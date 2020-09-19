Wakefield looked every bit the part of a team deserving to be the top-ranked team in the area.
Lutheran High Northeast simply had no counter for Wakefield's 1-2 punch of quarterback Blake Brown and running back Justin Erb, and the Trojans controlled things from start to finish in a 40-8 triumph Saturday afternoon at Memorial Field.
“They're very good athletes, and they've done that to a lot of teams,” Lutheran High coach Darin Suckstorf said. “When they get going at full speed, they're tough to bring down. ... They got through too many times on us.”
With no playoffs on the horizon, the win put Wakefield halfway toward its goal.
“We talk about it every year — that's our goal all the time,” Erb said. “A Wakefield eight-man team has never gone 8-0, so coach always says, 'Why can't we be that team?' We buy into it, and we want to be that team.”
No matter how you asked Wakefield to dominate, it did — as long as it involved running the football on offense.
There were the three first-half touchdown drives that totaled 29 plays, 153 yards and 14 minutes, 27 seconds of game time. Or there were the pair of one-play drives — both ending with Brown crossing the goal line — in the third quarter.
When the offensive dust settled, Brown and Erb did plenty of damage. Brown bolted his way to 218 yards and four touchdowns, three in the second half, on 22 carries. Erb battered his way to 133 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries.
“When we get to the third and fourth quarter, those four-yard runs turn into 40- and 60-yard runs,” Hassler said. “I think Blake Brown took advantage of some of the thumping that Justin Erb did early, and those two complement each other so well.”
Or, there were the three takeaways forced on defense, all coming inside their own 6-yard line. That led to some high praise.
“We're a bend-but-don't-break defense,” Hassler said. “We're going to keep it in front of you, we're going to be a great tackling team. Honestly, this was our best defensive effort in my seven years as our eight-man coach. Our tackling was unbelievable today. I can't say any more about our boys.”
Brown and Erb combined for all but two of the team's 353 yards of total offense, all of which came on the ground.
“Our coach does a great job of preparing us,” Brown said. “We do a great job of working hard in practice, and we just come out and play as hard as we can all four quarters.”
Hassler was quick to credit the Trojans' play up front.
“Everybody talks about Justin Erb and Blake Brown, and it was really the five young men up front of Dillon Borg, Mitch Fischer, Rylan Weaver, Couy Johnson and Gio Salcedo,” he said. “Lutheran High threw a lot at us. Every single time we lined up on the ball, there was a different front, a different stunt, and our boys did their job. ... To be able to handle that, I'm so impressed. I'm so happy for my o-line.”
On the flip side, Saturday's game left Lutheran High wondering what might have been.
The Eagles answered the Trojans' initial score with an 11-play drive. But on third-and-goal from the 6, a high snap led to a quick throw to the outside, but Logan Bokemper intercepted the pass from near the goal line and returned it to midfield. Four plays later, Brown raced in from 27 yards away.
Trailing 18-0 with 2½ minutes left in the first half, Lutheran High put together another 11-play drive, but this time, a receiver stepped out of bounds well before the marker on a fourth-and-11 play. In the second half, Lutheran High lost a fumble at the 4, threw incomplete on fourth-and-3 at the 11, and lost a fumble at the 3 on its final possession.
“I thought we had some opportunities that we didn't take advantage of,” Suckstorf said. “We just made some mistakes. I told the guys that those mistakes are on me as they are mistakes on you. Our theme this week was accountability, and I'm going to look myself in the mirror and see where we can get better.”
Wakefield induced a running clock with 9:27 left on Brown's third touchdown run of the second half, but Lutheran High got on the board three plays later when Haydyn Beaudette found Cort McKeown down the left sideline for a 33-yard touchdown. The teams combined for three turnovers down the stretch.
“It was good for us, but we've got to keep trucking,” Erb said. “The season is not over by far. We've got four more games left. We're going to play our hardest the rest of this season, just like this one.”
Game notes
* Each team only had the ball for a full possession three times in the first half. Wakefield's three scoring drives lasted 12, four and 13 plays, while Lutheran High went three-and-out just once in between two possessions of 11 plays.
* The teams combined for just four pass attempts in the first half, all by Lutheran High. Beaudette completed 8 of 18 passes for 118 yards to lead the Eagles offensively, and he rushed 19 times for 74 yards.
* For the first time this season, and perhaps the first time in several years, Lutheran High wore dark gray alternate jerseys for homecoming. But several players had to go with different numbers as some of the gray jerseys were not available in their typical jersey number.
Wakefield 6 12 16 6 — 40
Lutheran High 0 0 0 8 — 8
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
WAKE: Justin Erb 5 run (PAT failed), 5:10.
SECOND QUARTER
WAKE: Blake Brown 27 run (PAT failed), 10:53.
WAKE: Erb 2 run (PAT failed), 2:43.
THIRD QUARTER
WAKE: Brown 30 run (Erb run), 10:18.
WAKE: Brown 69 run (Erb run), 3:18.
FOURTH QUARTER
WAKE: Brown 16 run (PAT failed), 9:27.
LHNE: Cort McKeown 33 pass from Haydyn Beaudette (Beaudette run), 7:26.