No. 7-ranked Norfolk Catholic had a trio of set-point opportunities in the opener. The hosts also had it tied at 22 in the third set.
Both times, Pierce pulled through.
The second-ranked Bluejays took care of business to close out a pair of competitive sets en route to posting a Mid-State Conference sweep at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center on Thursday night.
"I'm really proud of how our kids handled the environment," Pierce coach Zach Weber said. "We have a lot of new faces on varsity, so it was a concern of mine, how we were going to handle that."
It was just another part of a tough opening stretch for the Bluejays, which swept eighth-ranked North Bend Central earlier in the week and heads to the Columbus Scotus invite on Saturday.
"We've been trying to get our connections right in practice and work on our actions, trying to throw (opponents) out-of-system," Pierce senior Jaya Wachholtz said. "It's been working."
Likewise, the Knights opened with a four-set loss at Class D No. 1 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic and heads to the same tournament.
"It's tough, but we've got to be mentally prepared to do it, and I don't think we've been mentally sharp consistently throughout a whole game," Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said. "We have a lot of players who are inexperienced right now, so getting them reps, getting them that playing time also helps, so hopefully we just keep learning and getting better each game."
The win was a fitting birthday present for Wachholtz, a four-year starter who finished with a game-high 14 kills. In addition to that, freshman Nora Herian slammed nine kills and junior Claudia Riggert added seven.
"Having her (Herian) come up allowed us to change our lineup a little bit. We were able to move Maggie Painter, who's been an outside hitter since her freshman, and we converted her to a much-needed position at libero," Weber said. "Nora has handled everything extremely well. She handles herself like a veteran, and she's come through already this season with a lot of really big plays."
In the third set, Norfolk Catholic appeared poised to take the momentum.
Senior Avery Yosten's tip for a kill led to Hannah Hoesing's service ace, and Hayden Brummer's solo block forced a Pierce timeout with the Knights ahead 17-15. Anslee Watters put Norfolk Catholic up 18-16, and a long dig by Hanna Brummer fell for a kill and a 19-17 lead.
Yosten, a 6-foot-2 senior, drilled 13 kills to pace the Knights. Watters and fellow sophomore Sidonia Wattier had a pair of service aces each.
"I was proud of our girls and how we competed in the first and third sets," Bellar said. "We competed way better than we did on Tuesday night, which was good to see. We made some growth."
Pierce then scored five of the next six points, but Aubrey Barnes' off-balance kill helped Norfolk Catholic tie it at 22. A hitting error led to Herian's winner to end the night.
"We knew we were going to have play really good ball to even win a set," Bellar said. "They're going to win a lot of games this year, and they're a really solid team."
Yosten had seven kills in the first set alone, with her sixth kill being part of a three-point stretch that put the Knights ahead 24-22. After back-to-back kills by Claudia Riggert, Yosten's seventh spike of the set made it 25-24 to give Norfolk Catholic another set-point chance. Wachholtz slammed back-to-back kills, and Riggert ended it with a service ace.
"Credit Norfolk Catholic," Weber said. "They found a lot of weaknesses, and they do a lot of things that we struggle with."
In the second set, Pierce led throughout and scored a 7-0 run to lead 17-6.
Pierce (3-0) 27 25 25
NC (0-2) 25 12 23
PIERCE (kills-aces-blocks): Claudia Riggert 7-2-0, Abbie Cone 1-0-2, Skylar Scholting 0-1-0, Jaya Wachholtz 14-1-0, Ava Knox 0-1-0, Nora Herian 9-0-0, Natalie Kosch 1-0-0, Maggie Painter 0-0-0.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (kills-aces-blocks): Jacey Wolf 0-0-0, Aubrey Barnes 2-0-0, Kenzie Janssen 0-0-1, Sidonia Wattier 4-2-0, Anslee Watters 1-2-0, Avery Yosten 13-0-0, Mallory Wolf 1-0-0, Hayden Brummer 0-0-1, Hannah Hoesing 0-1-0.