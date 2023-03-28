The Norfolk High girls soccer team held up against Lincoln Southwest’s relentless pressure for almost 60 minutes on Tuesday.
But when the Class A preseason No. 4-rated Silver Hawks finally broke through, it proved to be more than enough for a team that hasn’t allowed a goal in its first four games.
Or a shot on goal in this 2-0 shutout of the Panthers at Veterans Memorial Field.
“Honestly, you don’t like to lose, but that was one of the best teams in the state,” Norfolk coach Kyle Mather said. “We kept them shut out for almost 60 minutes, so I feel defensively it was a bend-but-don’t-break kind of deal there. Our girls held strong for as long as they could, so overall I’m really proud of their effort.”
Lincoln Southwest (4-0) maintained possession in the attacking third for much of the game. Yet the Panthers’ defense and big saves by goalkeeper Tasha Eisenhauer kept the game scoreless into the second half.
The Silver Hawks finally got a shot to settle into the back of the net in the 58th minute. With the wind to Southwest’s backs, Maya Stevenson fired from 25 yards out, and the ball was perfectly placed over Eisenhauer’s fingertips but under the crossbar.
Just over five minutes later, Maddie Schmeling added an insurance goal by managing to get a shot off from inside the box while falling down.
Mather said facing a team the caliber of Lincoln Southwest early in the season can benefit the Panthers (2-2).
“You hope you learn some of the things they do as far as the passing and movement off the ball and running into space,” he said. “But basically you learn how to compete because teams like that play hard and play physical. If you can get your girls to do the same thing right back, that’s half the battle.”
There were hard lessons, though, while going 80 minutes without a shot.
“They’re really good at keeping the ball, so it’s hard to attack when you don’t have the ball,” Mather said. “I feel like we can be a decent counter-attacking team, but we were never able to mount attacks. We did have a few moments here and there where we were able to move the ball a little bit, but they spread you out and make you get out of position, then exploit the fact that you are out of position.”
But with Norfolk’s two losses so far coming to Lincoln Southwest and No. 10 Columbus — whose lone loss was also 2-0 to the Silver Hawks — Mather said the first two weeks of the season have gone well.
“It’s not like we’re losing to bad teams,” he said. “Honestly, right now we’re probably beating the teams we should beat and lost to the teams that we should have. Looking forward to our schedule, there’s some very winnable games coming up.
“I hope we keep some momentum going and are able to keep improving every day.”
Lincoln Southwest (4-0) 0 2 — 2
Norfolk (2-2) 0 0 — 0
GOALS: (LSW) Maya Stevenson, Maddie Schmeling.