PIERCE — Two of the top three seeds in the C1 football playoffs clashed on Friday night with the No. 2 seeded Pierce Bluejays prevailing 21-14 over the No. 3 seeded St. Paul Wildcats.
It was a rematch from the opening game of the season, back on August 28 when Pierce rolled over St. Paul, 55-38.
Both teams have progressed exponentially since the first game of the season and this time it was Pierce coming out on top once again, but his time it was in a little bit different fashion.
“We’re really proud with of the overall effort of our guys,” Pierce coach Mark Brahmer said. “We’re effective in our passing game because teams are still trying to take our run game away. St. Paul came out and ran a totally different defense than they had run all year. We had to go to a different guy and Logan (Moeller) made plays.”
Pierce got on the board in the first quarter on a run up the middle by Michael Kruntorad.
In the second quarter after a punt by St. Paul, Pierce drove down the field and was threatening to score.
Pierce had the ball on St. Paul’s 10-yard line, before Kruntorad took the carry up the middle, ran all the way down to the one-yard line before fumbling into the end zone. Each team had a chance to grab the ball but it got pushed out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a touchback.
Later in the quarter, St. Paul executed on another Pierce miscue, on Pierce’s next drive as St. Paul’s Colton Fritz was able to grab an interception, on a ball deflected at the line of scrimmage.
Three minutes later, St. Paul’s Eli Larson was able to punch a 3-yard run into the end zone on fourth down and three.
But, Pierce responded in the next drive right before halftime.
On third down and 10 to go, Abram Scholting stepped back to pass and threw a ball up to Logan Moeller who was streaking down the sideline. Moeller went up to grab the ball, pulled it in and took the ball the rest of the way all the way to the house for a 70-yard touchdown, giving the Bluejays the lead.
“It was big to be able to get that one back,” Brahmer said.
Out of halftime, Pierce went three and out, which led to a punt to St. Paul.
St. Paul drove down the field with four first downs, capping off the drive with a 19-yard run by Larson. The touchdown and point after tied the game up at 14.
A few minutes later, once again Pierce responded this time on a pass over the middle from Scholting to Moeller for a 29-yard touchdown.
“They were able to come up with two big pass plays and that was probably the difference in the game,” St. Paul coach Rusty Fuller said. “Those big plays went their way.”
Pierce was able to hold St. Paul’s offensive attack the entire game holding St. Paul to 175 yards of total offense.
“I think we are playing as well as we’ve ever played defensively since I’ve been here,” Brahmer said. “We’ve got a pretty solid scheme defensively and our guys were able to execute tonight.”
With 2:31 left in the game, St. Paul got the ball back with a chance to tie the game.
On fourth and long, Pierce’s defense stood strong as St. Paul’s Brendan Knapp threw a ball over the middle of the field, which landed in the hands of Pierce’s Tyler Race. Giving the victory to the Bluejays.
“I was hoping we were going to be able to make a play and fortunately we were able to get that interception,” Brahmer said.
The entire night, St. Paul struggled to get anything going on offense except the one bright spot came from Eli Larson. Larson carried the ball 20 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
“Eli has to have the ball 15 to 20 times and obviously they were keying in on him big time,” Fuller said.
Eli Larson was able to to rush for over 2,000 this season and added two more touchdowns to a total of 35 on the year.
The Wildcats were forced to look for other options including running the ball from Tommy Wroblewski who had 31 yards, but it wasn’t enough as they were forced to punt the ball five times and had four three-and-outs.
“We just couldn’t break tackles — usually we break a long run, and we didn’t get one of those,” Fuller said. “Balancing off tackles, yards after contact, we didn’t get as many yards after contact as we would have liked.”
Pierce’s quarterback Abram Scholting finished the game completing five passes for 137 yards with Logan Moeller grabbing two touchdowns for a total of 99 yards. Tyler Race led the rushing attack carrying the ball 11 times for 35 yards.
Friday’s matchup was the third time that Pierce and St. Paul have met in the playoffs. In 2009, the Wildcats beat the Bluejays 15-12, but Pierce returned the favor with a 49-21 victory, as they advanced to the semifinals in the 2010 Class C1 playoffs.
St. Paul ends the season with a 10-2 record with both of their losses coming to the hands of the Bluejays.
“We’ve got great underclassman — we will get a lot of size back and we’ve got capable players coming up,” Fuller said. “We always talk about building a tradition and I think that these seniors have really made a statement on what needs to be done. Now they know what success tastes like and I hope they want more.”
Pierce returns to the Class C1 state championship for the second year in a row as they will get to host the championship game.
“Games are won Monday through Thursday — this is one of the biggest things that will happen in Pierce USA since 1989,” Brahmer said. “We’re really excited for the opportunity — we challenge our guys to get rest and to do the right thing, then come ready to work on Monday morning.”
Class C1 Playoffs
St. Paul(10-2) 0 7 7 0 – 14
Pierce (11-0) 7 7 7 0 – 21
FIRST QUARTER
P: Michael Kruntorad 1 run, (Chaden Roth kick good), 8:27.
SECOND QUARTER
SP: Eli Larson 3 run, (Sam Kramer kick good), 1:17.
P: Logan Moeller 70 pass from Abram Scholting, (Roth kick good), 0:49.
THIRD QUARTER
SP: Larson 19 run, (Kramer kick good), 3:49.
P: Moeller 29 pass from Scholting, (Roth kick good), 0:59.