, Neligh-Oakdale, 6-6. 3, Kyle Napier, Aquinas Catholic, 6-4. 4, Myles Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull, 6-4. 4, Micah Biltoft, Sandy Creek, 6-4. 6, Trajan Arbuck, Heartland, J6-4. 7, Isaac Herbek, GI Central Catholic, 6-2. 7, Jake Bargen, Centennial, 6-2.
Long jump: 1, Landon Olson, Battle Creek, 22-9¾. 2, Clayton Berry, Southern Valley, 21-6¾. 3, Eli Wooden, Centura, 21-4½. 4, Shea Gossett, Archbishop Bergan, 20-8¾. 5, Nolan Eloe, Amherst, 20-8¾. 6, Isaac Herbek, GI Central Catholic, 20-8¼. 7, Elijah Boersen, Nebraska Christian, 20-7¾. 8, Beau Lee, Lourdes Central, 20-7¾.
3,200: 1, Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 9:24.56. 2, Payton Davis, Aquinas Catholic, 9:56.75. 3, Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth, 10:15.78. 4, Tommy Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia, 10:15.86. 5, Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic, 10:16.73. 6, Grant Lander, Homer, 10:19.91. 7, Abraham Larson, Stanton, 10:20.45. 8, Connor Arens, Crofton, 10:21.74.
3,200 relay: 1, Wilber-Clatonia (Dawson Hoover, Houston Broz, Will Wenz, Tommy Lokken), 8:07.55. 2, GI Central Catholic, 8:17.25. 3, Freeman, 8:19.33. 4, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 8:21.37. 5, Bishop Neumann, 8:21.93. 6, Sutton, 8:23.70. 7, Oakland Craig, 8:33.20. 8, Battle Creek, 8:35.12.
Qualifiers for Saturday finals
100: Connor Bradley, Southern, 10.84; Jackson Clausen, Norfolk Catholic, 10.85; Gage Steinke, GI Central Catholic, 10.98; Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, 11.02; Josh Jessen, Yutan, 11.17; Caleb Busch, Burwell, 11.18; Andrew Heinrichs, Thayer Central, 11.21; Logan Bokemper, Wakefield, 11.24.
200: Connor Bradley, Southern, 21.90; Jackson Clausen, Norfolk Catholic, 22.04; Caden Denker, David City, 22.41; Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, 22.48; Brayton Johnson, GI Central Catholic, 22.56; Josh Jessen, Yutan, 22.57; Gage Steinke, GI Central Catholic, 22.65; Tony Jarecki, Twin River, 22.66.
400: Connor Bradley, Southern, 50.64; Holden Ruse, Freeman, 50.89; Brayton Johnson, GI Central Catholic, 51.04; Logan Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 51.32; Sutton Pohlman, Stanton, 51.24; Justin Erb, Wakefield, 51.24; Caden Denker, David City, 51.48; Dane Miller, Superior, 51.55.
110 hurdles: Deagan Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 15.05; Kamdyn Swartz, Bishop Neumann, 15.18; Baron Buckendahl, Battle Creek, 15.47; Jake Witter, Aquinas Catholic, 15.33; Clayton Berry, Southern Valley, 15.50; Dane Miller, Superior, 15.54; Hayden Kluthe, Ord, 15.54; Will Saunders, Centennial, 15.70.
300 hurdles: Jack Pille, Oakland Craig, 40.70; Jake Witter, Aquinas Catholic, 40.73; 4, Cade Huxtable, Wood River, 40.80; Cole Siems, Tri County, 40.98; Tristan Sugden, Freeman, 41.48; Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, 41.50; Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek, 42.00; Burton Brandt, Syracuse, 42.09.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Hastings St. Cecilia 22, Battle Creek 20, Norfolk Catholic 15, Crofton 14.5, Bishop Neumann 13, GI Central Catholic 10, Arcadia-Loup City 10, Wisner-Pilger 9, Superior 9, Syracuse 9, David City 9, North Bend Central 7, Conestoga 6, Chase County 6, Ponca 6, Cornerstone 5, South Loup 4.5, Nebraska Chris.ian 4, Raymond Central 4, Centennial 3, Elm Creek 3, Louisville 3, Ainsworth 1, Ord 1, Oakland Craig 1
Finals
3,200: 1, Jordyn Arens, Crofton, 11:16.04. 2, Alayna Vargas, Hastings St. Cecilia, 11:47.23. 3, Danie Parriott, Conestoga, 12:11.35. 4, Brekyn Kok, Cornerstone, 12:18.05. 5, Hannah Swanson, Nebraska Christian, 12:20.17. 6, Sophie Korytowski, Louisville, 12:34.26. 7, Raegan Gellatly, GI Central Catholic, 12:38.23. 8, CeeAnna Beel, Ainsworth, 12:40.22.
3,200 relay: 1, Hastings St. Cecilia (Jenna Esch, Jill Parr, Erin Sheehy, Alayna Vargas) 9:45.06. 2, Bishop Neumann, 10:06.12. 3, Chase County, 10:06.40. 4, North Bend Central, 10:11.93. 5, Norfolk Catholic, 10:12.62. 6, Centennial, 10:13.03. 7, Syracuse, 10:17.75. 8, Oakland Craig, 10:19.07.
Shot: 1, Jessica Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 44-7½. 2, Mary Fennessy, Norfolk Catholic, 44-7¼. 3, Brooke Languis, Ponca, 40-9¾. 4, Lily Vollertson, Syracuse, 40-1½. 5, Shaye Butler, Hastings St. Cecilia, 39-8½. 6, Lauren Vandenberg, David City, 39-7¼. 7, Jozy Piper, Norfolk Catholic, 39-2¼. 8, Elly Piper, Norfolk Catholic, 39-¼.
Triple jump: 1, Renee Brummels, Battle Creek, 39-9¾. 2, Ella Gardner, Superior, 37-2¼. 3, Avery Couch, David City, 37-0. 4, Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 36-9. 5, Grace Mueller, Raymond Central, 36-1½. 6, Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger, 35-11¼. 7, Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central, 35-5½. 8, Journi Moran, Ord, 35-3¾.
Pole vault: 1, Mya Zohner, Battle Creek, 11-0. 2, Marissa Rerucha, GI Central Catholic, 11-0. 3, Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger, 10-6. 4, Reagan Cool, South Loup, 10-0. 4, Jayden Jordan, Crofton, 10-0. 6, Samantha Knapp, Elm Creek, 10-0. 7, Kennedy Stanley, Syracuse, 10-0. 8, Sadie Rempel, Superior, 10-0.
Qualifiers for Saturday finals
100: Kamrie Dillan, Chase County, 12.40; Maya Couch, David City, 12.48; Jadeyn Bubak, South Loup, 12.70; Gaia Andorno, Doniphan-Trumbull, 12.44; Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 12.48; Emily Loseke, Clarkson-Leigh, 12.55; Savannah Horne, Centennial, 12.78; Avery Couch, David City, 12.80.
200: Kamrie Dillan, Chase County, 25.76; Maya Couch, David City, 25.96; Emily Loseke, Clarkson-Leigh, 25.98; Gaia Andorno, Ella Gardner, Superior, 26.36; Danae Rader, Doniphan-Trumbull, 26.41; Isabelle Salters, Valentine, 26.42; Doniphan-Trumbull, 26.42; Jenna Rauert, Wood River, 26.52.
400: Bryn McNair, Chase County, 57.18; Jordan Metzler, Wakefield, 58.68; Laney Kathol, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 59.36; Jenna Esch, Hastings St. Cecilia, 59.26; Alli Jackson, Tri County Northeast, 59.66; Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 1:00.00; Hadley Cheatum, Summerland, 1:00.28; Jill Parr, Hastings St. Cecilia, 1:00.39.
100 hurdles: Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 14.92; Chloe Hanel, Clarkson-Leigh, 15.27; Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger, 15.28; Jerzee Milner, Chase County, 15.47; Becca McGinley, Valentine, 15.61; BriAnna Zohner, Battle Creek, 15.62; Renee Brummels, Battle Creek, 15.64; Kate Griess, Sutton, 15.69.
300 hurdles: Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger, 46.25; Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 46.26; Ellie Tramp, Crofton, 46.84; Chloe Hanel, Clarkson-Leigh, 46.99; Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 47.27; Carly Marshall, Norfolk Catholic, 47.71; Jordan Metzler, Wakefield, 47.90; BriAnna Zohner, Battle Creek, 48.07.