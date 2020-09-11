No. 5 Wakefield runs over No. 9 Stanton

WAKEFIELD — In a game on paper that seemed to be very competitive, Class D No. 5 Wakefield and No. 9 Stanton met on Eaton Field here Friday afternoon with the Trojans coming away with a decisive 50-14 win over the Mustangs.
“They really put one on us,” Stanton coach, Dave Stoddard said. “We had some chances early, but Wakefield turned us away.”
Stoddard was referring to the opening quarter when the Mustangs recovered a fumble deep in Wakefield territory and looked to be set up to move in for a score after the teams traded touchdowns earlier.
After the Mustangs recovered a fumble, the Trojans recovered a fumble on the next play and the
rest, as they say, is history.
Wakefield would go on to score three times in the second 12 minutes, two on the ground and one through the air.
“We try to dominate teams and feel like we outwork them before we play them,” Wakefield senior lineman Rylan Weaver said. “I was worried coming into this year because we had lost so many good players on the line - we just kept working hard and staying fit - I’m having a ball with my teammates.”
Wakefield turned back the Mustangs and took control of the game in the second quarter.
“We knew this would be a tough game,” Wakefield coach Mike Hassler said. “I was happy with the way we responded and I was happy to put them away as soon as we could — they are a very good team.”
Stoddard is far from giving up on his squad.
“This is one game,” Stoddard said. “We’ll get back to work and be just fine. I believe in our kids.
Weaver probably summed up the early season as well as anyone.
“We just want to play,” Weaver said. “It’s my senior year and I just want to play football. We’ve worked so hard to get to this season, I’m not going to stand for anything less than winning and being with my teammates.”
After the first quarter, Wakefield got busy putting the game away.
Blake Brown would end up with a handful of touchdowns and over 170 yards on the ground. In addition, he would hit Couy Jonson from 21 yards out right before the half to put his team up 30-6.
“That score was right at the end of the half,” Stoddard said. “That was a back-breaker — but we were still in it — they just kept us from getting anything going in the second half.”
Stanton 6 0 0 8 — 14
Wakefield 6 22 14 8 — 50
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
W: Blake Brown 1 run, run failed, 6:38.
S: Jason Claussen 5 run, run failed, 1:36.
SECOND QUARTER
W: Brown 54 run, Logan Bokemper run, 10:59.
W: Brown 15 run, pass failed, 8:10.
W: Couy Johnson 21 pass from Brown, Justin Erb run, :00.
THIRD QUARTER
W: Brown 3 run, pass failed, 6:58.
W: Brown 31 run, pass to Rylan Weaver from Brown, 3:31.
FOURTH QUARTER
W: Erb 2 run, Erb run, 6:03.
S: Damien Erickson 1 run, Brayan Acuna run, 1:22.