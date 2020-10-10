OAKLAND — For about 13 minutes, the battle of undefeated teams between top-ranked Oakland-Craig and fifth-ranked Hartington Cedar Catholic was as good as advertised.
But once the Knights got settled defensively, there was nothing the Trojans could do to slow them down.
Oakland-Craig won its 20th straight game dating back to last season when the Knights scored the game's final 36 points and forced a running clock in a 52-14 trouncing Friday night at Oakland City Park.
“Our kids just play physical football. We challenge our kids each week to come out and be the most physical team on the field,” Oakland-Craig coach Joe Anderson said. “I thought we did that. That second quarter, we really got rolling, and when we get our running game going, that sets up a lot of our passing stuff.”
The teams combined for scoring drives on the game's first five possessions, and the host Knights scored touchdowns the first six times it had the ball — converting its first five two-point conversion attempts to boot — and led 40-14 at halftime and 46-14 after their first possession of the second half.
Oakland-Craig finished the night with a 241-28 advantage in rushing yards, which included holding Cedar Catholic junior Easton Becker — who entered the night averaging more than 100 yards per game on the ground — to just 30 yards on 16 carries.
“They're very physical up front. They have great speed,” Cedar Catholic coach Chad Cattau said. “We knew all the way around, on both sides, that it was going to be a tough matchup.”
What made the performance even more impressive is that Oakland-Craig did it without senior running backs Jaron Meyer and Jack Pille, both of whom were out due to injuries.
Caden Nelson helped pick up the slack. The 195-pounder, listed as a wide receiver on the roster, finished with four short rushing touchdowns while finishing with 57 yards on 13 carries. Coulter Thiele was the team's leading rusher with 94 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.
“Our line did a great job opening up gaps,” Nelson said. “We worked all last week and this week on picking up blockers, and our line did a great job giving me a gap, and I just hit it.”
But Nelson's biggest play may have come on special teams.
With the Knights leading 32-14, he broke through and blocked a punt with 2:57 left in the second quarter.
“That was something that (assistant) coach (Scott) Guzinski put in this week,” Anderson said. “Caden was able to get in there and make a great play. He's an outstanding football player. He's an all-state football player for a reason, and sometimes, you just let those guys go out there and make plays.”
Nelson attributed lineman Elliot Johnson's role in the play. Johnson was the one who helped Nelson break free to block the punt, and Johnson was the one who recovered the ball at the 17. Five plays later, Nelson finished what he started by scoring his fourth rushing touchdown of the first half — all of which came on runs 7 yards or shorter.
“Elliot Johnson really did his job there,” Nelson said. “He was supposed to take the tackle straight up, and he pretty much destroyed him. There was a huge gap, the up back was on the inside, and it was wide open. But it was all Elliot Johnson. I couldn't have done it without him.”
Cedar Catholic did its early damage in the passing game. Junior quarterback Tate Thoene completed five of his first six passes, including a 47-yard pitch-and-catch to Noah Arens to set up their first score of the game. He finished 11 of 22 passing for 177 yards and a touchdown, but his final two passes were picked off by Oakland-Craig defenders. Myles Thoene was the top target, grabbing four passes for 64 yards.
“We feel we have some very good receivers, very good athletes out there on the perimeter,” Cattau said. “We tried mixing things up between run and pass and try to get them in space and try to allow them to make some plays. We were able to a little bit early.”
Game notes
* Oakland-Craig converted all five of its two-point conversion attempts in the first half and finished the game 5 for 7 on those plays. Going for two was a necessity for the Knights, as Pille — who was not suited up due to an injury — is the team's kicker.
* The Trojans actually outgained the Knights 125-70 in the first quarter, in part because the first touchdown of the game was set up by a muffed punt that Oakland-Craig recovered at the 1-yard line. But as the game wore on, the Oakland-Craig defense tightened up. It held Cedar Catholic to just 28 yards of total offense in the second half.
* Depending on whether you count Oakland-Craig's replacement game, a 38-0 victory over then-unbeaten Logan-Magnolia of Iowa, the Knights have now won 19 or 20 straight games. The replacement game does not count toward statewide power points, which are used to determine seeding for the state playoffs.
* Friday's meeting between the two teams was the third in almost exactly 13 months. On Sept. 6, 2019, Oakland-Craig won 50-13 as Cedar Catholic sputtered to an 0-3 start without All-Area running back Jacob Keiser, who suffered a preseason injury. The now-graduated Keiser returned in midseason as the Trojans went 5-1 the rest of the regular season. In the first round of the state playoffs on Nov. 1, the Trojans gave the Knights their closest game of the entire season — including the playoffs — when Oakland-Craig eked out a 28-26 win.
Cedar Catholic 7 7 0 0 — 14
Oakland-Craig 16 24 6 6 — 52
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
O-C: Caden Nelson 1 run (Nelson run), 10:49.
HCC: Connor Vlach 6 pass from Tate Thoene (Blake Arens kick), 8:18.
O-C: Nelson 7 run (Grady Gatewood run), 4:47.
SECOND QUARTER
HCC: Thoene 1 run (Arens kick), 11:10.
O-C: Nelson 5 run (Tavis Uhing run), 7:56.
O-C: Coulter Thiele 40 run (Thiele run), 4:04.
O-C: Nelson 1 run (Thiele run), 0:43.
THIRD QUARTER
O-C: Thiele 7 run (PAT failed), 4:57.
FOURTH QUARTER
O-C: Carson Thomsen 50 pass from Gatewood (PAT failed), 10:27.