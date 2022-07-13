WAKEFIELD - Wakefield Post 81 defeated Creighton-Plainview twice in dramatic fashion to take the Area 1 Nebraska Junior American Legion championship here at Eaton Family Field in Graves Park.
Both teams are headed to the Class C Junior American Legion State Tournament this weekend as Creighton-Plainview is hosting the affair to grab one spot and Wakefield would have represented Area 1 in an additional spot, but Post 81 went ahead and earned a ticket with back-to-back wins over the Titans 20-19 and 11-0.
"We got our bats going in this tournament," Wakefield coach Riley Ward said. "We decided to win this tournament even though we were going to state regardless."
The first game, involving more of a football score at 20-19, needed a walk-off single by Cade Johnson and the second game needed a no-hitter by a Pony League player to propel the Trojan baseball team to this weekend's Class C tourney.
"Give them credit, they took it to us tonight," Creighton-Plainview coach Russ Diedrichson said. "We came into these games a little lax, but we'll get that fixed by state."
Mason Lamprecht tossed the no-hitter in the final game, keeping Creighton-Plainview off the base paths on his way to the 11-0 win.
"I had confidence in myself and my team behind me," Lamprecht said. "I don't think Creighton expected our bats tonight and we really came alive - it was really easy to pitch with all of the runs we scored."
Ward wasn't so sure the final game would go the way it did.
"I'm really not sure who we would have pitched in this last game if Mason hadn't come through for us," the coach said. "He did a great job on the mound tonight and a great job at the plate the entire weekend - and he is a Pony League player."
Both teams used five pitchers in the six-touchdown marathon that lasted over three-and-a-half hours in game one.
Wakefield scored five runs in the top of the fifth in game two to take control of the game after scoring single runs in the first three innings.
Lamprecht had all the runs he needed in the opening frame.
"I just knew I didn't want to let my team down," he said. "I knew we were going to state anyway, but I wanted to help my team win."
Wakefield came all the way back through the consolation bracket after losing the first game they played in the tournament.
"These kids came back and did everything we asked," Ward said. "They have been a great group to work with and it will be great to see what we can do up there at state."
It took a miraculous finish in game one of the evening against the Titans to help Wakefield get to game two.
The teams battled back and forth the entire contest until Post 81 cam to bat in the bottom of the seventh and final inning.
Creighton put up 11 runs in the fifth frame but Wakefield countered with six in the bottom of the inning after scoring three in the first, two in the second and five in the fourth.
In the seventh, Creighton-Plainview scored seven runs and appeared to have the Area championship in hand with a 19-16 lead.
However, Post 81 opened the bottom of the frame with a couple of walks and a hit batter to load the bases.
Tim Kaufman slapped a single to score a run followed by an out from the Titan pitcher to first base on a sacrifice bunt which plated another run.
Cade Johnson stepped to the plate for Wakefield and rifled a shot back up the middle for a hit.
"I was down in the count 1-2," Johnson said. "I just wanted to put the ball in play somewhere and he gave me a pitch in the middle - I just sent it back where it came from."
The resulting single back up the box allowed two runs to score and Johnson and company were headed for the "if needed" game in the bracket.
"We just wanted to keep playing here tonight," Johnson said. "Now we'll take this momentum and head up to state - we'll see what we can do. Winning the title will be the goal."
His coach knows it will take another huge effort to compete in Creighton.
"Wow, this was an exciting night for us and to come all the way back in this tournament and win it will give us plenty of confidence," Ward said. "If we keep our bats going we can play with anyone - we'll see how it goes."
Game 2
Wakefield 11 Creighton-Plainview 0
W 111 350 X - 11 12 0
C-P 000 000 X 0 0 2
WP: Mason Lamprecht LP: Karter Lingenfelter.
2B: Tayton Salmon, Lamprecht (W).
Game 1
Wakefield 20 Creighton-Plainview 19
C-P 001 0(11)0 7 - 19 14 2
W 320 560 4 - 20 16 2
WP: Adrian Flores LP: Brendan Weber.
3B: Devin Wagner (C-P).