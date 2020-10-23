KEARNEY - Hartington-Newcastle's Carson Noecker tore up the Kearney Country Club's turf on Friday winning his second consecutive Class C state title at the state cross country championships.
As was the case last year, Noecker and Pierce's Mason Sindelar finished first and second among the state state's best in Class C. Noecker won in a time of 15 minutes, 22. 1 seconds while Sindelar covered the 5,000-meters in 15:53. 9.
"It's a great honor and privilege to be running down here," Noecker said. "I just knew it was going to be hard running against Mason. I guess it was God's will for me to win this one and I've just got to be thankful for that."
Sindelar said he got off to a slow start. "I got caught very early on behind a lot of people and had a lot of catching up to do," he said. "I started catching (Carson) at the first mile, but he just got away from me."
To demonstrate Noecker's and Sindlar's dominance, consider, the third-place finisher, Conner Wells of St. Paul, finished 50 seconds behind Sindelar.
Noecker's and Sindelar's achievements are hectically noteworthy.
The Nebraska School Activities Association began using the 5,000-meter distance in 1980 and in the the 41 seasons since, only two runners have won state championships with faster times than Noecker's, both in Class A.
Seth Hirsch of Millard West ran a 15:04 in 2016 and Nate Nielsen of Lincoln Southeast pulled off a 15:15 in 1987. But don't forget, Noecker is just a sophomore. He's got two years left.
Noecker had the fastest time on the day. His 15:22 was 15 seconds faster than three-time Class A state champion, Liam Chot of Lincoln North Star.
Sindelar's second-place time of 15:53 was faster than any of the previous Class C state champions (since 1980), including Noecker whose winning time last year was 16:03.
Before Friday, only Chris Peacock of Atkinson West Holt, who, in 1987, covered the 5K distance in 15:58, had broken 16 minutes in Class C.
"I can't be mad about this race," Sindlar said. "It was my fastest state time. I'm a little bummed out. It's my senior year, getting second three times, but hey, not many people get this chance."
About a half-hour before Sindelar finished, his sister Alexus won the Class C girls race and her big brother could not have been more proud.
"I'm so happy for her. A little jealous, but happy," he said smiling. "She's worked really hard putting in the miles and I'm just happy to see her get something like this."
Three other area runners earned state medals in Class C. Brady Thompson of O'Neill finished 10th, Brandon Mitzel of West Point-Beemer was 12th and Gavin Geneski of Pierce, 14th.
Wayne's Jesus Zevala III was just out of the money, finishing in 16th in the field of 118 runners.
Team-wise, Pierce finished ninth and O'Neill, 13th.