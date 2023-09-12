Entering the season, Class D No. 6 Elgin Public/Pope John eyeballed a triangular among its team goals for the season.
That goal was emphatically accomplished after a 25-21, 25-21 sweep of defending state champion Hartington Cedar Catholic and a 25-21, 25-10 sweep of defending state runner-up Norfolk Catholic.
"The girls had been excited for this triangular all season," Elgin/Pope John coach Jordyn Luettel said. "They made it a season goal. They wanted to perform at this triangular. It means a lot that they came out, they trusted themselves, and they played really hard. They fought really well tonight."
Luettel knew the task at hand against both the Knights and the Trojans. Although it was her first year leading the Wolfpack, she had coached at Boone Central the previous six seasons.
Now, it's Elgin/Pope John which has its season humming along at 11-1 with a pair of sweeps over signature Class C2 programs.
"I didn't know what to expect because I'm not as familiar with our conference," Luettel said. "I knew we'd have some tough competition, but I also know that we have a lot of talent."
In the finale, the Wolfpack responded from a tie at 14 with a 6-2 run and then got four kills down the stretch. Ashlynne Charf had six kills for Elgin/Pope John in the first set alone, including a kill to take a 9-4 lead early. Avery Yosten had four first-set kills for the Knights, while kills by Hayden Brummer and Sidonia Wattier tied it at 14.
That set up possibly the Wolfpack's most dominant run of the season. Elgin/Pope John scored the first 17 points of set two, forcing a trio of substitutions and prompting Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar to burn both of her timeouts.
Baylee Busteed served the entire run, including four aces, while Chloe Henn notched three kills. The Wolfpack benefited from six attack errors by the Knights in that stretch alone.
Yosten slammed three kills in a span of four points as Norfolk Catholic had a 6-2 run. Busteed ended the match with her fifth service ace.
Charf and Henn had seven and six kills, respectively, for Elgin/Pope John, while Yosten had six for Norfolk Catholic.
"We've got to go back to the drawing board of how can we be more consistent," Bellar said. "We need to be mentally focused every time we come out and mentally prepared on what's going to happen."
Prior to that, Elgin/Pope John defeated Cedar Catholic in straight sets by matching 25-21 scores.
The Wolfpack started that match up 8-0, only to see the Trojans tie it at 16 after back-to-back Lyndsey Hamilton service aces. But a missed serve and a Bode ace serve gave EPPJ the lead back, and the Wolfpack never trailed after that. Charf's back-to-back kills made it 21-18, Cedar Catholic pulled to within 23-21 after Grace Wortmann kill, but a hit into the net and a Henn kill ended it.
In set two, Elgin/Pope John used a 7-0 run to turn a 9-6 deficit into a 13-9 lead, and the Wolfpack led by at least two points the rest of the set. Charf started that run with a kill and a service ace, and Body followed with a kill before a Kayton Zwingman solo block capped the run. Bode had two kills among her team's final three points.
Charf and Bode finished with seven kills and a service ace each, and Henn added five kills for the Wolfpack.
For Cedar Catholic, Melayna McGregor had seven kills and two service aces, and Katelyn Arens had six kills.
"I feel like we're still getting better," Cedar Catholic coach Denae Buss said. "These were good teams we played against. We have glimpses of what we want."
TO BEGIN THE night, Norfolk Catholic put together possibly its best performance of the young season against Cedar Catholic in a 26-24, 25-17 sweep for its third win of 2023.
The Knights needed a rally in the first set after a service error put the Trojans ahead 23-20. Norfolk Catholic benefits from a Cedar Catholic serve sailing wide, and an attack went long to cap a lenthy rally. Aubrey Barnes followed with a kill to tie it at 23, and after the teams traded hitting errors, Kenzie Janssen's swing to the corner and Avery Yosten's spike off the block on set point gave Norfolk Catholic the win.
"We played pretty well and pretty consistent," Bellar said. "I thought we did some really good things. I thought our defense was good. I thought we got a lot of good block touches in that game, which helped frustrate them. They went into a tipping mode, and I thought we covered their tips well."
The second set was all Knights.
Yosten registered back-to-back kills, a thunderous spike folowed by a tip, and then a double block by Hayden Brummer and Sidonia Wattier made it 21-13.
Wattier then added kills on three of Norfolk Catholic's final four points of the match, hitting off a bump set by Jacey Wolf 22-15, drilling one off a Hannah Hoesing assist, and then ending it on a kill.
Wattier finished with seven kills, while Yosten tallied six and Barnes four.
HCC (8-6) 24 17
NC (3-6) 26 25
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (kills-aces-blocks): Grace Wortmann 3-0-0, Katy Jones 0-0-0, Annika Kuehn 0-0-0, Lexi Eickhoff 2-0-0, Lauren Bernecker 8-1-2, Lyndsey Hamilton 0-1-0, Melayna McGregor 5-0-0, Addison Walter 0-1-0.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (kills-aces-blocks): Jacey Wolf 0-1-0, Aubrey Barnes 4-0-0, Kenzie Janssen 3-0-1, Sidonia Wattier 7-1-1, Anslee Watters 6-0-1, Avery Yosten 6-0-0, Mallory Wolf 0-1-0, Aspen Fischer 0-1-0, Hayden Brummer 1-0-0, Hannah Hoesing 0-2-0.
HCC (8-7) 21 21
EPPJ (10-1) 25 25
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (kills-aces-blocks): Grace Wortmann 1-0-0, Katy Jones 0-0-0, Annika Kuehn 0-0-0, Lexi Eickhoff 4-0-0, Lauren Bernecker 5-0-1, Katelyn Arens 6-0-0, McKinlee Lammers 0-1-0, Lyndsey Hamilton 0-2-0, Melayna McGregor 7-2-0, Addison Walter 1-0-1.
ELGIN PUBLIC/POPE JOHN (kills-aces-blocks): Camry Kittelson 4-0-0, Baylee Busteed 2-1-0, Kayton Zwingman 1-0-1, Ashlynne Charf 7-1-1, Sara Bode 7-1-0, Chloe Henn 5-0-0, Kate Furstenau 0-1-0.
EPPJ (11-1) 25 25
NC (3-7) 21 10
ELGIN PUBLIC/POPE JOHN (kills-aces-blocks): Camry Kittelson 0-0-0, Baylee Busteed 0-5-0, Kayton Zwingman 0-0-0, Ashlynne Charf 7-1-0, Sara Bode 4-0-0, Chloe Henn 6-0-0, Kate Furstenau 0-0-0.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (kills-aces-blocks): Jacey Wolf 0-0-0, Aubrey Barnes 1-0-0, Kenzie Janssen 1-0-0, Sidonia Wattier 1-0-0, Anslee Watters 2-0-0, Avery Yosten 6-0-0, Mallory Wolf 0-0-0, Hayden Brummer 1-0-0, Gracie Kosch 0-1-0, Hannah Hoesing 0-0-0.