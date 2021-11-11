There’s no plan to build a large dam in the Maple Creek watershed, but Lower Elkhorn NRD staff and directors failed to convince the public of that Tuesday night.
Residents made it clear they don’t want any dams in the Maple Creek watershed after the board of directors heard a report over the Maple Creek watershed plan at their monthly subcommittee meeting. The district said no large dams are being planned.
The plan is being developed by FYRA Engineering and funded by the National Resources Conservation Service. Its goal is to develop a plan for the Maple Creek watershed that will reduce flooding risks, said project manager Janel Kaufman. The watershed includes Dry Creek, the East and West Forks of Maple Creek and Maple Creek itself and the communities of Howells, Clarkson and Nickerson.
More than $2 million is spent each year for crop, pasture, road and bridge damages on average in this area, Kaufman said.
The plan is in the development stage, and every alternative project is being considered, Kaufman said. A couple of potential projects include modifying a bridge downstream of Clarkson to decrease debris jams and improvements to Clarkson’s levies.
“Have you ever looked at just cleaning out the Maple Creek?” asked board member Scott Clausen. “If you put up dams, these people don’t want dams. So if everything cleaned out ... we don’t have a need for any of these dams.”
Kaufman said there is no plan for a dam at this point, and cleaning out the creek is an option.
“That is one of the alternatives that is being considered for sure. ... There’s not one alternative that we’re saying we’re looking at more than any others,” she said. “We’re looking at every alternative possible. We’re still looking at that as much as everything else.”
Mike Sousek, general manager of the Lower Elkhorn NRD, stressed that there’s no project at this point.
“I just want to clarify with the board, I’ve heard a couple of comments now that ‘we’re not going to be in support of this project.’ There’s no project,” he said. “We set out to find out what we could do to provide some kind of flood protection. There is no plan to do any dam today. There’s no project. We’re still looking at what we can do.”
Mike Sotak, FYRA principal engineer, said that even if a dam was the most economically sound option, the board wouldn’t have to go with it.
“If you’re direction is that ‘we don’t want a single structure on a single acre out there where it isn’t supported,’ that’s your choice,” he said. “You may or may not be able to achieve the goals you set forward for the plan if you make a decision like that.”
The boardroom was crowded with members of the public Tuesday night, and many spoke against the project and, in particular, dams.
“I talked to a lot of people and a lot of people talked to me. ... The story was the same,” said Gary Svitak. “Nobody wants dams, they don’t want any projects, they want this to go away.”
Svitak is a member of the advisory committee for the project. He suggested the directors end the study as a whole.
“You guys have the vote to end this study, to end this nonsense,” Svitak said. “That’s the message people have here tonight, to end this craziness and let’s move on so we can take care of our livestock, take care of our land.”
Clausen suggested the board vote on the project at the next board meeting.
Toward the end of the meeting, the board circled back to the issue to consider Clausen’s suggestion.
Sousek said canceling the study would cause problems for the district.
“We would have for sure one breach of contract with the consulting firm, and I’d have to go back and look at the contract we signed with the government to accept the funds and start this process,” he said. “So, we have potentially two breaches of contract.”
The study could provide funding for flooding solutions other than dams, Sousek said.
“We have no intention to build any large structure. And we keep talking about ‘don’t do this project,’ there is no project,” he said. “We do have people out in the area that are requesting to do things and we have communities that want to do things to protect their community. We can use this money to help them without using our own local property tax dollars.”
Clausen reiterated that the study should look at cleaning out Maple Creek.
“That’s acceptable to these people, that should be acceptable to us as a board,” he said.
Sousek said that’s an option, but if the study isn’t completed, then the NRD won’t get federal funding for it.
“If we quit the plan, then we’re not eligible for the money to do that. So we have to work our way through this. I understand, and I think we all understand, that we do not want to take property to do large dams,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that we can get money for that we can give to the producers to implement something.”
The audience began to interrupt Sousek and the directors with questions and complaints about the study, while Sousek and several of the directors tried to explain the process.
The discussion became increasingly disorderly and eventually devolved into a litany of complaints about the district and the government in general.
“Mr. Chairman, I think we’ve had enough public comment. We opened it up and let everyone speak,” said board member Gary Loftis. “I think it’s become repetitive and not constructive.”
