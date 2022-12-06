The Norfolk High wrestling team now knows exactly how far it has to go over the next 2 ½ months.
The Panthers dropped a 39-21 decision in at home in their first dual of the season on Tuesday to a newcomer on the schedule.
That newcomer happened to be No. 1-rated Millard South, the four-time defending Class A state champions who have won seven of the last eight titles.
The Patriots have also claimed six of the last seven Class A state duals titles, and they showed why against No. 4-rated Norfolk.
“Coming in tonight, we just wanted Millard South on our schedule so we could see them before state duals,” Panthers coach Justin Grey said. “We haven’t seen them anytime during the (regular) season the last few years, so that was our agenda tonight – see what the best team in the state looks like and see what we have to work on.
“I got a lot of notes after tonight, so obviously we have a lot to work on. But I think our guys came out and competed hard and competed well. Obviously we are not at the level of Millard South, but we knew that coming into tonight.”
Norfolk led 9-8 after the team split the first four matches. Millard South got major decision wins by Aiden Robertson (170 pounds) and Caeden Olin (195) while the Panthers got a decision from Jaeden Thompson (182) and a pin by Kayden Kettler (220).
“The guys that went out there and won close matches like Jaeden Thompson – that was a huge win,” Grey said.
He also credited for Kettler earning a win after moving up a weight class due to usual 220-pounder Jackson Bos being out with illness.
But Millard South took charge of the dual with three straight wins, including two pins.
Jesse Lewis returned to action after missing the opening meet of the season to stop that streak by pinning Millard South’s Brady Danze in 1:53 at 120.
“Jesse Lewis, it’s good to have him back in the lineup,” Grey said. “Jesse Lewis took care of business like Jesse Lewis always does.”
After Miles Anderson – a two-time state champion – pinned freshman Tannor Thompson at 126 to get the Patriots back into the win column, the Panthers claimed the match of the evening.
Calvin Empkey overcame a 7-4 deficit in the third period to tie up his match with Gino Rettele with an escape and takedown. They traded takedowns in a wild final 25 seconds with Empkey again having to battle back to tie things up.
But it only took 11 seconds for Empkey to secure the winning takedown to win in sudden victory.
“Calvin Empkey is a returning (state) medalist and one of the top leaders of our team,” Grey said. “That match could have went either way, but Calvin’s put in a lot of time in the offseason. He has a lot of heart and he never quits. When you have those ingredients, anything can happen in a wrestling match.”
“Hats off to Calvin Empkey because he had to dig deep to win that wrestling match. To me, that was the best match of the night.”
Josiah Kumm earned Norfolk’s final win of the dual at 145, using a late escape to edge Aaron Kreun 3-2.
“Josiah Kumm stepped up,” Grey said. “He was sick from school (on Monday) and came back today because he wanted to wrestle tonight. He was supposed to have Joel Adams, the world medalist, but Joel Adams didn’t make weight and that’s why (Dylan) Busch had to wrestle him (at 152).
“Busch is a returning (state) medalist as well, but against a world medalist, that’s day and night difference there.”
Grey said adding Millard South to the Panthers’ schedule can only help. It is extra beneficial to get the dual in during the first week of the season.
“I’d rather know now what we have to work on than at (state) dual time or districts,” he said. “We have a season to build upon this.”
NORFOLK’S GIRLS used quick, early pins to roll to a 48-27 win over Millard South.
The No. 3-rated Panthers went up 24-0 after a forfeit win by Jerzi Rabbass (105) followed by pinfalls by Tiarra Pollard (110), Jazmin Haller (115) and Caidence Bethards (120). All three pins came within the first 1:36 of the match.
Kylie Beeken (130), Lesly Rodriguez (135), Kayla Bobeldyke (145) and Ashanti Dillard (235) also won by win for Norfolk.
Millard South boys 39, Norfolk High 21
(Millard South deducted one point for unsportsmanlike conduct)
106: Kirnan Meink (MS) pinned Ryder Kahny (N), 5:38; 113: Isaac Ekdahl (MS) pinned Chase Firenze (N), 3:08; 120: Jesse Lewis (N) pinned Brady Danze (MS), 1:53; 126: Miles Anderson (MS) pinned Tannor Thompson (N), 1:09; 132: Calvin Empkey (N) def. Gino Rettele (MS), SV-1 11-9; 138: Logan Glynn (MS) def. Gavin Van Driel (N), 9-2; 145: Josiah Kumm (N) def. Aaron Kreun (MS), 3-2;
152: Joel Adams (MS) major dec. Dylan Busch (N), 20-7; 160: Henry Reilly (MS) major dec. Jacob Licking (N), 11-3; 170: Aiden Robertson (MS) major dec. Hudson Waldow (N) 15-5; 182: Jaeden Thompson (N) def. Tanner Fuller (MS), 6-3; 195: Caeden Olin (MS) major dec. Rylee Hammer (N), 17-5; 220: Kayden Kettler (N) pinned Tristen Williams (MS), 1:42; 285: Brock Dyer (MS) def. Noah Ferguson (N), 3-1.
Norfolk girls 48, Millard South 27
100: Double forfeit; 105: Jerzi Rabbass (N) won by forfeit; 110: Tierra Pollard (N) pinned Jenah Jacobson (MS), 1:20; 115: Jazmin Haller (N) pinned Jaina Chlopek (MS) 1:36; 120: Caidence Bethards (N) pinned Lauren Corey (MS), 0:59; 125: Brianna Hernandez (MS) def. Kali Mangelsen (N), 3-1; 130: Kylie Beeken (N) pinned Millie Jensen (MS), 5:21;
135: Lesly Rodriguez (N) pinned Naomi Sohriakoff (MS), 0:55; 140: Yvette Vargas (MS) pinned Victoria Maxey (N) 2:49; 145: Kayla Bobeldyke (N) pinned Abbie Littell (MS), 0:48; 155: Stormy Hampton (MS) pinned Raegan Mangelsen (N), 2:35; 170: Rowyn Wiltgen (MS) pinned Beverly Bobeldyke (N), 3:18; 190: Gwen Vinson (MS) won by forfeit; 235: Ashanti Dillard (N) pinned Abby Dannelly (MS), 0:25.