LINCOLN — The sign in the student section had "shock the world" written on it, and that's exactly what the Winnebago girls basketball team did in the first round of the Class C1 state tournament.
"'Shock the world,' that's what we say," Winnebago coach Treivan Bear said.
Two weeks ago, Winnebago may have been little more than an afterthought, a No. 16 seed going on the road to play top-seeded Malcolm. Now? The Indians are a win away from a berth in the Class C1 championship game.
"It's a little memorizing, because it's always been Winnebago boys basketball," sophomore Sylvia Valentino said. "But this year, it's the girls at state."
Winnebago made a 17-6 scoring advantage in the second quarter stand the rest of the way, and the No. 8-seeded Indians took down No. 1-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic 48-46 in a Class C1 quarterfinal stunner at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Or, maybe it wasn't quite that stunning, considering Winnebago had knocked off the No. 1 seed in the previous round when it downed Malcolm 51-49. Regardless, it's Winnebago, the team with 10 losses coming into the state tournament — and not a two-loss GICC squad — in the semifinals.
"At the beginning, we were a rocky team, and we were still gelling," Valentino said. "Now, we gelled, and now we're a team that thinks it can't be beat."
Winnebago, which led by as many as eight early in the second half, found themselves trailing 43-41 until two layups in the final 65 seconds turned the tide.
First, it was Natasha Deal, who had a game-high 16 points, who was wide open down low and scored off a nifty pass from Keisha Snyder with 1:05 left to tie the game. Less than 20 seconds later, Sylvia Valentino got a steal from near midcourt and drove the rest of the way for an easy layup with 46 seconds left to give the underdogs the lead.
"She really came up when it mattered," Bear said. "I told her to not let her shooting determine whether she had a good game, just make it up in other areas. She made the one that mattered, that steal and layup for the lead."
Lucy Ghaifan, who had a team-high 14 points for GICC, hit 1 of 2 free throws moments later, but Madeline Cleveland answered with two free throws with 23.1 seconds left for a 47-44 lead.
GICC had the ball after a timeout on the next possession, and the Crusaders opted for a quick two by Chloe Cloud with nine seconds to play. With 5.0 showing on the clock, Snyder hit the first of two free throws. GICC got the rebound and a good shot off before the buzzer, but it bounced off the rim short to set off a crazed celebration for Winnebago.
The final result was certainly a surprise considering GICC scored 14 of the game's first 18 points, leading 14-4 after a Raegan Gellatly 3-point play with 2:30 left in the first quarter. But Winnebago kept chipping away, starting with a Sylvia Valentino 3-pointer and capped by two Natasha Deal free throws with 2:59 left in the first half.
In between, Deal hit three straight layups, the final of which the front end of a 3-point play that put Winnebago ahead 17-16 with 3:20 left.
From there, the Indians never trailed until the fourth quarter.
"We knew coming down here that everybody else is going to have a better record than us," Bear said. "But none of that mattered. We showed that we belonged down here."
Winnebago 10 17 9 12 — 48
GICC 15 6 11 14 — 46
WINNEBAGO (16-10): Natasha Deal 16; Lakaylah Kearnes 2; Madeline Cleveland 9; Keisha Snyder 14; Sylvia Valentino 7.
GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC (21-3): Raegan Gellatly 3; Alexis Mudloff 3; Amanda Kulp 1; Alyssa Wilson 15; Chloe Cloud 10; Lucy Ghaifan 14.