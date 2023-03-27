An 87-second span made all the difference for Class A preseason No. 3-rated Lincoln East against Norfolk High on Monday.
That’s the time junior AIdan Nachi needed to score two goals in the first half, and that held up for a 2-0 Spartans win at Veterans Memorial Field.
“That has to be fixed,” Norfolk coach Joe Myers said of allowing two quick goals. “That’s something that happened last year against them. There might have been some living in the past mentally with playing a little scared when you play big teams. So we’re not quite there playing against that level mentally.
“But we’re still pretty young. Not to continue to blame losing on being young, but honestly I feel like against a big team like this you feel more comfortable playing a goal down. I think that’s what happened today because the second half was a totally different game.”
Nachi’s first goal came at 12:00 on a shot from the right side of the box that found the bottom left corner.
He took a pass and fired from 10 yards out to double that advantage at 13:27.
“If you take away that one-minute span, it’s maybe a 1-0 game or maybe we’re in the game,” Myers said. “We had chances. We had a lot of corner kicks and a couple nice shots on goal that they made good saves on. I feel like we competed well but, again, we’re just not quite there.”
The Panthers (3-3) had some of their best chances in the final 10 minutes, including a near miss by sophomore Cole Fundus.
“I’m not unhappy with the result,” Myers said. “East has been going around beating up on people. We frustrated them. You could see they were frustrated. They thought it was going to be a lot easier, probably hoping for a 4-0 win or something like that. Keeping it close was respectable.”
And the coach saw a lot to like in the second half.
“We played our game instead of backing off way too much like we did in the first half,” he said. “We gave them a lot of space. In the second half, we marked a lot tighter. We put a lot of pressure on them and made them play backwards more than moving forward.
“They have a really, really nice striker – an all-Nebraska striker (Nachi) – and he did his job, which was give them the goals. From there, it was easy coasting for them. But we never took our foot off the pedal and I think we earned their respect in the second half by showing that we could come out and play.”
Tiredness might also have been a factor. East improved to 2-1, while the Panthers played their sixth match in eight days.
They will get four days to regroup before hosting their home tournament on Saturday.
Lincoln East (2-1) 2 0 – 2
Norfolk (3-3) 0 0 – 0
GOALS: (LE), Aidan Nachi 2.