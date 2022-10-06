It may have taken longer than first-year coach Maddie Gideon may have initially expected, but the West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic volleyball team might be rounding into form at the perfect time.
The Bluejays, ranked seventh in this week's Class C ratings, took care of fifth-ranked Wisner-Pilger along with host Lutheran High Northeast in sweeping fashion Thursday night at the Clayton and Vivian Andrews Activity Center in Norfolk.
GACC avenged an earlier loss to Lutheran High by grounding the Eagles 25-16, 25-21, before a 25-18, 26-24 triumph over the ranked Gators. To end the night, Wisner-Pilger battled past Lutheran High 25-23, 26-24.
"We had some different personnel playing at the beginning of the year, so now we're kind of back to our normal team, what we had to play with in the summer," Gideon said. "Things are looking good for us towards the end of the season, which is what you want. It's happening when it should."
The ending of set two was a microcosm of momentum.
GACC led 22-20 after a Reese Throener kill, but three straight hitting errors led to a Delaney Boyer service ace that put Wisner-Pilger at set point up 24-22. But just as quickly as the Gators took the lead, the Bluejays bounced back. Jocelynn Skoda's solo block tied it after a hitting error, and then Andie Guenther's kill put GACC at game point before a serve-receive hit the net and bounced away to end the contest.
Throener led GACC's balanced attack with a game-high seven kills, while Guenther had five kills and Kelsy Steffen had five kills and a pair of service aces. Jayden Ehrisman finished with 20 assists, and Skoda had a pair of solo blocks.
"We lost five seniors from last year, so we had a lot of open spots this year," Gideon said. "The biggest thing is that these girls, right away this summer, started playing like they'd been playing together for years. It's really rewarding just to see the girls get together well and genuinely mesh."
Early on, it looked like GACC would have all the momentum in set two thanks to a 5-1 start, but two Emily Buhrman kills helped Wisner-Pilger score the next four points. The Bluejays would take a three-point lead on five different occasions after that, but the Gators eventually tied it, first on a Buhrman service ace and later a Maggie Schweers kill, before a hitting error put Wisner-Pilger ahead 19-18.
Buhrman and Schweers both had six kills each, and Buhrman added two services. Schweers and Cameryn Bellar combined for 19 set assists.
"They've got a history of a strong program, and they do things well that's always hard to defend," Wisner-Pilger coach Kay Raabe said. "They've got a couple of attackers from the pin who are hard to defend, good serve-receive, and they mix it up on offense to keep their opponent on their toes."
After a back-and-forth start to the contest, GACC pulled away from a 19-16 edge with six of the opening set's final eight points. Steffen posted back-to-back kills around a Wisner-Pilger timeout, and right after the Gators got to within 22-18 on a Buhrman service ace, Guenther answered with a kill and her own service ace before a swing sailed wide to end it.
"Coming in tonight, I know our caliber. I know we could do it, and I think they did too," said Gideon, a former standout for the Bluejays. "It's just putting it all out there and making sure the pieces go together, and tonight they did."
LUTHERAN HIGH had multiple chances to force a third set against a ranked opponent Thursday. But both times, Lutheran High fell short to rallies.
The Eagles led throughout in set twoagainst Wisner-Pilger, taking leads of 15-8 and 16-10 after Kendra Petersen kills. Avery Koeppe's kill kept Lutheran High ahead 22-18, but two Charli Jacobs kills forced a timeout at 22-21. Moments later, Petersen put the Eagles at set point with a kill at 24-21.
"We really had to battle back," Raabe said. "I thought Lutheran High did a great job in game two of speeding up their offense, which made our defense have to adjust. We didn't do it very well, especially early on."
But Bellar's kill started what became a game-winning run for the Gators. Haley Kneifl spiked an overpass to tie it at 24. After a lift call gave Wisner-Pilger its first lead since 2-1, Jacobs slammed a service ace to end the night.
"When you're ahead 24-21, you've got to take that set," Lutheran High co-coach Kathy Gebhardt said.
In the first set, the Eagles bounced back from a 24-19 deficit with two Kendra Petersen kills to pull within 24-23, only to see a Bellar kill end it.
Petersen had nine kills, while Koeppe tallied five. Sophia Wolff added a pair of solo blocks.
Charli Jacobs had six kills to lead Wisner-Pilger, while Bellar and Kneifl had five each.
In the opener, the Bluejays and Eagles were tied at least seven times before either team eclipsed 15 points. Trailing 21-17 after back-to-back kills, a Petersen kill helped put Lutheran High within 22-21. However, kills by Ehrisman, Throener and Skoda slammed the door shut.
"We have the ability to do it," Lutheran High co-coach Katie Wright-Oswald said. "I think that they know it's possible, but now it's just about doing it. We can't just 'talk the talk'; we've got to 'walk the walk.'"
Wisner-Pilger (13-7) 18 24
Guardian Angels CC (13-5) 25 26
WISNER-PILGER (kills-aces-blocks): Cameryn Bellar 1-0-0, Addisyn Albers 3-0-0, Haley Kneifl 2-0-0, Emily Buhrman 6-2-0, Charli Jacobs 2-0-0, Delaney Boyer 0-1-0, Maggie Schweers 6-0-0.
GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (kills-aces-blocks): Andie Guenther 5-0-1, Reese Throener 7-0-0, Amber Kreikemeier 1-0-0, Greta Wooldrik 4-0-0, Jayden Ehrisman 1-1-0, Jocelynn Skoda 1-0-2, Kelsy Steffen 5-2-0, Isabel Hass 0-0-0.
Set assists: Wisner-Pilger 19 (Schweers 11, Bellar 8). GACC 22 (Ehrisman 20, Guenther 1, Kreikemeier 1).