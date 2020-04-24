I went on an archaeological dig recently and unearthed many interesting artifacts.
Granted, it wasn’t a real archaeological dig. (Do such things even happen during a pandemic?) I didn’t have to leave my home, and no trowels or brushes were required even though I had to sift through numerous layers.
The site of my excavation was a section of my file cabinet: The Products Files.
I would guess that most homes feature a similar site located somewhere on the premises. Such sites include a compilation of owner’s manuals for every major product (and even some minor products) purchased over the years.
In my home, the site happens to be comprised of four file folders. Although these layers are in alphabetical rather than chronological order, they are a fascinating look at the history of our commercial lives.
I dug out the folders of products manuals because our clothes dryer finally exhaled its last breath of hot air. I wanted to find out the dryer’s cubic capacity so I could get a comparable size for the next one, and I also wanted to know how old the dryer was so I could either congratulate myself for a savvy pick or bemoan a poor choice.
No luck on the cubic capacity — the products manual did not want to commit to that information. I did discover that my dryer is about 10 years old — not bad, but not great as the average life of a dryer is 10 to 14 years, depending on whom you ask.
Whenever I have to dig out a manual, I tend to sort through all the rest to discard any that belong to products we no longer have. It’s always an interesting historical journey not only of products that currently live in our lives but also of products long dead.
As with every one of these archaeological digs over the years, this most recent dig uncovered the manual for the oldest item in our home — our chest freezer, which we purchased in August of 1983, about two months after we were married. Why can’t every product be made so well?
Another manual that I uncover on each dig is the one for the unicycle that I never learned to ride. It’s still on my bucket list. If only that manual could give me instructions not only for assembly but also for balance.
Many of the manuals tell hidden stories when their owners dig into their memories. A manual for a new hair straightener, for instance, reminds me of the one it replaced — my first one, which my daughter picked out for me. On the day of my daughter’s senior pictures during high school, we also had family pictures taken; my daughter, more focused on helping me get ready than getting ready herself, used that straightener to fix my hair that day.
And the refrigerator manual reminds me of our very first refrigerator, which was given to us by my mother and stepfather, who married just a week after we did and had two refrigerators between them.
We loaded it in the back of a pickup and drove it here from the East Coast. We didn’t secure the refrigerator doors tightly enough, and another motorist alerted us to the fact that the doors were swinging open as we were driving down the highway. Amazingly, the glass shelves were still intact.
Yes, products manuals are more intriguing than one might think. So, if you’re getting bored staying at home, you might want to consider tearing yourself away from that binge-watching frenzy to conduct your own archaeological dig of products manuals.
