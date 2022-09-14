Northeast Community College women’s soccer coach Chad Miller had a question for his team prior to Wednesday’s home match against Iowa Lakes Community College.
And he got the answer that he hoped for.
The Hawks needed just over 20 minutes to take a three-goal lead and went on to claim a 4-1 victory at Veterans Memorial Field.
“We had a great game on Saturday against a really good Indian Hills team, and I asked them, ‘Is that us or was that just one of those days that we played really well?’ ” Miller said. “I told them today, ‘Iowa Lakes is a great team and this is going to be a test for us. I want to know – who are we? Was Saturday us and are we real?’
“Today they showed Saturday was the real deal. Today was the real deal. They did it exactly how we wanted them to. I’m so proud of them.”
The National Junior College Athletic Association Div. II No. 7-rated Hawks quickly took the lead when Kyler Bowman scored from 25 yards out in the ninth minute.
Aidyn Woodall added a laser into the back of the net in the 15th minute and Jessie Eijbersen scored from close range to make it 3-0 in the 21st minute.
“We’ve definitely been working on doing a lot of talking with our defense on our runs at forward,” said Woodall, a freshman forward from Castle Rock, Colorado. “We’ve been connecting a lot more.”
Vanessa Rhyner broke up Northeast’s bid for a second consecutive shutout in the 58th minute.
After assisting on the Hawks’ previous two goals, Mackenzee Stokes – a sophomore from Ningi, Australia -- banged in a rebound of a Carly Schaad shot to cap off the scoring in the 77th minute.
Miller said continued strong play in the midfield contributed to the win.
“I think they were really controlling the midfield, and that’s our thing,” he said. “We feel if we control the midfield, we can win the game. Our midfield these last two games have really stepped up and played some outstanding soccer.”
He also credited players for stepping into new roles due to injuries like Delaney Wells, Carly Schaad, Julie Derenemesnil and Chelsea Dolbel. Dolbel made the major move from defender to forward for this contest.
Northeast is off to a 7-1-1 start with only seven returning players.
“We had 16 new players come in and they had a lot of big shoes to fill,” Miller said. “But they’ve come in and they’ve shown they can do it. Any questions we had at the beginning of the season, they’re answering them all.”
Woodall said the last two wins give the Hawks plenty of confidence heading into Saturday’s conference opener at home against North Iowa Area Community College.
“We’re playing these DI teams and showing that it’s not a fluke that we’re winning,” she said. “We’re actually getting these games and these wins and proving that we can go all the way.”
THE NORTHEAST MEN have generated plenty of feel-good moments so far this season, but Wednesday wasn’t one of them.
Shemi Vyamungu angled a shot from right of the net into the inside corner of the far post in the 15th minute, and that proved to be more than enough for Iowa Lakes Community College in a 5-0 shutout win.
Assistant coach Jyson Breitbarth said the Hawks playing for the third time in five days was a factor.
“From what we’ve seen usually, the boys are tired,” he said. “We’ve been on the road for the first nine games. We’ve had games back-to-back-to-back. But we’re done with today’s game. We play again Saturday and then we’re going right back at it.”
NJCAA Div. I No. 9 Iowa Lakes handed the DII No. 8 Hawks only their second loss in 12 matches.
“Up to this point, everyone came in to work,” Breitbarth said. “Everyone knows their role whether it’s starter or you’re the first one off the bench or you come in with five minutes left in the game. Everyone knows their role and everyone appreciates their role.”