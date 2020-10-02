CREIGHTON — On a pregame radio show, O'Neill St. Mary's coach Tony Allen insisted that Friday's game at Creighton was just another game.
But on the sideline as the Cardinals were in the process of sealing a 28-12 win, it was obvious that the battle between undefeated Class D2 District 4 teams carried something extra.
“This is a big game,” Allen screamed repeatedly when the Cardinals were flagged for pushing a ball carrier forward in trying to get a first down with three minutes to go.
On the next play, junior quarterback Aidan Hedstrom connected with sophomore Isaac Everitt on an out route, and the slender Everitt somehow powered past a defender for just enough yardage on third-and-5, which allowed the Cardinals to capture a 28-12 triumph at Bill Harder Field.
So, was it a big game or not?
“I told the boys at the beginning of the week that it's a game no different than any other game. But then when it's over, you can say how you really feel,” Allen said with a laugh. “It was. It was a big game. And what I think made it bigger was that they did it without one of their leaders.”
Hedstrom made his playmaking presence felt Friday, and part of that was by necessity after senior running back Grant Winkelbauer went down with a knee injury midway through the first quarter. Hedstrom shouldered even more of the offensive load with 200 rushing yards on 26 carries, including touchdown runs of 59, 1 and 43 yards. He also completed 5 of 9 passes for 46 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown play in which he slid up into the pocket, rolled to his right, and found Connor Semin crossing the middle with 10:36 remaining that helped put the Cardinals up 28-12.
“We came out here, we played hard, it was a big game for us — we've got a big game next week (against Bloomfield) — and it's a great, great game to pick up and go on into the next week,” Hedstrom said.
Creighton wouldn't go down yet. Two plays later, Easton Pavlik took off on an end-around down the sideline to put the Bulldogs within 10. Creighton then dialed up a run up the middle with quarterback Sam Vortherms, who finished with 145 yards on 25 carries. But as it had following Creighton's first two touchdowns, St. Mary's stopped the ensuing two-point conversion — this time by stonewalling the middle run — to keep it a 28-18 lead.
“I always stress this to the kids — I think what people don't understand is how those two-point conversions are huge,” Allen said.
The Bulldogs had the ball one more time, but Hedstrom made one more big play when he made a leaping interception with 6:36 left, and the Cardinals ended the game with an 11-play drive.
“With our kids, they do have a lot of heart, and we tell them to play until the last down,” Creighton coach Zac Kliment said. “We got behind — we were down early on there — and we did have to do some catch up.”
That march included a fourth-and-1 run by Hedstrom before the third-down conversion that sealed the win.
“The first-down effort at the end by Isaac Everitt — a sophomore, what, 135 pounds maybe, for him, that effort epitomizes this team,” Allen said.
In the end, Creighton had plenty of missed opportunities that it could point at.
It was an ominous start for the Bulldogs, which strung together a seven-play march to begin the game. But on fourth-and-1, the Cardinals' Connor Semin used his helmet to force a fumble inside the 10, and Dalton Alder dove on the loose pigskin at his own 1.
In the second quarter, the Bulldogs went on a 15-play, 47-yard drive that took 7:42 in an attempt to answer a St. Mary's score, but a holding penalty and an incomplete pass led to third-and-15, and two runs — including Vortherms' scramble on fourth down, came up more than 10 yards short.
In the third quarter, Creighton went for it on fourth-and-5 at the St. Mary's 35, but the runner was ruled short of the first down by about an inch following a measurement.
“We've got to fix ourselves, but all credit to them,” Kliment said.
Game notes
* The final numbers indicated how even the game was. Creighton ran three more plays, 54-51, but St. Mary's gained 11 more yards of offense, 311-300. The difference, however, was in the passing game. Creighton was 0 for 5 passing, which included the interception on its last play from scrimmage.
* The district gauntlet continues as both teams face perennial power Bloomfield in the last two weeks. St. Mary's will host the Bees next week, which beat the Cardinals 56-26 a year ago, while Bloomfield hosts Creighton to end the regular season.
St. Mary's 6 8 6 8 — 28
Creighton 6 0 6 6 — 18
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
O'NSM: Aidan Hedstrom 59 run (PAT failed), 5:43.
CRE: Brody Eggers 26 run (PAT failed), 2:06.
SECOND QUARTER
O'NSM: Hedstrom 1 run (Isaac Everitt pass from Hedstrom), 9:51.
THIRD QUARTER
O'NSM: Hedstrom 43 run (PAT failed), 5:42.
CRE: Sam Vortherms 12 run (PAT failed), 3:48.
FOURTH QUARTER
O'NSM: Connor Semin 19 pass from Hedstrom (Semin pass from Hedstrom), 10:36.
CRE: Easton Pavlik 40 run (PAT failed), 9:56.