HUMPHREY — There may be an arctic blast coming to the area weather-wise, but the Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team may have heated up right before its conference tournament.
Class C No. 4 Norfolk Catholic scored 22-straight points in the first quarter, and the Knights never looked back in soaring past Class D No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis 76-40 in non-conference boys basketball action Friday night.
For the visitors, the night proved to be the kind of confidence booster it needed going into the upcoming Mid-State Conference tournament.
"We talked about how this was going to be a different style of game than the Mid-State," Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer said. "It's not necessarily easier or harder. It's just different. Going through the Mid-State grind, and then having a game like this before we get back into that grind, it's a good thing."
The Knights were seemingly unstoppable offensively for most of the first half, a stretch in which Norfolk Catholic made 19 of 26 field-goal attempts. Norfolk Catholic made its first seven shots from the field, and when it did miss for the first time, the Knights got an offensive rebound and putback anyway.
A pair of Knights scored into double figures by the time the first-half dust settled, and in all nine different players found the scoring column. Karter Kerkman was 8 of 12 from the field, including 6 of 8 in the first half alone, on his way to a game-high 24 points. Nolan Fennessy added 10 points and 10 rebounds to the mix, while fellow post player Kade Pieper scored all 10 of his points in the first half to go with eight rebounds. Mason Timmerman had eight points and five assists, while Kerkman added four assists.
For the game, Norfolk Catholic was 56.6% (30 of 53) from the field, including 8 of 18 from 3-point range, but the Knights made just 8 of 17 free throws.
"Against a 1-3-1 (zone), you have to shoot it well," Manzer said. "As long as we understand that we have to get it into the lane first and then kick it out, attack the middle of the floor, we're able to do good things."
That perimeter shooting caused problems defensively for St. Francis.
"We thought we had a little bit of a plan against them, and for about two minutes it worked, and then they took over and hit some 3s," Kessler said. "That's what makes them really difficult, is that they've got some guys who can knock them down. When they're hitting perimeter shots, it's just really difficult."
Norfolk Catholic's defense hung tough, holding St. Francis to 36% (18 of 50) shooting, including 1 of 11 beyond the arc. Kegan Hackerott and Jaden Kosch each scored 10 points for the Flyers.
"They are a good team," Manzer said. "They play extremely well. They have a solid identity. ... I really liked our performance defensively as well."
St. Francis actually scored four of the game's first six points, but Fennessy gave Norfolk Catholic the lead for good on an unorthodox putback when he caught his own blocked shot and drove the lane for a layup for a 6-4 lead with 4:34 left in the first quarter.
Pieper followed with a short baseline jumper, then Kerkman found Triston Hoesing for a corner 3 in front of the St. Francis bench. Kerkman then turned a Timmerman pass into his own 3 from the opposite corner on the next possession. Carter Janssen followed with a 3-point play, and then Pieper turned the Knights' first missed field goal into a putback for a 19-4 lead with 57.6 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Knights weren't done. Kerkman got loose for another 3-pointer, and then he turned a steal into a layup with 18 seconds left in the quarter for a 20-point lead, a margin with which Norfolk Catholic would maintain most of the rest of the night.
"They just outclassed us in every aspect of the game," Kessler said. "Credit to them, they're a very good team in all aspects."
St. Francis will need to regroup quickly. The Flyers were to travel to Norfolk to face Lutheran High Northeast on Saturday.
"I told them that we've got to throw this one down the drain and go to work," Kessler said. "It's a weekend we're excited about because we get to play two really good teams. We've got a chance to get the taste out of our mouths. We certainly want to play better, and we'll see how it goes."
Norfolk Catholic 24 22 14 16 — 76
St. Francis 6 12 10 12 — 40
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (11-4): Mason Timmerman 3-9 1-1 8, Hudson Fischer 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Speidel 0-0 0-0 0, Nolan Fennessy 5-8 0-2 10, Carter Janssen 2-3 1-1 5, Max Hammond 2-4 0-1 5, Triston Hoesing 1-5 0-0 3, Braeden Burbach 2-3 3-5 7, Nathan Timmerman 0-1 0-0 0, Karter Kerkman 8-12 3-5 24, Hayden Kelley 2-2 0-1 4, Kade Pieper 5-6 0-1 4. Totals: 30-53 8-17 76.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (11-5): Noah Wieseler 1-3 2-2 4, Carson Wessel 4-12 0-0 8, Kegan Hackerott 5-12 0-0 10, Devon Baumgart 2-4 0-0 4, Mason Geilenkirchen 0-1 0-1 0, Jaden Kosch 4-12 1-2 10, Isaac Classen 0-0 0-0 0, Tyrel Wegener 1-4 0-0 2, Tucker Czarnick 0-0 0-0 0, Tanner Classen 0-0 0-0 0, Gage Braun 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 18-50 3-5 40.