No two years are alike when it comes to farming

Forty years ago, my dad liked to tell us that no year is ever the same, which I’ve found to be an understatement. You would think that life on a farm might be pretty much the same each year with the whole planting, watering, spraying, harvesting thing, but my dad’s old adage has been correct each of the last 40 years. I tell my husband, Tom, each year, “Yep, Dad’s right again this year.”
Each year is not only different from the last, it usually has some really odd aspect to it that makes it especially weird. This year, so far, is the year of the shortage of computer chips.
If you’ve noticed, many car lots are pretty skimpily stocked these days. Usually, you can drive through a lot and see a couple dozen used cars and pickups and a couple dozen new ones.
Right now, there are not many vehicles on any lot, and the closing of plants that make the computer microchips and vehicles is one factor to blame. People who might have bought the new cars and pickups can’t find them, so they have been buying up the used ones, so there aren’t too many of any type of vehicles left in the lots. We may need to go back to horse and buggies.
The same thing is going on with farm equipment. Glance at a farm implement dealership lot as you drive by and count the tractors. Usually, there might be up to 15 tractors sitting there, waiting for a farmer to buy. Now, you won’t likely to see one tractor sitting anywhere.
We drove to Sargent, which is about two hours west of Norfolk, last weekend and noted what tractors were available on dealer lots. There were none. There were hardly even any all-terrain vehicles or lawn mowers to be seen, either. It was a bit of an eerie feeling.
This must be what it’s like to live in a communist country where the quantity of goods is strictly controlled. I don’t like it. Being able to purchase an item you need is something we all take for granted. We’re not used to shortages of any kind.
It’s a weird year and one we’re not used to. Usually, if you own a used vehicle or piece of farm equipment, you just hope you get a fair amount of money out of it when you’re trying to sell it. This year, your used vehicles are like gold. Dealers are begging to buy them.
One estimate was that a used vehicle might bring $5,000 more than it would six months ago, which seems an exaggeration, but maybe it’s true, as we may see a shortage of vehicles get worse over the summer as parents start looking for school vehicles for their kids.
It’s another weird farming year, for sure, and the season has just started.