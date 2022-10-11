PIERCE — A reversal of strategy by coach Zach Weber eventually led to a reversal of momentum for the Pierce volleyball team on Tuesday night.
The host Bluejays pieced together 11-straight points in the third set as part of a 15-2 scoring run that helped Pierce pull off a reverse sweep of West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 22-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 15-8 in a battle of ranked Mid-State Conference volleyball teams on Tuesday night.
"It says a lot about their character, who they are, who their leaders are," Weber said. "Because that's a good team on the other side of the net. They were bringing it to us and they were attacking everything. They really, really tested us in all areas."
One of those leaders was Jaya Wachholtz. The junior outside hitter finished with a game-high 23 kills, including nine in the fourth set alone, while adding a pair of ace serves and solo blocks each.
That kind of effort was a big reason that the Class C No. 2-ranked Bluejays earned their 11th-straight win.
"We knew they were a pretty good team," Wachholtz said. "We knew we had to fight back, and we did really well. It boosts our confidence up real well."
In the second and third sets, Pierce found itself trailing 10-5. In the second set, Weber called a timeout. In the third, he didn't, and the decision paid off.
"I liked where we were at," Weber said. "The rotation was right for us, our hitters were right for us, our serve-receive was right for us. I knew it really only takes one ball for us, whereas before, I was trying to stop momentum."
Pierce ripped off 11-straight points as part of a 15-2 run that changed the game. Maggie Painter got it started with a kill, then a Ciara Garcia block, Wachholtz service ace and Skylar Scholting kill on consecutive points all followed a GACC timeout. Painter added a block before kills by Garcia, Scholting and Painter led to a service ace by Scholting for a 20-12 lead. Pierce then closed out the third set with five of the last seven points, including three Wachholtz kills.
"We started connecting really well with our setters, and our defense was (playing) really well," Wachholtz said. "We just started putting the pieces together."
GACC wasn't done. In the fourth set, GACC's three-point string of a Jocelynn Skoda kill, a double block, and a Skoda service ace tied it at 20.
It was indicative of the first two sets that the visitors won by a combined five points. GACC entered the night having won nine of its last 10 contests, including five-straight, and the visitors played like it.
"The thing about us is that we're a wonderful start team," GACC coach Maddie Gideon said. "We always say that in the first set, we come out with a lot of fire, a lot of energy, and I think that correlates."
After neither team had more than a 4-0 run the entire fourth set, Pierce responded with the last five points of the set. Wachholtz had nine kills in that set alone, including set point.
The fifth set saw Pierce take control with a 7-1 run that put them ahead 10-4 after a Garcia block. But two by Kelsy Steffen sandwiched around one by Greta Wooldrik instead prompted a Pierce timeout. After each team missed a serve, Pierce scored the final four points — a Painter kill, a GACC hitting error, another Painter kill, and a Morgan Moeller service ace.
Weber said that his team's play at the service line carried over to the rest of the match, so it seemed right that the contest ended on an ace from there.
"It was fitting," he said. "It was spotty all day, but it was a great way to end it."
For the visitors, though, it led to them not taking advantage of an opportunity.
"Volleyball's a very emotional sport and a lot of different things can change," Gideon said. "We do really well in the beginning. Sometimes we slip, and tonight, we let things go through the cracks."
GACC (13-6) 25 25 17 20 8
Pierce (23-2) 22 23 25 25 15