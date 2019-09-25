WAYNE – Wayne coach Traci Krusemark has a recipe for success. “In the games that we won, we passed and served well.”
The No. 1 Blue Devils passed and served well on Tuesday and improved to 13-3 with a home victory over No. 2 Norfolk Catholic, 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20.
“We don't have a lot of tall girls, so we really take a lot of pride in our passing and our defense and that's what's going to win games anyway,” Krusemark said. “I feel like when we do that well, then our offense comes around.”
The Blue Devils' back row of Hailey Backer, Sydney Redden and Frankie Klausen spent the night providing passes that allowed setter Kiara Krusemark to dish out 46 set assists for hitters Emily Armstrong, Mikaela McManigal, Rubie Klausen and Lauren Pick.
Pick, a preseason Super Six selection, finished the night with 24 kills. “We just had a different mind-set going into this game,” Pick said. “We just had to come out and have as much energy as we possibly can, especially on our home court.”
Krusemark called Pick the team's go-to person. “You can hear her talking on the floor. She wants the ball. She can hit a good ball and get us out of things that we don't want to be in,” she said.
Norfolk Catholic led the first set 22-19 before the Blue Devils went on a 6-0 run, that included two of Rubie Klausen's three kills for the night, to close it out.
Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar was disappointed in her team's performance. “Our girls did not give the effort I was expecting,” she said. “That's one thing that's really disappointing is the effort and hard work and that's two things that I don't really mess around with.”
Wayne led the second set most of way. McManigal's kill gave the Blue Devils a 23-18 lead. Then Norfolk Catholic's Mary Fennessy went to work. The Knight middle had a kill and two solo blocks during a 5-0 run to tie it at 23.
Krusemak called time out and when play resumed, a Norfolk Catholic attack error gave Wayne a set point and Pick ended it with a block to give a the Blue Devils a two-sets-to-none lead.
“Probably for every kill we had tonight, we had an error,” Bellar said. “That's something that's got to get fixed in the future.” She wasn't far off. The Knights recorded 53 kills, but committed 43 attack and service errors.
Norfolk Catholic led the third set 20-19, then finished it off with a 5-1 run during which Abby Miller posted two kills, a block and an assist.
The fourth set saw 10 ties. With the teams knotted at 19, Wayne took advantage of another Norfolk Catholic attack error to take a one-point lead. Then, Hailey Backer fired back-to-back service aces to put the Blue Devils on top by three. A Pick tip kill made it 23-19.
The Knights' Fennessy stole the momentum momentarily with a solo block. But Pick followed that by winning a joust with Fennessy to make it 24-20 and a final Norfolk Catholic attack attempt sailed wide and gave the home crowd reason to celebrate.
“Credit to Wayne,” Beller said. “They worked hard. They deserved to win.”
Krusemark thought her team's play over the weekend helped in its approach to Tuesday night's matchup with the Knights.
Wayne went 2-2 in the Seward invitational, with wins over Class A South Sioux City and Class B Seward, along with losses to the defending Class C1 state champion – Wahoo - and runner-up – Lincoln Lutheran.
“We even played with the two teams that we lost to, which are phenomenal teams,” Krusemak said. “So, that gives you a little confidence, knowing you can play with some of those top teams.”
The Blue Devils travel to Hartington on Thursday for a triangular with host Cedar Catholic and O'Neill.
As for 8-3 Norfolk Catholic, “Tomorrow's not going to be an easy practice for them,” Bellar said. “They're going to have to work hard tomorrow and for the rest of the week.”
The Knights are off until Tuesday when they travel up 37th Street for a triangular with host Lutheran High Northeast and Crofton.
Wayne defeats Norfolk Catholic 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20
- NC (8-3): Carly Marshall, 1a, 46s; Mary Fennessy, 10k, 6b; Abby Miller, 11k, 5b, 2s; Hayden Wolf, 15k, 1s; Channatee Robles, 15k, 1a, 1s; Hannah Wilcox, 2k, 2b, 1s.
- WAY (13-3): Hailey Backer, 3a, 1s; Kiara Krusemark, 31s; Mikaela McManigal, 8k; Erin O'Reilly, 1a; Emily Long, 1k; Sydney Redden, 1k, 1s; Emily Armstrong, 7k; Frankie Klausen, 1k; Erin Pick, 24k, 1b, 2s; Rubie Klausen, 3k.