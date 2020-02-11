No relief to be coming soon

Tensions have always been high between Iran and the United States. The recent killing of Qassem Soleimani was the main reason that the tensions escalated dramatically. The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declared that Iran would take “severe revenge.” However, the President and US officials have declared the killing of Soleimani an act of “self-defense.” Then, the Iran government fired more than two dozen missiles at two Iraqi bases that housed U.S. forces. Thankfully, there were no casualties.
Now, in my opinion, I’m not 100% okay with the tensions between the U.S. and Iran. However, it is important to notice that the Iran government always disgraces us for our democracy, but it’s somewhat expected from a country run by authoritative theocracy. I believe that there could be some serious repercussions if tensions grow any higher. I think that something could be worked out between the two countries. At the moment, I don’t see any relief from this conflict. My hope is that someday Iran and the U.S. will be on good terms.