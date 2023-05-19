OMAHA – Carson Noecker exited his final high school 3,200-meter run with a standing ovation, an all-class gold medal, a state record and a special shell casing.
The Hartington Cedar Catholic standout completed the first half of his final Class C state track and field championships with a pair of gold medals on Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
In less-than-ideal windy conditions, Noecker lowered his own state and state meet records in the 3,200 by finishing his eight laps around the track in 9:07.73.
That bettered his Class C state record of 9:11.70 and state meet record of 9:16.05, both set last year.
“I wasn’t really going to focus on time going into today,” Noecker said. “I just wanted to enjoy the race. I didn’t want to put a lot of pressure on myself. I’ve got to thank God again for giving me the ability to do this and have the team around me and the coaches.”
When the bell rang to signify the final lap, the crowd started standing as Noecker made his way around the stadium. There were plenty of eyes peaking at the video screen showing the time and the fact that one more record-breaking performance by Noecker could be taking place.
“When I hit that bell (lap), I tried picking it up,” Noecker said. “I tried to put my head down and go against that wind. I thought I was pretty close (to breaking the record).
“I never thought I’d get the chance or opportunity to do the things that I’ve done. God gave me the talent to do this. It’s a great gift.”
As usual, Noecker waited at the finish line to congratulate each and every runner as he completed his run. After that, starter Doug Kubik came over to shake Noecker’s hand and give him a souvenir.
“He gave me the shell (from the starter’s pistol),” Noecker said. “It’s one of those things that It’s a memory up here (in your head), but when you’ve got the actual piece of memorabilia, it adds a little bit to it.”
Winnebago’s Dyami Berridge was third, Battle Creek’s Jaxon Kilmurry fifth, Ponca’s Brody Taylor sixth and Wakefield’s Ryan Anderson eighth.
Noecker played a huge role in another gold medal earlier in the afternoon.
He ran the second leg of Cedar Catholic’s 4x800 relay after taking the baton from Matthew Loecker, moving the Trojans up from 11th to second – and nearly first – to help set up the Trojans’ successful repeat title in the event.
Carson Arens ran the anchor leg and finished off securing the first-place finish in an overall time of 8:16.74, which was 3.10 seconds faster than runner-up Lincoln Lutheran.
Nolan Becker took over the lead for much of his third leg before handing it off to Arens in a close second.
“I felt good. We were sitting in second,” Arens said. “I knew if they got me in a good position, I’d be able to get it done for our team.”
With the pair of Carsons both featuring anchor-leg type of speed, Cedar Catholic holds a big advantage over most 4x800 relays in its class.
“That’s huge for us, Noecker running a sub-2:00,” Arens said. “I could run sub-2:00s too. That’s a dream. I’m just thankful for him and the rest of my teammates, too.”
Noecker’s nature and talents combined to help him move the team up that far that quickly.
“I like being competitive,” he said. “When you get down here, you have fun with it and congratulate each other and push each other.”
While winning a second consecutive gold in the event is nice, Arens said it wasn’t the priority.
“Honestly, it’s not about repeating,” Arens said. “Having fun with our team is the ultimate goal, and I think we did that.
“Winning as a relay means the world. Winning as an individual event is cool, but winning with a team is so much more better.”