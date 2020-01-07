Visiting Logan View showed why it is the second-ranked Class C dual team in the state on Tuesday, winning seven of the 10 contested matches and picking up three forfeits, on the way to a 57-15 victory over Norfolk Catholic at Burns Hall.
Over the last few years, Logan View has struggled to find enough kids to participate in many of their sports programs including football, volleyball and basketball, and formed a co-op with Scribner-Snyder.
No co-op is necessary for the school's wrestling program. The Raiders have 26 kids out for the mat sport this season and coach Dan Mowinkel said there could be more next year.
“We've got a nice group of eighth graders coming in that are going to help support us. We've only got three seniors in the lineup this year, so we should be really solid next year, as well.”
Norfolk Catholic coach Henry Aschoff is a believer. “We know Logan View's a tough team. We saw them last Saturday (at the Pierce invitational) and at a lot of weights, they were just better than us,” he said. “But the three matches that I thought we had a real good shot of winning, we won.”
Logan View opened the night with first-period pins at 285 and 113, and took advantage of three open Norfolk Catholic weight classes (106, 120 and 126) to lead 30-0 before the fans could get comfortable in their seats.
“Seeing Collin Glaser (285) on the mat, getting down to weight, even though he got beat, hes got some good things that are coming forward, so I was excited to see him on the mat,” Aschoff said.
“I was excited to see Clayton Christensen (113) get out there, too. That's his first varsity match. He's just a newcomer to wrestling, so kind of tearing the seal off and getting out there, that was a big step for him.”
Logan View's third-ranked Hunter McNulty stepped on the mat for the first time in three weeks against Norfolk Catholic's Carter Wattier at 132. The Knight battled McNulty into the second period before being pinned 1 minute, 22 seconds in, making the team score 36-0.
Norfolk Catholic 138 pounder, Allan Olander, erased the goose egg with a first-period pin over the Raiders' Jadin Beckwith.
The Logan View wrestler scored a two-point takedown, but Olander tied it up with a reversal and eventually worked a half that had Beckwith on his back before the referee slapped the mat with 22 seconds left in the first period.
“I kind of went out there, a little afraid at first,” Olander said. “I'd see what he could do and I just kind of matched that and went over and tried to work my stuff and sooner or later, I pull something and it works for me, I guess.”
Norfolk Catholic's only rated wrestler, No. 8 Wyatt Smydra was next up at 145. The Knight led Logan View's Baylor Kaup 2-0 after one period. The combatants started the second period in the neutral position and Kaup countered a single-leg attempt to score a takedown and tie the match.
But Smydra quickly pulled off a switch, scored a reversal and eventually finished the match with a pin with 27 seconds remaining in the second.
“Wyatt got a little bit too quick with the move, put himself in just a little bit of a counter position,” Aschoff said. “The kid kind of pulled something that Wyatt would pull if someone was taking him down, so it's a little bit of 'turnabout is fair play,' but he stayed under control and then got the pin when he got the chance.”
At 152, Norfolk Catholic's Noah Wattier battled Logan View's seventh-ranked Roberto Valdivia for nearly three minutes before being pinned a minute into the second period.
In the down position, Wattier attempted a sit-out, got caught halfway through the move and ended up on his back.
The match of the night came at 160 when the Knights' Francisco Mendez battled Logan View's Ty Miller.
Miller recorded a first-period takedown and managed an escape in the second to go up 3-0. Mendez then scored a takedown to pull within 3-2, but gave up a reversal late in the period and entered the third trailing 5-2.
Mendez chose the down position to start the third and got an escape to pull within 5-3, then tied it with a takedown and appeared to be on the way to victory when the referee started counting for a near fall.
But the official determined that Mendez had not had Miller's shoulders in a pinning situation for more than two seconds, so the third period ended at 5-all.
In the overtime, Miller went for a quick shot, but Mendez countered with a double-leg and earned the sudden victory 26 seconds into the extra period.
“Once I knew I was going to overtime, I knew I had to set up my shot and hit that double-leg, because I know I have the best double-leg on the team,” Mendez said.
The Raiders earned first-period pins at 170 and 195 while both sides were open at 182.
With Logan View leading 54-15, the Raiders' sixth-ranked Andrew Cone squared off with Norfolk Catholic's Isaac Wilcox in the final match of the evening at 220.
Cone scored on a four-point move with a takedown and 2-point near fall to open the match. Wilcox then found himself riding too high in the second period and gave up a reversal to trail 6-0.
But the Knight sophomore wouldn't give up, sat out and scored a reversal late in the period.
Wilcox chose the down position to start the third, quickly got to his feet and pulled off an escape to make the score 6-3. Then Wilcox battled but was unable to score any more points.
Just the same, Aschoff was pleased with how his young wrestler competed. “That was a big match for Isaac because that kid pinned him in the first period on Saturday, and so we just ended up getting decisioned by him today, so that's a step in the right direction,” he said.
The decision was worth three Logan View team points, making the final score Logan View 57, Norfolk Catholic 15.
“They're a tough team, they've got some really good kids and our younger guys are just not quite ready for that level of competition,” Aschoff said.
Norfolk Catholic will have a full weekend, competing in the Wilber-Clatonia duals on Friday, spending the night in Seward and competing in the David City invitational on Saturday.
Logan View 57, Norfolk Catholic 15
- 285: Alex Miller, LV pinned Collin Glaser, 1:25; 106: Jacob McGee, LV won by forfeit; 113: Wesley Hussey, LV pinned Clayton Christensen, 28; 120: Drew Mueller, LV won by forfeit; 126: Kaden Gregory, LV won by forfeit; 132: Hunter McNulty, LV pinned Cater Watter, 2:28; 138: Allan Olander, NC pinned Jadin Beckwith, 1:39.
- 145: Wyatt Smydra, NC pinned Baylor Kaup, 3:33; 152: Roberto Valdivia LV pinned Noah Wattier, 2:55; 160: Francisco Mendez, NC, def. Ty Miller, 7-5 (sudden victory); 170: Dylan Silva, LV pinned Ben Morland :55; 182: Both open; 195: Logan Booth, LV pinned Caden Arens :48; 220: Andrew Cone, LV def. Isaac Wilcox, 6-3.