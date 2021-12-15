The Norfolk boys wrestling team finished fourth place in Class A last season and if Tuesday's home dual win over Papillion-La Vista is any indication, the Panthers could top that result this year.
On paper, it appeared that the showdown between the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association's No. 3 Panthers and No. 4 Monarchs would come down to the last few matches.
"I had the dual seven and seven tonight," Norfolk coach Justin Grey said. "So seven (wins) for us and seven for them, it was going to come down to who got the pins and bonus points."
But Norfolk never let it get that close.
A random draw determined the dual would start with the 132-pound weight class in which the Panthers' fourth-ranked Gavin Van Driel did everything but pin Brody Thober, winning by technical fall in the second period.
Senior Devan Schmit then stepped on the mat at 138 against the Monarchs' Drew Kirk. Schmit scored with a reversal in the second period, which was the difference in a 3-2 win.
"Devin Schmit's match, that was kind of a pivotal match," Grey said. "We didn't know which way that was going to go."
Dylan Busch gave the Panthers their third win, with a workmanlike 7-1 decision over Cash Niroomand-Red at 145.
The Panthers' Jacob Licking, ranked third at 152, followed and needed just over three minutes to record a technical fall over Papio's Isaac Pamaran to put Norfolk on top 16-0 in the team score.
"Our guys came out with fire tonight," Grey said. "We get those bonus points with pins and tech falls. Our guys really stepped up, I couldn't be more proud of them."
The Monarchs earned their first win of the night at 160 when Nick Hamilton scored a tech fall over Norfolk's Hudson Waldow.
"Hudson took on a guy that was nationally ranked; he's already committed to Virginia," Grey said. "And Hudson gave up a tech fall, but he didn't give up a pin and did the things we needed him to do, so we just appreciate efforts like that."
Norfolk's Jaeden Thompson followed. The freshman, wrestling in a man's division at 170, led Elijah Kothe, 2-1, after one period and chose the down position to start the second.
Thompson scored with a quick reversal and recorded a pin just seconds later to give the Panthers a 22-5 advantage. That became 22-4 after one of the referees deducted a Papio team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Then, in one of the guttier performances of the night, Norfolk's Kayden Kettler took on Papio's third-ranked Coleton Haggin.
The Sarpy County wrestler led 6-1 after two periods. Kettler chose to start the third period in the down position and quickly scored a point with an escape.
Haggin made it 8-2 with a takedown before Kettler got another escape and takedown of his own to pull within 8-5, which turned out to be the final score.
"I didn't get the takedown in the first period like I wanted but I kept wrestling and got some points there at the end," Kettler said. "I held it to a decision and kept it close."
Grey was proud of how the junior competed. "He was right there in that match and about won there in the end," he said. "I think 30 more seconds, we probably could have had that match."
Norfolk sent another freshman to the mat at 190 in the person of Rylee Hammer who led Papio's Jayson Bottorff 10-8 after two periods.
Bottorff chose to start the third period in the down position and Hammer took advantage by sticking in a half Nelson, and turning his opponent on his back to record a pin in 4:31.
"That was a good win, a good confidence-builder," Grey said, "but he's got to work on his technique on how to set up his shots a little bit better."
Norfolk's Jackson Bos kept the momentum going at 220 with a pin over Hunter Foral to give the Panthers a 34-7 lead.
The back-to-back third-period pins demonstrated the Panthers' superior conditioning.
But Norfolk's third-ranked heavyweight, Brayden Heffner, needed just 48 seconds to record a fall over Jace Wheeler for a 40-7 advantage.
The big guys then gave way to the little guys and second-ranked Tyler Druden gave the Monarchs just their third win of the night with a second-period pin over Byder Kahny at 106.
Then, in a matchup of ranked wrestlers, Norfolk's top-ranked 113 pounder, Jesse Lewis, the reigning state champion at 106, took on No. 5 Jacob Campbell.
Lewis scored with a takedown and two-point near fall for a 4-0 lead after one, chose the down position to start the second and earned a reversal to lead 6-0, then added a takedown and three separate near falls in the third to win by technical fall.
"It's a lot of pressure being a returning state champ, but I just put that aside and just wrestle my match," Lewis said.
Papio's Dominic Martinez followed with a pin over Jesus Monrroy at 120 and at 126, fifth-ranked Cal Price of Papillion-La Vista earned an 8-2 decision over Norfolk's sixth-ranked Calvin Empkey.
"One thing is we can't be satisfied where we're at," Grey said. "We've got some stuff we've still got to fix. We've got to get back to work because the season's still rolling and we've got to be at our best at the end, not right now."
THE NORFOLK GIRLS won their first ever dual earlier in the night with a 40-18 victory over the visiting Monarchs.
Freshman Lesly Rodriguez opened the action at 132 with a 48-second pin over Valeria Robles.
"It felt amazing and nerve-wracking," Rodriguez said. "I wasn't expecting to wrestle tonight, but right when the whistle blew, I shot to the leg.".
Norfolk's Rylee Hoppe, who is ranked third at 132, then moved up to 138 and recorded a 13-0 decision over Jenna Second.
"The coaches (Jeremy and Sarah Eusterwiemann) knew the dual was going to be kind of close, so they bumped me to 138 because they knew I was either going to pin her or I was going to win that match, just to help the team out," Hoppe said.
Papio's only ranked girl, Emma Slice then recorded a first-period pin over Panther Laila Cuevas at 145.
It was the Monarchs' only win of a contested match all night. Three other Panthers, Kayla Bobeldyke (152), Tiearra Pollard (120) and Victoria Maxey (126) all won with pins while Divina Torres (100) and Jazmin Haller (114) both had their arms raised as the result of victories by forfeit.
"Hopefully, our girls team will continue to build after tonight," Grey said. "Hopefully more girls will be interested in joining our team and we can fill all of our weight classes next year and we can be a top team in the state with our girls program as well."
Both Norfolk teams are in action Friday and Saturday at the Flatwater Fracas at Grand Island's Heartland Events Center.
GIRLS
NORFOLK 40, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 18
132: Lesly Rodriguez, NOR, pinned Valeria Robles, :42; 138: Rylee Hoppe, NOR, def. Jenna Second, 13-0; 145: Emma Stice, PLV pinned Laila Cuevas, 1:11; 152: Kayla Bobeldyke, NOR, pinned Cherish Hoaglund, 1:57; 165: Both open; 185: Kirsten Clark, PLV, won by forfeit.
235: Emma Baughman, PLV, won by forfeit; 100: Divina Torres, NOR, won by forfeit; 107: Both open; 114: Jazmin Haller, NOR, won by forfeit; 120: Tiearra Pollard, NOR, pinned Jamelah Taylor, 3:15; 126: Victoria Maxey, NOR, pinned Kelsey Moore, 1:18.
BOYS
NORFOLK 44, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 22
132: Gavin Van Driel, NOR, def. Brody Thober by tech. fall; 138: Devan Schmit, NOR, def. Drew Kirk, 3-2; 145: Dylan Busch, NOR, def. Cash Niroomand-Rad, 7-1; 152: Jacob Licking, NOR, def. Isaac Pamaran by tech. fall; 160: Nick Hamilton, PLV, def. Hudson Waldow by tech. fall; 170: Jaeden Thompson, NOR, pinned Elijah Kothe, 2:12; 182: Coleton Haggin, PLV, def. Kayden Kettler, 8-5.
195: Rylee Hammer, NOR, pinned Jayson Bottorff, 4:31; 220: Jackson Bos, NOR, pinned Hunter Foral, 4:30; 285: Brayden Heffner, NOR, pinned Jace Wheeler, :49; 106: Tyler Durden, PLV, pinned Ryder Kahny, 3:35; 113: Jesse Lewis, NOR, def. Jacob Campbell by tech. fall; 120: Dominic Martinez, PLV, pinned Jesus Monrroy, 3:20; 126: Cal Price, PLV, def. Calvin Empky, 8-2.
PLV deducted one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.
NOR deducted one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.