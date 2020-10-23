No. 3 Knights fight off No. 5 Trojans

HARTINGTON — Just when it seemed Norfolk Catholic had blown one too many chances at Hartington Cedar Catholic, seniors Jackson Clausen and Brennen Kelley came to the rescue.
Clausen ran for two long touchdowns, and Brennen Kelley's interception with 1 minute, 56 seconds, left allowed the Class C No. 3 Knights to run out the clock for a 14-10 victory over the fifth-ranked Trojans on Friday night at Russ Hochstein Field.
After a first half in which Norfolk Catholic led 7-3 despite scoring zero points on three defensive takeaways, it seemed Clausen had finally given the Knights the momentum when he took a toss on the left side and outraced the Trojans down their own sideline for a 60-yard scoring scamper on the opening play of the second half.
But Cedar Catholic answered with a 15-play, 65-yard drive that included 14 rushing plays. The final five plays were all carries by Easton Becker, who put the Trojans within a score with his 5-yard run.
It seemed Cedar Catholic was primed to take the lead with a 17-play drive the next time it had the ball — a drive that took 8:38 off the clock — but Norfolk Catholic forced an incomplete pass on fourth-and 8 at the 33.
Then it appeared Norfolk Catholic would land the final blow, driving 10 plays and forcing Cedar Catholic to use all three timeouts as the Knights drove inside the 10. But a missed field goal with 2:15 left gave the Trojans hope.
That hope only lasted three plays. Kelley intercepted a pass while sliding near midfield, and the Knights were able to run out the rest of the clock in three plays.
NC 7 0 7 0 — 14
HCC 0 3 7 0 — 10
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
NC: Jackson Clausen 36 run (Alex Prim kick), 8:52.
SECOND QUARTER
HCC: Blake Arens 25 field goal, 1:47.
THIRD QUARTER
NC: Clausen 60 run (Prim kick), 11:40.
HCC: Easton Becker 5 run (Arens kick), 5:03.