BATTLE CREEK — Class C No. 3 Wayne got just what it needed Friday night.
The Blue Devils bounced back nicely from their first loss of the season a week ago by controlling No. 5 Battle Creek 31-12 at Bob Schnitzler Field.
“We knew we had to come back with a win, a good, positive one, and we had to be physical,” Wayne running back Reid Korth said. “We had to get back into our groove that we had last year — winning ball games, coming in and just hitting teams in the mouth and keep it going.”
How much did Wayne control the game?
It finished with a 305-104 advantage in rushing yards. Wayne's running game accounted for all but 29 of its 334 yards. Wayne owned a 208-58 advantage in first-half offensive yards, and Battle Creek had the ball for just 4:13 of the 24-minute first half.
“We're a team that wants to run the ball,” Battle Creek coach Andrew Carlson said. “We weren't able to establish the inside run game. Their size and physicality gave us problems. There's not much else to say. You can just see it when you watch as a fan.”
Korth was the primary beneficiary. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior eclipsed the 100-yard mark in the first half on his way to 185 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries.
“He's tougher than nails,” Wayne coach Russ Plager said. “His effort running the ball is great. He really sees things well from the fullback and from the I-back positions.”
Eight different Blue Devils carried the ball. Victor Kniesche added 42 yards and a touchdown, and sophomore quarterback Andrew Jones — making his first start in place of Tanner Walling — tallied 45 yards, including a 42-yard option keeper.
“I think they responded real well,” Plager said. “I'm proud of the fact that we had our backup quarterback in there. We lost him in the third series last week. … I felt like the team really rallied around Andrew.”
In turn, Wayne held Battle Creek running back Reece Bode — a preseason Super Six honoree — to 92 yards on 12 carries, but 50 of those yards came on his lone touchdown run.
Payton Frederick hit on six of his first seven passes, but the Blue Devils picked off three passes in the fourth quarter to seal the game. He finished 8 of 14 for 91 yards and a touchdown.
“They're a really good football team,” Carlson said. “They're big, they're physical, they're well-coached, they've got good players.”
Even so, Battle Creek had only itself to blame for trailing 17-6 at halftime.
The Braves missed on a fake PAT pass play, which kept them down 14-6 midway through the second quarter. On the ensuing possession, Battle Creek had Wayne stopped for a three-and-out, but a roughing-the-punter penalty kept alive a drive that turned out to last 6:48 and ended with Yair Alcantara's 29-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in the first half.
Still, the host Braves pulled to within 17-12 when Baron Buckendahl pulled down a Payton Frederick pass near the corner of the end zone to cap the first drive of the second half. Furthermore, Battle Creek then forced a Wayne punt on the Blue Devils' first possession.
The Braves' own miscues then cost them dearly again. It committed penalties on three straight plays, resulting in a first-and-30 at its own 11, leading to a punt.
“We've just got to clean that up,” Carlson said. “We made some untimely penalties, I think you could say, throughout the game.”
The Blue Devils capitalized, driving 62 yards before Victor Kniesche's 11-yard touchdown run on the third play of the fourth quarter made it a two-possession game.
“We shot ourselves in the foot on a few drives there, especially in the second quarter,” Plager said. “We went back to some real simplistic things and just ran it right at them.”
Wayne's pass defense then sealed the result. The Blue Devils grabbed three interceptions in the fourth quarter, starting with Brenden Swanson snagging an errant swing pass. Layne Evans ended the next two drives for the Braves when he intercepted passes, the first of which led to Korth's final touchdown of the night to cap the scoring.
“Our defensive backfield is probably our most inexperienced group coming back from last year,” Plager said. “It's good to see them have success. That's one of the groups that has to keep moving forward for us to get to where we want to get.”
Game notes
* Coming into the game, both teams had just one loss, and both losses came in overtime. Wayne lost last week 28-20 to Ashland-Greenwood in overtime, a game in which the Blue Devils lost its starting quarterback in Walling. In its second game of the season, Battle Creek suffered a 24-21 defeat in overtime at Hartington Cedar Catholic.
* It was a matchup of teams that have been ranked all season. Battle Creek started the season fifth in the area, dropped one place to sixth after an overtime loss to Hartington Cedar Catholic, and since moved back into fifth. Wayne opened at No. 2 in Class C but fell a spot after a close win against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in the opener. The Blue Devils have stayed at third, even after an overtime loss to statewide-ranked Ashland-Greenwood.
* Friday's game was a contrast of tradition. Battle Creek has won four state titles, the latest coming in 1992, while advancing to the state semifinals five straight years from 2013 through 2017. The Braves have made the playoffs 12 straight seasons. On the other hand, last year was the first time in school history that Wayne won two games in the same playoffs, with one of its victims being the same Ashland-Greenwood team that defeated the Blue Devils last week. Wayne has won just two other playoff games in school history — 13-10 over Crete in 1983 and 30-28 over Chadron in 2017.
Wayne 7 10 0 14 — 31
BC 0 6 6 0 — 12
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
WAY: Reid Korth 44 run (Yair Alcantara kick), 8:25.
SECOND QUARTER
WAY: Korth 1 run (Alcantara kick), 10:30.
BC: Reece Bode 50 run (PAT failed), 7:03.
WAY: Alcantara 29 field goal, 0:15.
THIRD QUARTER
BC: Baron Buckendahl 20 pass from Payton Frederick (PAT failed), 8:23.
FOURTH QUARTER
WAY: Victor Kniesche 11 run (Alcantara kick), 10:46.
WAY: Korth 2 run (Alcantara kick), 7:00.