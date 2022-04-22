PIERCE — The host Bluejays swept the team standings and Hartington Cedar Catholic had a pair of record-setting performances at the Tom Martin Memorial Pierce/Wausa Invitational on Thursday.
Carson Noecker broke the Class C boys 3,200-meter run record for the third time in the last year, finishing the race in 9 minutes, 18.58 seconds. The junior from Hartington Cedar Catholic broke it at the state meet in May, then again at the Cedar Catholic invite in March.
“I just wanted to really give it all today and I give thanks to God for giving me the ability to do this,” he said. “I’ll try to do it again tomorrow and the day after.”
Noecker also finished first in the 1,600.
The other Cedar Catholic performance came from junior Laney Kathol, whose first-place time of 2:21.45 in the 800 set a new invitational record.
Kathol often practices for more than the race requires, which she felt helped her today.
“I’ve just been trying to put on more miles and stuff during practice, so the 800 doesn’t seem as long,” she said. “So I think that’s really helped with my 800 time.”
Kathol also took home gold in the 400 and served as the anchor on the first-place 4x4 and 4x8 teams.
The Trojans finished second in both the boys and girls divisions.
Pierce took home first in eight total events — three girls and five boys — to win the team competitions by a combined 71 points. Coach Tim Waldner is happy to see so many of his team members being able to contribute.
“We’ve just been real happy with the depth of our kids and everybody wants to jump in there and compete in as many events as they can,” he said. “It’s just been enjoyable to see the progress of them so far.”
For the girls — who have now finished first as a team at four invites — none embodied this better than Elly and Jozy Piper. The twins finished in the top two of the shot put and discus. Elly won the former and Jozy the latter.
“They continue to improve at every meet. I think they’ve only had one meet where they haven’t gone forward,” Waldner said. “That just goes into their work ethic and how much time they put in each day.”
That time resulted in personal records for each of them, who dominated not only for the first time as Bluejays, but also on their birthday.
“Our coaches are really something special,” Elly said. “They make me laugh every single day and to do what we did today was pretty awesome.”
“We always combine working hard and having fun together all the time,” Jozy said.
Two of the black and blue’s five wins in the boys division came courtesy of Benjamin Brahmer in the 110- and 300-meter high hurdles, the latter being a new season record.
The junior has been able to reach a goal of his thanks to motivation from Addison Croghan, a teammate who finished second in the 110. Thanks to Croghan, Brahmer says, he’s been able to stay more consistent with his times this year.
“We push each other, we practice everyday and we help each other get better every day, too,” he said.
Norfolk Catholic continued to grow as teams, with both finishing third in their respective divisions.
Kade Pieper and Channatee Robles were the lone individual event winners in the boys shot put and the girls high jump, respectively.
Norfolk Catholic’s girls 4x100-meter relay team took first place and finished with a personal record of 53.06 seconds. The Knights also set PR’s in the girls 4x400 and 4x800.
“They’re starting to compete against a lot of really good teams, which is good,” coach Tim Kassmeier said. “I think that will carry us in the long run.”
Kanyon Talton placed second in the 400 and set a new personal record, finishing in 52.14 seconds. John Clausen placed second in the pole vault and PR’d with a height of 12-8.
“We just continue to make baby steps forward and that’s what you want to do to improve to the end,” Kassmeier said.
GIRLS
Team results: Pierce 112, Hartington Cedar Catholic 88, Norfolk Catholic 77, Crofton 61, Wausa 52, Bloomfield 43, Summerland 41, Osmond 18, Hartington-Newcastle 17, Creighton 9, Wakefield 6, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast 3.
(Top two finishers)
100: 1. Abi Rice, H-N, 13.88; 2. Ellie Tramp, CRO, 13.53. 200: 1. Alexandra Eisenhauer, BLO, 26.99; 2. Sophia Reifenrath, HCC, 27.39. 400: 1. Laney Kathol, HCC, 58.85; 2. Hadley Cheatum, SUM, 1:00.76. 800: 1. Kathol, HCC, 2:21.45; 2. Cheatum, SUM, 2:28.12. 1600: 1. Jordyn Arens, CRO, 5:23.86; 2. Darla Nelson, WAU, 5:55.70. 3200: 1. Nelson, WAU, 12:27.12; 2. Jessica Opfer, H-N, 12:38.34. 100 hurdles: 1. Madison Abbenhaus, BLO, 16.57; 2. Eva Hartzell, NCA, 16.74. 300 hurdles: 1. Cheatum, SUM, 47.85; 2. Abrielle Nelson, WAU, 48.56. 4x100: 1. Norfolk Catholic (Eva Hartzell, Kenzie Janssen, Saylor Fischer, Aubrey Barnes) 53.06; 2. Crofton, 53.28. 4x400: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Faith Christensen, Lauren Bernecker, Sophia Reifenrath, Laney Kathol) 4:12.49; 2. Pierce, 4:22.10. 4x800: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Grace Reifenrath, L. Bernecker, Katelyn Arens, Kathol) 10:18.31; 2. Pierce, 10:30.63.
HJ: 1. Channatee Robles, NCA, 5-2; 2. Bailey Ahlers, SUM, 4-10. LJ: 1. Gina Wragge, PIE, 16-¼; 2. Barnes, NCA, 15-4¼. TJ: 1. Caitlin Guenther, CRO, 33-5½; 2. Wragge, PIE, 33-½. PV: 1. Jayden Jordan, CRO, 8-8; 2. Maycee Zimmer, CRE, 8-2. SP: 1. Elly Piper, PIE, 44-8; 2. Jozy Piper, PIE, 41-2½. DIS: 1. J. Piper, PIE, 142-1; 2. E. Piper, 131-3.
BOYS:
Team results: Pierce 125, Hartington Cedar Catholic 78, Norfolk Catholic 65, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast 46, Wakefield 44, Hartington-Newcastle 35, Summerland 35, Wausa 28, Osmond 24, Creighton 17, Bloomfield 16, Crofton 10, Winside 4.
100: 1. Trevor Thomson, SUM, 11.21; 2. Keenan Valverde, PIE, 11.60. 200: 1. Thomson, SUM, 23.22; 2. Elliott Nottlemann, BRLD, 23.55. 400: 1. Alex Kuehn, HCC, 51.78; 2. Kanyon Talton, NCA, 52.14. 800: 1. Carson Arens, HCC, 2:04.46; 2. Cade Johnson, WAK, 2:06.48. 1600: 1. Carson Noecker, HCC, 4:35.42; 2. Addison Smith, WAU, 4:50.95. 3200: 1. Noecker, HCC, 9:18.58; 2. Smith, WAU, 10:22.37. 110 hurdles: 1. Benjamin Brahmer, PIE, 15.17; 2. Addison Croghan, PIE, 16.01. 300 hurdles: 1. Brahmer, PIE, 42.30; 2. Mayson McIntosh, H-N, 43.33. 4x100: 1. Pierce (Valverde, Kaden Johnson, Coleton Cooper, Croghan) 45.18; 2. Summerland, 45.99. 4x400: 1. BRLD (Kole Bacon, Gavin Hardeman, Nottlemann, Lucas Ronnfeldt) 3:34.49; 2. Osmond, 3:36.69. 4x800: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Noecker, Grant Arens, Nolan Becker, Carson Arens) 8:32.29; 2. Osmond, 8:57.01.
HJ: 1. Carter Bergman, SUM, 5-8; 2. Matt Christensen, PIE, 5-6. LJ: 1. Gavin Sullivan, PIE, 21-5; 2. Croghan, PIE, 21-4½. TJ: 1. Sullivan, PIE, 43-8; 2. Johnson, WAK, 41-10. PV: 1. Mason Ostermeyer, CRO, 13-8; 2. John Clausen, NCA, 12-8. SP: 1. Kade Pieper, NCA, 51-11; 2. Brahmer, 50-7½. DIS: 1. Jaxson Bernecker, HCC, 153-5; 2. Pieper, NCA, 151-4½.