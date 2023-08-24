The Norfolk High School volleyball team faced a daunting task in its season opener Thursday night.
Lincoln Southwest rolled into town with a No. 4 preseason ranking on the heels of nine seniors returning from a team that went 31-4 last season. The hosts led for almost the entire first set, and then rebounded from a tough second set to take a 15-10 lead in the third set.
Despite all of that, the visiting Silver Hawks left with a straight-sets 25-22, 25-12, 26-24 victory to begin the year.
"We're very excited for this season," Southwest coach Jessica Baker said. "We have a lot returning this year, and so I think we're excited to bring some energy this season. I think you could definitely see some nervousness out there, too. With a lot of us returning, they know what's on the line."
Norfolk coach Dave Hepner said his team embraced the underdog role.
"I thought the girls came out really focused in the first set and played extremely well," he said. "I think they might have overlooked us a little bit thinking that they're the No. 4 team and it should be an easy cakewalk even though it's in Norfolk."
Norfolk seemed to have all the momentum in the third set, scoring the first three points and leading 7-2 with kills by Adalia McWilliams and Jaden Kiichler around a freshman Rylee Bauer solo block. South Dakota commit Carly Ries, who had a game-high 10 kills, added two more, including a long dig that dropped for a kill. Jaden Kiichler had nine kills, including two around a Tasha Eisenhauer service ace before a Kiichler ace helped make it a 15-10 lead.
That's when Southwest went to work, scoring an 8-0 run that included two Shelby Harding kills and two Emerson Lionberger solo blocks. The Silver Hawks eventually built a 23-20 lead, but the Panthers rallied to tie it at 24 after another Eisenhauer ace. Abbie Appleget and Malayah Long ended the night with back-to-back kills.
"I feel like senior leadership, or any leadership in general, they have to know that if we're down, we have to play smart volleyball," Baker said. "I think our seniors are smart enough to know that without me telling them that, okay, we are down, keep us calm, but limit our errors."
Hepner said it was a learning experience for his team.
"That's a team that wins a lot, and we're a team that doesn't win a lot, and we're trying to get to the point where we win a lot," he said. "We talked about having three girls, really that played the predominant minutes last year, and we got a whole bunch of newcomers. I thought every one of them stepped up and played really well."
Norfolk led throughout in set one, including by as much as 13-8 thanks to three service aces and two Ries kills. Bauer laced a kill for a 21-19 lead, but all that did was set up Southwest for a set-deciding 6-1 run. The Silver Hawks got a lead-changing service ace by Long, and after another Ries kill, Julia Trost answered with one of her own before an Alivia Gustafson solo block led to a hitting error on set point.
"I feel like, with this group, we've really talked about limiting runs, and if not, playing smart volleyball," Baker said. "This team has grit, and so when we know we're down, they're not going to just give up. They're going to find a way to come together and finish it."
The only set Southwest controlled from start to finish was the second set, when it landed three-straight kills to begin, led 11-5 early, and scored a 10-1 run to end it.
"I mean, it was the first game of the year," Hepner said. "I think we had a lot of errors that we hopefully won't always have. We had
Lincoln SW (1-0) 25 25 26
Norfolk (0-1) 22 12 24
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST (kills-aces-blocks): Reese Boyd 1-1-0, Julia Trost 5-0-0, Ava Tomlin 1-0-0, Shelby Harding 5-0-0, Malayah Long 2-1-0, Olivia Kremer 1-1-0, Alivia Gustafson 3-0-1, Abbie Appleget 7-1-2, Emerson Lionberger 7-1-3, Maddie Rink 2-0-0.
NORFOLK (kills-aces-blocks): Leann Miller 0-1-0, Jaden Kiichler 9-1-0, Adalia McWilliams 1-2-1, Carly Rees 10-0-0, Tasha Eisenhauer 1-3-0, Rylee Bauer 1-0-1, Myranda Hansen 0-2-0.