No. 1 Oakland-Craig holds serve on GACC

OAKLAND — No. 1 Class C-rated Oakland-Craig held serve against No. 2 rated West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on its home court Thursday night in four sets in a best-of-five sets match, 25-9, 17-25, 25-14 and 25-19.
"We played well and our players came through when necessary," Knight coach Becky Rennerfeldt said. "I have told the girls volleyball is a game of momentum; if they get a point, we need to get a point back — I felt we did that tonight."
"They (Oakland-Craig) were the aggressors all night," West Point Guardian Angels coach Kate Hagemann said. "They controlled the pace of the match, and we made too many errors to win a match against a good team like Oakland-Craig."
In the fourth and what turned out to be the final set, the Bluejays seemed poised to make it a five-set match.
They earned a lead of 10-7 after a couple of hitting errors by the Knights and a kill by Reese Throener.
Oakland-Craig put together a 5-0 run, including a tip-kill from Gretchen Seagren and a block by Kara Peterson, and three GACC errors contributed to the run.
"We didn't play our best," Hagemann said. "Some of that was them and some of that was us. When you play a great team like this, you can't get away with cutting corners or coasting, you need to keep moving forward."
Throener hit a winner down the line, but Shea Johnson hit a slam for the Knights off the Bluejay block and, three GACC errors later, the score was 16-11 in favor of the Knights.
GACC got back to within 18-17 after a kill by Seagren off of an O-C touch, but Oakland-Craig scored seven of the final nine points to take the set and win the match.
After a kill by Sophia Hass from GACC made it 19-18, the Bluejays were called for a double-hit.
Seagren and Brandi Helzer combined for a block, and another double-hit and a kill by Maycie Johnson off a GACC touch made it 23-18.
Oakland-Craig finished the set and the match on a kill by Brandi Helzer and another winner from Seagren to make the 25-19 fourth set final.
"We found a way to get the momentum when we needed it," Rennerfeldt said. "We need to try to keep the momentum throughout a match — tonight we did."
The Knights had a great opening set, bolting to a 6-0 lead and a 9-1 lead to open the set.
They coasted to a 25-9 finish in the set.
Guardian Angels responded in set two, scoring the final five points to take the set 25-17.
Taylor Timmerman and Megan Plagge had a block, and a hitting error by the Knights on a short-set, an over-pass kill by Plagge and an ace serve by Isabel Hass finished the set before Oakland-Craig took the next two to finish the match.
OAKLAND-CRAIG defeats WEST POINT GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 25-9, 17-25, 25-14, 26-19.
WEST POINT GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (11-2): Reese Throener 10k, 2b, 1d, 1s; Sophia Hass 8k, 1b, 19d ; Megan Plagge 2b, 13d, 30s ;Taylor Timmerman 10k, 4b, 5d; Kassidy Kaup 6k, 2b, 1d; Kelsy Steffen 1k, 2a, 7d; Erica Engelmeyer 6d; Isabel Hass 25d.
OAKLAND-CRAIG (13-5): Bailey Helzer 15k, 2s, 25d, 1a; Shea Johnson 4k, 4d, 1a; Brandi Helzer 9k, 3d; Maycie Johnson 3k, 16d, 1a; Gretchen Seagren 12k, 2b; Adi Rennerfeldt 2k, 36s, 11d, 1a; Kara Peterson 1k, 1d; Johnna Peterson 10d.