STANTON — In a battle of two top 10 teams in Class D on Friday night, the hometown No. 6 Stanton Mustangs were able to sneak away with a 42-36 victory over the No. 3 Howells-Dodge Jaguars.
In a game that had five lead changes with both offenses marching back and forth down the field, it came down to who was going to get the last stop on defense. Stanton’s defense was up to the task.
"Our defense was feeding off of the sideline's energy; we knew it was going to come down to one play," Stanton coach David Stoddard said. "The kids responded and got a stop."
On fourth and 8 on Stanton's 11-yard line, Howells-Dodge had the ball and trailed 42-36 with 21 seconds left in the game. Howells-Dodge's Jacob Tomcak stepped back to pass and was looking for a receiver in the end zone.
Tomcak let go of the ball but overthrew his receiver in the end zone and into the hands of Stanton's Joe Claussen, which led to a victory formation for Stanton.
"I saw the ball — so I went for it to make a play and I came up with it," Claussen said. "It was exciting."
The game started off slowly for both offenses with just one touchdown scored in the first quarter, but in the second quarter Howells-Dodge's Levi Belina found a crease multiple times for three touchdowns. He had 1-yard, 42-yard and a 65-yard touchdowns that helped give the Jaguars a 20-14 lead going into halftime.
"He's awfully good. You try to find ways to get other guys the ball, but he's our workhorse," Howells-Dodge coach Mike Speirs said.
Throughout the game, Howells-Dodge gave the ball to Belina on a sweep, which allowed Belina to get to the outside in open space, leading to several huge runs.
"We were trying to get the defense stretched out, and he's really good at finding the lanes," Speirs said.
Belina ended the night carrying the ball 34 times for 315 yards and five touchdowns.
Howells-Dodge held a 28-14 lead early on in the third quarter, but Stanton came right back with two touchdowns on the ground from Gage Tighe to tie the game at 28 going into the fourth quarter.
"We knew we could come back at that point," Tighe said. "We've done it before, and we knew we could do it again."
Howells-Dodge took a 36-34 lead on a 20-yard touchdown by Belina with 5:36 left on the clock. But on the first play from the line of scrimmage following the ensuing kickoff, Tighe took a handoff up the middle and broke loose for a 46-yard touchdown.
"That's our signature play. Our center made a great block, opened up the hole and I just ran," Tighe said.
Tighe and Stanton quarterback Sutton Pohlman carried the bulk on offense, running the ball a combined 39 times. They took a beating, fighting for the extra yards as they had 10 first downs on the ground.
"This season it's been between me and Sutton carrying the load," Tighe said. "We've been working hard at getting it done."
On Friday, Pohlman ran the ball for 83 yards and one touchdown while Tighe finished the game with 132 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.
Stanton will look to continue to keep the winning streak alive next Friday at Madison while Howells-Dodge will travel to Beemer to take on Guardian Angels Central Catholic. Both teams look to get into a little bit of a groove in October, with the playoffs right around the corner.
"We want to challenge the kids every week, to prepare differently or to change our habits to make us better each week," Stoddard said. "Every week it's seemed like we've had a playoff game. We just want to keep improving, getting stronger at what we're good at and keep gutting out these wins."
Howells-Dodge (4-2) 0 20 8 8 — 36
Stanton (4-1) 6 8 14 14 — 42
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
S: Gage Tighe 3 run (two-point conversion no good), 0:46.
SECOND QUARTER
HD: Levi Belina 42 run (two-point no good), 10:41.
S: Jason Claussen 42 run (Sutton Pohlman run), 7:15.
HD: Belina 65 run (Lance Brester pass from Jacob Tomcak), 7:04.
HD: Belina 1 run (two-point no good), 0:25.
THIRD QUARTER
HD: Belina 60 run (Brester run), 9:40.
S: Tighe 24 run (two-point no good), 8:24.
S: Tighe 3 run (Pohlman run), 0:15.
FOURTH QUARTER
S: Pohlman 6 run (two-point no good), 8:10.
HD: Belina 20 run (two-point no good), 5:36.
S: Tighe 46 run (Tighe run), 5:23.