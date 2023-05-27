The state track and field meet included a memorable victory lap by Carson Noecker.
Actually, there were two victory laps.
The Hartington Cedar Catholic standout capped off his remarkable high school career with three more gold medals in last week’s state championships at Omaha Burke Stadium.
He won a relay gold in the 4x800, zipping the Trojans up from 11th place to second — and almost first — while running the second leg.
Then came the main events during the midpoint of the afternoon heat.
Noecker earned his third 3,200-meter run gold medal on Friday in 9:07.73, breaking his own Class C state and state meet records.
On the lone windy day of this year’s four-day state meet, Noecker put down his head entering the final lap, and many eyes around the stadium kept flicking back and forth between watching Noecker’s determined running and the time posted on the video board.
As Noecker entered the second turn to go into the north wind, the fans in the east stands started to rise to their feet as he approached. That continued onto the fans in the west stands as he headed toward the finish line, once again lowering his own all-time best marks.
“I knew I was going to have to really push that first mile if I was going to want to get it,” Noecker said of the record. “I saw my first mile was a few seconds faster than it usually is, and that showed at the end of the race. I didn’t PR by a whole lot, but in the 2-mile, you’re not going to win in one lap. It takes multiple laps. It’s one of those things you have to build off of.”
It was another dominant performance by Noecker, who had to wait 49.10 seconds before the runner-up could cross the finish line so he could begin congratulating each finisher.
Winnebago’s Dyami Berridge, who finished third at state, had the second-best overall time in the class this season, and he was still 46 seconds behind Noecker.
But Noecker never coasted during his senior year.
“I just really try to push myself each and every day,” he said. “One way to truly improve your time is you have to be mentally strong. I know there will be one day where I will be pushed by someone or have to catch someone. I train by myself and really push myself while training.”
That helped Noecker in the 3,200 when it was clear that he was going to secure another gold after the first of the eight laps. But he kept pushing while still enjoying the moment.
“Going into it, I wanted to improve and get a PR in it,” he said. “But I really wanted to enjoy it. It was my last time getting to run on this track and run in this environment.
“I didn’t want to put the pressure on myself of a specific goal. I just wanted to run this last race with a lot of joy and happiness.”
Noecker also repeated as the all-class champion in the 3,200, but he downplayed that achievement.
“That kid (Class A champion Jack Witte of Millard West) didn’t run against me, and I didn’t run against him,” Noecker said. “On any day he could have beat me and I could have beat him.”
Noecker added a final gold on Saturday, winning the 1,600 by almost 11 seconds. Once again, fans began to stand as he circled the oval one final time as a Trojan.
While humble and modest, Noecker understands the position he’s acquired as a role model in the state’s running community.
“I like to see how I can inspire people and maybe change their life in a small way,” he said. “It’s truly incredible. It feels good when you can help people.”
He exits as a three-time champion in the 3,200 and a two-time champ in the 1,600. He owns the state record in both events and the state meet record in the 3,200.
Noecker was also the first four-time boys state champion in cross country.
Now, he moves on to begin his college running career at South Dakota State.
“I’m blessed to get to continue on and continue on in my sport,” Noecker said. “I’m thankful to God for that as well. Whatever happens in the future, I don’t think I can complain. I have a lot of great memories and met many great people throughout my career.”
For Noecker, it truly wasn’t about winning or not winning.
“It’s not the gold medals,” he said. “It’s the memories and the people that you meet.”
SEASON CHART
What a year for the throwers in Northeast Nebraska.
Norfolk Catholic’s Kade Pieper ended his senior year in possession of the all-time Northeast Nebraska record, the Class C record and the Class C state meet record in the shot put. His top throw of 65 feet, 3.75 inches was 11th best in the nation from meets recorded on Athletic.net.
Trent Uhlir finished second in Class C in both the discus and shot put when a competitor beat him with a state meet record on his final throw — Pieper in the shot put and Sutton’s Nathan Baldwin in the discus.
But the junior handled those situations with class, and it was quite the breakout season for the Brave. He finished 33rd in the nation in the shot and 34th in the discus, and his duel with Pieper in the state shot put finals that saw the lead change hands four times created quite the memories for the large crowd that witnessed it.
Pieper and Noecker are two of the four boys who broke the all-time area records in an event this spring. Norfolk High’s Isaac Ochoa broke Noecker’s record in the 1,600 when the duo nearly went stride-for-stride in the race at the Norfolk Classic. Ochoa won by 1.42 seconds, but Noecker still took possession of the Class C record on that evening.
Boone Central’s Jackson Roberts had quite the record-breaking performance in the 300 hurdles. In the Class C finals, he won gold in 37.69 seconds, bettering the area record of 38.20 set by Norfolk Catholic’s Jon Love in 2008.
The all-class gold winner also recorded the sixth fastest time in state history in that blistering fast race. Runner-up Jacob Horner of Elkhorn North is now seventh, and Tyler Carroll of Central City, who placed third, is 10th.
Roberts leads the final area season charts in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Also leading two events are Pender’s Brody Krusemark (100 and 200), Noecker (3,200 and 4x800) and Cedar Catholic’s Carson Arens (800 and 4x800).
Area boys season chart
Listed are the top eight individual outdoor marks in each event this season, preceded by the Northeast Nebraska record.
DISCUS
Derric Werner, Elkhorn Valley, 2002 196-11
Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek 188-2
Grant Seagren, Oakland-Craig 172-8
Dawson Raabe, Pierce 165-10
Barrett Wilke, Stanton 163-8
Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic 163-6
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth 162-11
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic 162-7
Samuel Zazueta, Norfolk 162-4
Shot Put
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic, 2023 65-3¾
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic 65-3¾
Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek. 61-11½
J.T. Brands, Oakland-Craig. 58-5¼
Barrett Wilke, Stanton 58-4
Jackson Bos, Norfolk 55-0¾
Jacob Ottis, Battle Creek 54-0
Grant Seagren, Oakland-Craig 53-4¼
Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce 53-4
High Jump
Grant Anderson, Wayne, 2013
and Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 2022 7-0
Spencer Hille, Plainview 6-6
Elliott Nottlemann, Bancroft-Rosalie 6-6
Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge 6-5
Jaxon Lipker, Boone Central 6-5
Carter Werner, Elkhorn Valley 6-5
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth 6-4
Isaac Cronin, Valentine 6-1
Kaden Hunt, Winside 6-1
Hunter Palmer, Wisner-Pilger 6-1
Pole Vault
Landon Nelson, Norfolk Catholic, 2011 15-3
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth 14-1
Jax Jacobson, West Point-Beemer 14-0
John Claussen, Norfolk Catholic. 13-8
Matthew Johnson, Creighton 13-6
Griffin Jordan, Madison 13-6
Clayton Carney, Norfolk Catholic 13-3
Lane Heimes, Hartington-Newcastle 13-3
Devon Schultz, Wisner-Pilger 13-0
Jordan Settles, North Bend Central 13-0
Long Jump
John Kersenbrock, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 2009 23-10½
Rowdy Bauer, Norfolk 23-9
Gavin Sullivan, Pierce 22-4¾
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central 22-0½
Spencer Hille, Plainview 21-9¾
Tyler Diediker, O’Neill 21-4
Spencer Ramaekers, Twin River 21-0½
Nate Decker, Elkhorn Valley 21-0¼
Cole Rosener, Hartington-Newcastle. 20-11½
Triple Jump
Eric Wynia, Hartington, 1997 47-5½
LJ McNeill, Oakland-Craig 44-6¾
Treven Weddle, West Point-Beemer 44-6½
Cameron Borgmann, Norfolk Catholic 44-5¾
Cade Johnson, Wakefield 44-5
Spencer Hille, Plainview 44-4½
Cameron Korth, Battle Creek 44-0½
Gavin Sullivan, Pierce 43-11¼
James Fogelman, Boone Central 43-1
100
Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2016 10.30
Brody Krusemark, Pender 10.69
Mitchell Hupp, Stanton 10.84
Caleb Brauer, Battle Creek 10.87
Jake Daniels, Boone Central 10.94
Spencer Ramaekers, Twin River 10.94
Luke Klabanes, West Holt 10.97
Ethan Eifert, Ponca 11.00
Carter Janssen, Norfolk Catholic 11.01
200
Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2015 21.30
Brody Krusemark, Pender 22.04
Mitchell Hupp, Stanton 22.21
Elliott Nottlemann, Bancroft-Rosalie 22.39
Caleb Brauer, Battle Creek 22.41
Carter Janssen, Norfolk Catholic 22.47
Luke Klabenes, West Holt 22.50
Rowdy Bauer, Norfolk 22.57
Ethan Eifert, Ponca 22.65
400
Jaron Dock, Norfolk, 2004 48.67
Ethan Eifert, Ponca 50.92
Carson Arens, Cedar Catholic 51.04
Kanyon Talton, Norfolk Catholic 51.25
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central 51.34
Will Hamer, Battle Creek 51.58
Sedjro Agoumba, Wayne 51.67
Chase Schroeder, Wynot 52.22
Parker Clausen, Battle Creek 52.48
800
Greg Rathke, Wisner-Pilger, 1983 1:55.50
Carson Arens, Hartington Cedar Catholic 1:57.99
Cade Johnson, Wakefield 1:58.33
Addison Smith, Wausa 1:59.11
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk 1:59.31
Mason Hagan, North Central 2:00.52
Kole Bacon, Bancroft-Rosalie 2:00.78
Alex Christo, Boone Central 2:00.79
Parker Clausen, Battle Creek 2:00.96
1,600
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk, 2023 4:16.38
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk 4:16.38
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic 4:17.80
Kyler Mosel, Plainview 4:32.53
Dyami Berridge, Winnebago 4:32.62
Jaxon Kilmurry, Battle Creek 4:35.66
Brody Taylor, Ponca 4:35.93
Drew Martin, West Holt 4:36.53
Jordan Mosel, Plainview 4:36.79
3,200
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 2023 9:07.73
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic 9:07.73
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk 9:25.72
Dyami Berridge, Winnebago 9:58.97
Jaxon Kilmurry, Battle Creek 10:05.88
Brody Taylor, Ponca 10:09.16
Ryan Anderson, Wakefield 10:18.07
Luke Woockman, Wause 10:26.70
David Protzman, Norfolk 10:30.80
110 High Hurdles
Scott Marshall, Norfolk, 1980 14.12
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central 14.32
Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce 14.49
Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 14.54
Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek 14.58
Addison Croghan, Pierce 15.12
Carter Werner, Elkhorn Valley 15.24
Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge 15.48
Pryor Matthews, O’Neill 15.54
300 intermediate Hurdles
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 2023 37.69
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central 37.69
Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek 39.73
Spencer Hille, Plainview 39.83
Cael Johnson, Wakefield 40.11
Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge 40.47
Kanyon Talton,Norfolk Catholic. 40.68
Carter Werner, Elkhorn Valley 40.70
Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 41.01
4x100
Valentine (Stephen, Itaaheau, Cumbow, List), 1994 42.60
Norfolk Catholic 43.37
(Kanyon Talton, Carter Janssen, Mason Timmerman, Mason Weidner)
Battle Creek 43.61
Pierce 43.78
Stanton 44.10
Boone Central 44.30
West Holt 44.31
Ainsworth 44.56
North Central 44.68
4x400
Norfolk (Halbur, Gentzler, Benish, Johnson), 1972 3:23.30
Battle Creek 3:27.13
(Cameron Korth, Jackson Ricchio, Parker Clausen, Will Hamer)
Norfolk 3:27.71
Boone Central 3:27.97
West Holt 3:29.43
Bancroft-Rosalie 3:30.29
Elkhorn Valley 3:30.81
Ponca 3:31.93
Howells-Dodge 3:32.17
4x800
Norfolk (Volk, Nelson, Holcomb, Smith), 1988 8:00.30
Hartington Cedar Catholic 8:16.74
(Matthew Loecker, Carson Noecker, Nolan Becker, Carson Arens)
Boone Central 8:17.73
Elkhorn Valley. 8:26.97
West Holt 8:27.65
Pierce 8:33.36
Wausa 8:33.47
Plainview 8:36.56
Battle Creek