LAUREL — Round 1 of what may be a weekly heavyweight fight went to Neligh-Oakdale.
Between quarterback Hunter Charf and wide receiver/defensive back Julien Hearn, the Class D No. 6 Warriors made just enough plays in the second half to hang on 34-24 against Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the Class D1-5 district opener for both teams.
The Warriors and Bears were among three undefeated teams in the district going into Friday's action, with the other three teams sporting 2-1 records — meaning the six squads combined for a 15-3 record in non-district play.
“I think early on and throughout the season, we can learn a lot about ourselves,” Neligh-Oakdale coach Ron Beacom said. “I'm a big believer that when you're playing in the postseason, that's where you want to be your best. I don't think you can be your best unless you play a few teams that challenge you.”
Neligh-Oakdale certainly got “that challenge” from LCC, a team that — until last year's 4-4 regular season — hadn't posted a .500 regular season since 2011 and hadn't won three straight games to begin a season since 2009.
“We've grown a lot,” LCC coach Pat Arens said. “We've gotten a lot more confident, a lot bigger (and) stronger. We've learned to prepare to win. It's come from a lot of hard work on the kids' part. They've put in a lot of time to get the results they want on the field.”
Neligh-Oakdale found itself trailing 24-20 at halftime after LCC junior tight end Cael Hartung caught senior quarterback Ty Erwin's pass over the head of a defender and raced for a 58-yard scoring play — his third touchdown of the half — with 52 seconds left. It came 15 seconds after the Warriors had just taken the lead with the second of two short rushing touchdowns by Charf.
As it turned out, the senior quarterback Charf, along with Hearn, were instrumental in Neligh-Oakdale rallying.
They connected for scoring plays of 44 and 55 yards. The duo also hooked up for a 54-yard scoring play on a bubble screen on the game's fourth play from scrimmage. Hearn, a junior, needed just four catches to rack up 166 yards on the night — and perhaps as important, intercepted two passes on defense.
“That's kind of what we've been getting out of him (Hearn) all year,” Beacom said.
At the other end, Charf finished 14 of 27 passing for 258 yards, and he was the team's leading rusher with 60 yards on 19 attempts.
“We've probably been using him (Charf) more as a runner this year,” Beacom said. “We have a lot of read game in our offense, and then he's done a good job, I feel like this year, at getting better at making good reads.”
Defensively, the Warriors focused its coverage on leading receiver Noah Schutte, but Hartung took advantage with 10 catches for 135 yards, and Schutte still finished with 69 yards on five catches. Erwin was 20 of 41 passing for 221 yards.
But from the Bears' point of view, Friday's loss left them wondering what might have been after two touchdowns on back-to-back possessions were called back on penalties.
“Sometimes you don't get the calls you probably deserve to get,” said Arens, who was still visibly upset after the game. “Things happen that we don't control, and you've got to find a way to fight through it, I guess.”
On the first play from scrimmage after Neligh-Oakdale's third-quarter score, Erwin found Schutte for a 65-yard scoring pass, catch and run, until it was nullified by a questionable illegal block penalty. Two plays later, Hearn picked off Erwin and returned it to the LCC 16. But three penalties on the Warriors led to a fourth-and-13 situation to begin the fourth quarter, and an incomplete pass resulted in a turnover on downs.
Six plays later, on fourth-and-7, it appeared again that Erwin and Schutte connected for a scoring play, this time from 44 yards away, but an official called an offensive facemask penalty against Schutte when he was stiff-arming a defender on the helmet. Four plays later, the Bears turned it over on downs.
That led to the Warriors' final touchdown, when Hearn caught a short pass from Charf and weaved his way for a 55-yard score and a 10-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.
“When it was a four-point game at halftime, we talked and … we felt like if we keep playing hard, we could wear them out at the end,” Beacom said. “I don't know if they wore out or not, but we felt like they maybe did.”
From there, the Warriors held Erwin to just two pass completions for a total of seven yards the rest of the game, including Hearn's second interception of the half.
“They did everything we asked them to do,” Arens said. “They fought hard.”
N-O 12 8 6 8 — 34
LCC 8 16 0 0 — 24
FIRST QUARTER
N-O: Julien Hearn 54 pass from Hunter Charf (PAT failed), 10:51.
N-O: Charf 3 run (PAT failed), 7:46.
LCC: Cael Hartung 12 pass from Ty Erwin (Dylan Reimers pass from Erwin), 0:55.
SECOND QUARTER
LCC: Hartung 20 pass from Erwin (Noah Schutte pass from Erwin), 9:24.
N-O: Charf 2 run (Garret Belitz pass from Charf), 1:07.
LCC: Hartung 58 pass from Erwin (Deagan Puppe pass from Erwin), 0:52.
THIRD QUARTER
N-O: Hearn 44 pass from Charf (PAT failed), 2:37.
FOURTH QUARTER
N-O: Hearn 55 pass from Charf (Belitz pass from Charf), 6:04.