KEARNEY - Hartington-Newcastle's Carson Noecker became the state's seventh three-time state cross country champion on Friday after outpacing his closest rival by a minute and 23 seconds to win the Class C title.
"I just wanted to go out and give my very best and God allowed me to run the way I did today and I've got to be thankful to him," Noecker said.
Noecker, a junior at Cedar Catholic High School, will have an opporuntity,next year, to become the state's fourth four-time state champion.
After waxing the rest of the competition, Noecker did what he's become known for. He waited near the finish line to congratulate every other runner in the race, including Jesse Gallian of Broken bow, who finished at the back of the 119-runner pack while hopping on one foot to the finish line.
"Running three miles, most people think it's just running, but when you're actually doing it, it's a lot harder than just watching. Everyone's giving their God-given best out here," Noecker said. "I guess we all should be happy just to be here. It'll be a memory we can all remember forever.
"Today, I got a win, but tomorrow will be something else. Every day's a challenge and I just want to live life day to day and do what God is calling me to do."
Noecker finished his race a little more than two hours before the Class A race began and said he didn't expect his winning time of 15 minutes, 19.6 seconds to hold up for the all-class gold medal, despite it being three seconds faster than his all-class-god performance of a year ago.
"I know that kid in Class A (Gabriel Henrichs of Elkhorn South), I know he's running similar times even before this. I don't know, I guess whatever happens, happens," Noecker said.
Henrichs, with the advantage of knowing Noecker's time to beat, rolled in first in the Class A race in a time of 15:18.2, just 1.4 seconds better than the Hartington standout.
Two other Northeast Nebraskans gutted it out to earn medals by finishing among the top 15.
Dyami Berridge of Winnebago came from behind to earn sixth place. "I just went into the race ranked 14th but I know I'm better than that. I proved it today. I've just been focusing this past week. Just been working hard and stuff just mile by mile and got a good push at the end."
Berridge said he chose to hold back a little at the beginning in order to outkick those ahead of him in the final stretch.
"Knowing I could be up there with the top guys, which I was, I kept tagging on to people, tagging onto people and boom! I caught two of them at the end," he said.
Twelth-place finisher Jesus Zavala III of Wayne said he wasn't expecting to get a medal. "But I pushed myself and I got there," he said.
Like Berridge, Zavala said he held back at the beginning."I was kind of pushing back at the beginning. I didn't want to push it too hard. After that, I caught people one by one just pushing myself right there," he said.
Bloomfield/Wausa's Addison Smith, who finished second at the C-3 district last week at Pierce, finished 18th on Friday. Smith said it just wasn't his day.
"I gave everything I absolutely could today. I think the lesson I can learn from this is to dig deeper than I think I can go," he said.
Just four seconds behind Smith, Battle Creek freshman Jaxon Kilmurry finished 20th. "Our coach said we work hard and this is the meet that we need to show it," Kilmurry said.
In the team race, the three area teams were neck-and-neck, taking 11th, 12trh and 13th place in the 15-team field.
Battle Creek finished with 160 points while Hartington had 161 and Pierce 162.