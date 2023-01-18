CREIGHTON — With 5-1/2 minutes to go, Wynot appeared well on its way to a quality road win over a ranked conference foe thanks to an 18-point lead.
Just a few minutes later, it was the top-ranked Blue Devils which found itself on the ropes after John Mitchell's layup with 52 seconds left put Creighton within 57-55.
Carson Wieseler made 1 of 2 free throws with 7.1 seconds to play, and Wynot watched as a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer fell short for the Blue Devils to survive 58-55 in Lewis & Clark Conference boys basketball action Tuesday night.
"This was a good win," Wynot coach Lee Heimes said. "We came on the road, and we found a way to win the ball game."
Earlier in the quarter, it was Wieseler who capped an 8-2 run to begin the fourth quarter with his basket for a 54-36 advantage with 5:42 to play.
Creighton's game-changing run began when Mitchell found Gage Burns for a 3-pointer with 5:25 left, and Mitchell turned a steal into a layup just 13 seconds later. Mitchell followed with four free throws in 14 seconds, and his layup with 3:58 on the clock made it 55-47.
"It's good to be in close games because you learn how to win them," Heimes said. "You've got to learn how to come together at the end of a game because if you want to go where ... you make the state championship, which we would like to, these are things that you're probably going to face at some point. This is learning how to be successful in those environments."
Mitchell's frenzied scoring throughout the night, a game-high 33 points, was an easy source of attention. But what pleased his coach the most was the defense that helped spark some of that scoring.
"He definitely has the ability," Creighton coach Ryon Nilson said. "I think what's not mentioned enough about John is his defense, what he does for us defensively."
Wynot pushed the lead back to nine after a pair of Dylan Heine free throws with 2:28 to play, but Burns answered with his third 3-pointer of the night with 65 seconds left and Mitchell followed with a steal and layup with 52 seconds left.
"We have kids who will fight," Nilson said. "I think we probably didn't play with the passion that we normally do for about 2-1/2 to 3 quarters, and when they did turn it on, you can see what they've got."
Wynot missed two free throws with 33.7 seconds left, Creighton nabbed the rebound and called a timeout with 16.9 seconds left to set up its offense. Creighton promptly turned the ball over, but nearly intercepted the ball back before being ruled out of bounds. Wieseler was fouled with 7.1 seconds left, shortly after a Blue Devil timeout, and he hit the first free throw for a 58-55 lead.
Creighton got the rebound on the miss and got the ball to Mitchell, presumably for the last shot. Wynot's tough defense forced the issue, though, and Mitchell got the ball out to Burns for an open-look 3 before the buzzer, but the shot fell off the mark.
"Obviously, we feel like we have a lot of things that we could've done better," Nilson said. "But I think when you look at, that's the No. 1 team in our conference, and if we can make a comeback like that against the No. 1 team in our conference like that, we know we can do some great things. I think it might be a good wake-up call for our kids, that we've got to play at that level."
Dylan Heine led Wynot's offensive surge, particularly early on. He finished with a team-best 20 points, with 18 of them coming in the first three quarters. That included a lead-changing basket with 35 seconds left in the first half that gave Wynot a 23-21 lead after it had trailed 19-12 midway through the second quarter. Wieseler, Zack Foxhoven, and Andrew Haberman all had nine points each for the Blue Devils.
"We've had different scorers different nights," Heimes said. "We've got some people who lead us, but there are different people who are able to step up. We are pretty balanced on scoring, as far as we have a variety of people who can put the ball in."
As a team, Creighton was 40% (18 of 45) from the field, while Wynot was 43.5% (20 of 46). The Bulldogs connected on 16 of 23 free throws, while the Blue Devils were 12 of 20.
"Give them credit," Heimes said. "They made a nice run at us, and we needed to hit some free throws down the stretch, and we missed a few of them."
Wynot 9 14 23 12 — 58
Creighton 6 16 12 21 — 55
WYNOT (13-2): Zack Foxhoven 4-11 0-0 9, Dylan Heine 6-12 5-8 20, Carson Wieseler 3-6 3-6 9, Andrew Haberman 3-5 3-4 9, Joseph Sudbeck 2-3 0-0 6, Kotner Koch 0-1 0-0 0, Kason Koch 0-0 0-0 0, Chase Schroeder 1-6 0-0 2, Colin Wieseler 1-2 1-2 3. Totals: 20-46 12-20 58.
CREIGHTON (10-4): John Mitchell III 11-21 11-13 33, Ethan Kuhl 0-1 0-2 0, Taylor Nilson 1-2 1-2 3, Gage Burns 5-10 3-4 16, Kale Fulton 1-3 1-2 3, Ty Diedrichsen 0-8 0-0 0. Totals: 18-45 16-23 55.