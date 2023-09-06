The worst thing to happen to the NJCAA Div. II No. 2-rated Northeast Community College men’s soccer team on Wednesday also turned out to be the best thing.
The Hawks saw a 3-0 halftime advantage at Veterans Memorial Field shrink to one goal against Metropolitan Community College in the most painful way possible.
The Wolves didn’t even touch the ball to score their second goal. But it was played back by a defender to Northeast goalkeeper Ian Morehead, slid under his hands and into the goal to make it a 3-2 contest in the 62nd minute.
That served as a spark for the Hawks, who responded with three goals in an eight-minute span to pull away for a 6-2 victory.
“We knew that we could have played better than we did, and that second goal was a wake-up call for us,” said freshman forward Lewis Rourke, whose goal in the 68th minute started the scoring frenzy. “We know how much better we can play.
“The second goal shocked us, but we’re all a part of this team together.”
Rourke was taken down in the box, and Luca Baltzer converted the penalty kick for Northeast’s second goal in a span of 72 seconds.
Sergio Aznar scored his second of the game to cap off the scoring in the 76th minute.
“This team has massive potential,” Rourke said.
Hawks coach Adam Potter said it was obvious to him what made the difference after the Wolves (4-2) got within a goal.
“For us, it’s about want-to,” he said. “This group is so talented, it can go play with anyone, it can go beat anyone. The key is when they want to.
“You saw it in the second half. We scored three goals in an eight-minute span there. When they scored to make it a 3-2 game…it all switched in their heads because we were stuck in second gear.”
The Hawks (7-0) took control of the momentum following the combination of the Rourke goal and converted PK.
“You could see the talk on the field raise, the whole awareness,” Potter said. “The levels were higher than they had been the entire game. Everyone on the field, everyone in the crowd could see the higher levels of our whole entire team.”
Rourke said the team’s chemistry helped in the win just as it has the entire season.
“We’re like a family together,” said the native of Nottingham, England. “When we first came here, everyone was shy. Now everyone knows each other. We’re all away from our families, and most of us are foreign. This shows how much of a family we are, and how much being on the pitch together means to each other. It’s a great family to be part of.”
It’s a different experience for Rourke, who said football back home isn’t the tactical style of play popular in America. But he’s loving his experience after turning down an opportunity to play for Potter and the Hawks last year.
“I regretted not coming last season, so there was no way I was turning it down this year,” he said.
A team in Northeast Nebraska made up of players from Denmark, England, Brazil, Australia, Germany, Spain, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium and Chile as well as four Nebraskans has gelled together under the leadership of the sophomores, Potter said.
“The sky’s the limit for this group,” he said. “We just beat the national champs on the road. We have a tough gauntlet of games in the ICCAC ahead, but we’re just taking one day, one moment at a time.”