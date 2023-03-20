The Northeast Community College softball team couldn’t have drawn a much tougher challenge for its home and conference openers on Monday.
Des Moines Area Community College showed why it is ranked No. 3 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association Division II poll by posting 10-0 and 10-2 mercy rule victories at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
“DMACC is tough,” Hawks coach Iris Woodhead said. “They are ranked No. 3 in the nation for a reason. We have not seen pitching like that quite yet. First game we had 12 strikeouts. Second game we had 10 strikeouts, so it really wasn’t much better, but we at least started to make contact.
“I am pleased with our progression at the plate. If you look at our numbers, it’s not great. But watching our at bats, our approaches, it did get better that second game.”
And Northeast (4-6) made the second game interesting for a bit.
Des Moines Area (17-3) led 2-0 in the middle of the third after being up 6-0 at that point in the opener. The only runs came on a pair of solo homers from Emily Ades off freshman pitcher Tara Koch, a Norfolk High graduate.
The Hawks got their first hit off Courtney Donahue (5-0) via a single up the middle from Alexis Folks with two outs. Taylor Schmidt – another freshman from Norfolk High – followed with a double, and then Abby Balfour sent a shot down the third base line to drive them both home and tie the game.
But DMACC regained the lead in the top of the fourth, then tacked on three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth to end the game early.
“Defensively, we just have to start bodying up some balls,” Woodhead said. “We had too many errors – a pop fly, a ball at second base that we missed. We’ve got to make the routines. If we start making the routines – which we have been all year – those big innings will go away.”
In the first game, Sydney Kennedy (7-2) struck out 12 and only allowed one hit – a single by Mia Eickhoff in the third inning.
But Woodhead was happy to finally get to play at home and begin Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play during a season that has already seen its share of postponements and cancellations. Even this four-game series was pushed back from the weekend to Monday and Tuesday.
“We’ve never been on March 20 and only played 10 games,” she said. “That’s crazy. So I’m happy with where we’re at. It’s tough to start conference with DMACC, but it is what it is. It’s the cards that we drew.
“We’re competing. We tied up the ballgame in the third inning. We didn’t expect the pushback that we got in the fourth, which we should have expected that pushback. We let a few errors turn into big innings. We need to get our confidence up.”
Woodhead hopes that having seen the pitching by the Bears will help in Tuesday’s rematches as well as the remainder of the ICCAC schedule.
“That is the positive about us starting with DMACC,” she said. “With them being No. 3 in the nation, you have to expect that they have some of the better pitchers in the nation. If we are able to make contact, if we are able to get hits off this type of pitching, you have to expect going into conference that we can hit those pitchers on other teams.”
First game
Des Moines Area CC 204 22 – 10
Northeast CC 000 00 – 0
WP: Sydney Kennedy. LP: Emilee Spitz. 2B: (DMACC) Maddy Kearns, Amaya Snyder, Sydney Kennedy. HR: (DMACC) Snyder.
Second game
Des Moines Area CC 101 134 – 10
Northeast CC 002 000 – 2
WP: Courtney Donahue. LP: Tara Koch. 2B: (DMACC) Maddy Kearns, Kendal Clark, Amaya Snyder; (NECC) Taylor Schmidt. HR: (DMACC) Emily Ades 2, Kendal Clark.