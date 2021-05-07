No library fines: Should it be fine by us?

I read something really surprising the other day. I read that the Omaha Public Library has decided not to charge fines anymore for overdue materials. I was amazed. Libraries still exist?
Just kidding. Of course libraries still exist! What was surprising was the demise of fines.
But when I started researching the issue, I found that Omaha is not the only place that has dispensed with fines. Many libraries across America have decided to be fine-free zones, at least for overdue materials.
And this is not a recent phenomenon. I found mention of getting rid of fines as far back as 2015, at least.
Sometimes there are elements of life that are so ingrained that we don’t think about them much, and I would contend that library fines are one of those elements. They have existed since … well, I don’t know how long library fines in general have existed as I can’t seem to find that information on the internet, but I did see a mention of fines dating back to 1904.
So, why fines? Why are libraries reassessing this issue?
The pandemic, according to news reports, was the impetus for the Omaha Public Library waiving fines at first, and the decision was then made recently to continue this policy permanently.
For the Omaha Public Library as well as other libraries that have chosen to dispense with fines, one of the justifications is equity: They want to make sure the library is accessible to everyone regardless of financial means.
I think the pandemic and general financial distress of patrons are good reasons to do away with fines, but the flip side of the library-fine coin is general financial distress of libraries themselves and responsibility.
In terms of finances, those fines are part of the operating budget of many (perhaps most or all) of the libraries that collect them. Granted, they seem to be a small percentage of budgets, but that doesn’t mean that the overall amount is small.
With respect to the Omaha Public Library, the overall budget, according to the internet, is over $16 million. An article by an Omaha TV station quoted the library’s marketing manager as saying that fines accounted for one-third of 1% of the budget — and that this was not much in terms of the overall picture.
One-third of 1% of 16 million is $53,333. I agree that this isn’t much in terms of the overall picture — but it’s still a lot of money. If we estimate that each book costs the library $20 (this is just a guess on my part), that means that library fines would account for more than 2,600 new materials in circulation. That is not a small impact!
Furthermore, it’s not like the Omaha Public Library —or probably any library in the country — is flush with money, especially now.
The other fine-waiver-related issue is responsibility. By having due dates for materials but not enforcing those due dates with any consequences, are libraries shirking their responsibility to instill responsibility in their patrons?
Some people argue that it is not the domain of libraries to instill responsibility in people. I have to argue otherwise. After all, the domain of libraries is access to materials; and if people don’t return materials on time, that negatively affects other people’s access to those materials.
There is a “fine” line between encouraging library usage and discouraging responsibility and consideration for others.
