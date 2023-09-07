BATTLE CREEK — In a matchup of preseason ranked Mid-State Conference teams, Class C No. 3 Battle Creek bounced rival Norfolk Catholic in straight sets to cap a home triangular Thursday night.
Earlier in the night, Battle Creek beat Summerland, while the Bobcats upended Norfolk Catholic, both in three sets.
"Those are two solid teams. You can't deny that by any means," Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said.
Balance was key in Battle Creek's winning effort. Six different Bravettes had at least one kill, led by junior Sophie Humphrey's eight kills, while senior Taylynn Aldag added six, junior Sami Wemhoff had five and senior Addisyn Taake tallied four. Wemhoff and senior Tylar Humphrey had two service aces each.
"We're not a one-woman wonder, if you want to call it that. We've got six girls on the court, and we've got a lot of girls on the bench that I could put in there at any time to take any of those spots," Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz said.
All of that led to Battle Creek's first sweep of Norfolk Catholic since Oct. 6, 2016. Until Thursday, Battle Creek was 2-5 against Norfolk Catholic since 2020, including losses in both meetings last season.
"It's always been a fun environment playing Norfolk Catholic over the years. We've had some great matches," Wintz said. "Tonight, we played really well."
Battle Creek looked to be in cruise control in set one, taking a 15-6 lead after a Tylar Humphrey service ace and a 21-12 advantage after a Sophie Humphrey kill. Norfolk Catholic responded with eight-straight points, including two Anslee Watters service aces and two Sidonia Wattier kills. Wattier added back-to-back kills to tie it at 22.
"The girls battled back," Bellar said. "We seem to play better when we're down than when we're ahead, and that's something we've got to keep working on in practice and getting better at in practice. I'm proud of them for battling back; it's just that I wish we would play better consistently like that all the time."
Instead, the Bravettes bounced back.
Taylynn Aldag and Sami Wemhoff slammed back-to-back kills, and after a hit sailed long, Jadyn Buckendahl finished the set with a kill.
"When you have control of a set for 3/4 of the set, and a team goes on a run, and you start to feel the energy go, so everybody needed a bit of refocusing," Wintz said. "We needed to stick a pass and get through that rotation, because that girl (Watters) was really serving tough over in that zone."
In set two, Battle Creek once again took a big lead with a 9-1 run that put the Bravettes ahead 23-12, a stretch which included two Wemhoff service aces and three Sophie Humphrey kills. For a moment, it looked like Norfolk Catholic might make another late run with three-straight points, including two Avery Yosten kills. But a service error and an Aldag kill ended the night.
"I think our serve got them out of system quite a bit and got a lot of free balls, and we were able to score a lot of points," Wintz said. "A lot of our practice time is on serve and serve-receive, and I think that's the way we're really shined in that game."
Yosten finished with seven kills, and Wattier added six for Norfolk Catholic.
EARLIER IN THE night, Summerland shook off an opening-set loss to defeat Norfolk Catholic 19-25, 25-22, 26-24.
"We've had so many of those this season that could have gone either way, and we just talked after the Battle Creek game that we're tired of coming out on the other side, and that we were going to come out with more energy and more fight against Norfolk Catholic," Summerland coach Danielle Birch said. "I think that shows how they can bounce back after a tough loss."
Norfolk Catholic led 5-0 to begin the third set and took leads of 13-10 and 23-21. The Knights tied it at 24 on a Yosten kill, but then a hit was ruled out of bounds and a hit into the net ended the contest. The second set was much of the same, with Summerland scoring the final two points to pull away.
In the opener, Norfolk Catholic trailed 17-16 but went on a 9-2 run to end the set.
"It was just a roller-coaster of emotions," Bellar said. "That happens in sports; it's how you handle it, and I wasn't really thrilled with how our team handled that roller coaster of emotions."
BC (8-0) 25 25
NC (2-7) 23 15
BATTLE CREEK (kills-aces-blocks): Sophie Humphrey 8-0-0, Addisyn Taake 4-0-0, Jadyn Buckendahl 2-0-0, Jaid Wehrle 1-0-0, Tylar Humphrey 0-2-0, Lauren Lutt 0-1-0, Sami Wemhoff 5-2-1, Taylynn Aldag 6-0-0.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (kills-aces-blocks): Jacey Wolf 0-0-0, Aubrey Barnes 2-0-0, Kenzie Janssen 0-0-0, Sidonia Wattier 6-0-0, Anslee Watters 0-2-0, Avery Yosten 7-0-1, Mallory Wolf 1-0-0, Hayden Brummer 1-0-0, Hannah Hoesing 0-0-0.