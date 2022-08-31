Northeast Community College may have been swept by National Junior College Athletic Association Div. II No. 4-rated Iowa Central on Wednesday.
But Hawks coach Amanda Schultze saw plenty to like from her team at the Cox Activities Center.
Despite losing 25-20, 25-20, 25-19, Northeast held leads of six points in the first set and seven in the second to force the Tritons (7-1) to produce some big runs to battle back.
“I thought my players did pretty well,” she said. “Iowa Central served well. I thought they pushed those serves deep to the end line, but I thought we passed pretty well for them serving as tough as they did. They had a huge block and some big hitters that we just couldn’t stop at times.
“It was kind of frustrating, but it showed just how good this group of freshmen can be.”
The all-freshmen Hawks (4-4) carried a four-match winning streak into their Iowa Community College Athletic Conference opener and looked to have an upset on their mind when they raced out to an 11-5 lead in the opening set.
Iowa Central erased that with a 7-0 run that was aided by four consecutive errors by the Hawks.
The second set followed a similar script. Northeast went up 14-7 only to see the Titans score 12 of the next 14 points.
The Hawks evened it back up at 20 but Iowa Central closed it out with a 5-0 run.
“I think we came out with more energy starting those sets,” Schultze said. “Then we’d go on some runs and then they’d go on some runs. Those would just kill us. They would kill our momentum and we’d stop talking and playing defense.”
Katilyn Steffes led Iowa Central with 11 kills.
Karley Heimes topped Northeast with 10 kills, but the Tritons did the best job of any opponent of containing the 6-foot-2 graduate of Wynot so far this season. Heimes entered the match leading NJCAA Div. II with 136 kills and hadn’t been held under 16 in any match.
Wayne native Kiara Krusemark put up 24 set assists.
Schultze said she likes where her all-freshmen bunch is at two weeks into the season.
“I feel great,” she said. “They’ve been a lot of fun and I tell them every single day that they’re a lot of fun to be around. They’re gamers, and they’re just excited to play and be out there. I think they’re doing a really good job.”
With a young group, there is a sharp learning curve and plenty of room for improvement. The Hawks have been making those gains.
“When we started out at two-a-days, our passing was pretty ugly,” Schultze said. “So, I feel like that’s come a long way. Then our blocking, our defense at the net, has as well.”
Iowa Central 25 25 25
Northeast CC 20 20 19
IOWA CENTRAL (kills-aces-blocks): Mercedes Madlock 0-0-0, Noemia Chiacchio 4-0-1, Katilyn Steffes 11-0-1, Michaelah Petrowiak 4-0-2, Leah Jolly 1-0-1, Jori Hajek 5-1-0, Kira Matthias 0-1-0, Deni McDaniel 1-0-0, Baylee Green 0-0-0, Brooke Dobson 4-0-0. Totals 30-3-5.
NORTHEAST CC (kills-aces-blocks): Kiara Krusemark 2-0-1, Karley Heimes 10-3-3, Chloe Sandell 3-0-1, Lauren Buhrman 4-0-0, Erin Schwanebeck 1-0-0, Kaitlyn Nelson 2-0-1, Sydney Rdden 1-1-0, Sydney Stelling 6-0-0. Totals 29-4-6.
Set assists: Iowa Central 30 (Madlock 20, McDaniel 10); Northeast CC 26 (Krusemark 24, Schwanebeck 2).