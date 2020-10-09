PLAINVIEW — The No. 7 Lutheran High Northeast Eagles didn’t miss a beat on Friday night as they had another dominating performance on both sides of the ball and this time it was in a 60-14 victory over the Plainview Pirates.
Heading into the matchup against Plainview, the Eagles have been outscoring opponents 330-158 with their lone loss coming to the hands of Wakefield.
Throughout the season, the Eagles have been able to control both sides of the ball with a stout defense and a powerful running game.
“They bought in to what we are trying to do — I think we’ve got some big offensive lineman so we can hang our head on running the football. It’s not always the prettiest and flashiest thing to see but we’re trying to take pride in it,” Lutheran High Northeast coach Darin Suckstorf said.
The Eagles had another strong showcase on Friday night as they had two fumble recoveries on defense and 60 points to show on the scoreboard against a feisty Plainview squad.
“I’ve got to give credit to Plainview — I thought they gave a great effort and their defense was playing really well,” Suckstorf said. “Our guys did a good job of making some adjustments and you’ve got to take advantage of turnovers, and I think our guys did that tonight.”
The Eagles took an 8-0 lead into the second quarter right when the Eagles offense started to get going.
Eli Knapp broke an 18-yard run earlier in the first quarter and then he started the second quarter with a 6-yard touchdown.
“It felt good—it was nice to make the most of it when I could,” Eli Knapp said.
Lutheran High quarterback Haydyn Beaudette joined the touchdown barrage with a rushing touchdown of his own but he was also able to get a few in the passing game.
With an already commanding 24-0 lead, Lutheran High was driving when Beaudette ran a play action pass and found tight-end Quinn Pape over the middle of the field, which he was then able to scamper for a 50-yard touchdown.
“He was open and I knew I had to hit him, he made a good play and ran it into the end zone,” Haydyn Beaudette said.
Beaudette and Pape connected once again less than three minutes later on a 13-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 40-0 lead.
Plainview wasn’t going to get shutout and they were able to put some points on the board when the Pirates drove down the field and scored a touchdown with 26 seconds left in the half.
“Early in the game we had a chance to get in the end zone a couple of times but we turned it over, when you make mistakes you don’t deserve to be in the game,” Plainview coach Kyle Schmidt said. “They just flat out beat us.”
In the opening drive of the game, Plainview’s captain Will Gunning went down with an apparent ankle injury.
Later in the half, running back Matt Christensen broke loose for a big gain but later fumbled on Lutheran High’s 10-yard line leading to an Eagle touchdown.
“We were a little shell-shocked — we had some good things going, but when he (Gunning) went out it took the wind out of our sails,” Schmidt said. “We got the momentum back a little bit but turnovers gave it right back to them. They are a very good football team.”
Plainview’s Tanner Frahm had a solid night passing completing 12 of his passes for 188 yards and one touchdown while his running back Christensen was able to run the ball 13 times for 89 yards and he reached the end zone once.
Lutheran High was able to control the run game as well, as Eli Knapp carried the ball five times for 29 yards and two touchdowns while Beaudette carried the ball 12 times for 96 yards and one touchdown.
The Eagles had 45 yards in the air and had 269 total yards on the ground.
“Our offensive line made a statement of getting to the outside and we had a trap option play that helped us out a lot,” Beaudette said.
The Eagles will cap off the regular season next Thursday when they host Laurel-Concord-Coleridge while Plainview will end the regular season when they travel to play at Elkhorn Valley on Thursday.
“It’s going to be another great challenge for us,” Suckstorf said.
Lutheran High Northeast(6-1) 8 32 14 6 – 60
Plainview (1-4) 0 8 0 6 – 14
FIRST QUARTER
LHNE: Eli Knapp 18 run (Haydyn Beaudette run good), 4:16.
SECOND QUARTER
LHNE: Knapp 6 run (Knapp run good), 11:55.
LHNE: Beaudette 3 run (Beaudette run good), 7:52.
LHNE: Quinn Pape 50 pass from Beaudette (Junior Rojas run good), 4:38.
LHNE: Pape 13 pass from Beaudette (Garrett Boelter run good), 0:56.
P: Matt Christensen 27 pass from Tanner Frahm (Teagan Ziems pass from Frahm), 0:26.
THIRD QUARTER
LHNE: Brix Kossmann 41 run (two-point conversion no good), 11:42.
LHNE: Grant Colligan 1 run (Trystan Scott run good), 3:36.
FOURTH QUARTER
P: Christensen 55 run (two-point conversion no good), 9:50.
LHNE: Tate Collison 35 pass from Landon Johnson (two-point conversion no good), 1:35.