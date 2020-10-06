After a week off, Class C No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast picked up where it left off, easily sweeping a pair of foes at both ends of a triangular at the Andrews Activitiy Center on the Lutheran High campus.
The Eagles opened the night with a 25-14, 25-6 dismantling of Shelby-Rising City before cruising to a surprisingly-easy victory in the nightcap over No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh 25-12, 25-16.
"We were pretty laid back and mild in that first match, Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said, "but I thought that we got it going well in the second match.
"That first set was really strong. We made a few more errors in the second set, but overall, they came ready to play that second match."
The second match, to which Gebhardt referred, was the night's main event between unbeaten Lutheran High and the 16-2 Patriots.
Clarkson/Leigh took 1-0 leads in both sets, but those proved to be the only advantages the Patriots would enjoy, while competing with the Eagles, all night.
Lutheran High defensive specialist Amber Bockelman said it was all about putting up a big block.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game, so we knew we had to get the defense around (the block) and make them really fight. They just kept tipping and we kept blocking them."
Clarkson/Leigh coach Becky Schneider said she was disappointed in how her team performed. "That wasn't our best game, by far," she said. "We couldn't pass, therefore, we couldn't run our offense. We just gave them too many free balls."
Lutheran High dominated in both sets and showed remarkable offensive balance. Leading hitter, Becca Gebhardt led the Eagles with 11 kills while five of her teammates - Chloe Spence, Grace Bitney, Mia Furst, Lauren Buhrman and Aubrey Herbolsheimer - all finished with either three or four.
Meanwhile, Spence and Maddie Becker provided 12 set assists apiece.
"The girls have good chemistry. They all come ready to work and do their part. I'm proud of them, the way they've stuck together," Kathy Gebhardt said.
"They've just wanted to make this happen. So, they're working hard and trying to do good things."
Clarkson/Leigh won the evening's middle match, 25-13, 25-22, over Shelby-Rising City. The Patriots appeared to be firing on all cylinders in the first set, but struggled in the second.
"I told the girls, I hope that doesn't set the bar for how the Lutheran High game would go, but it kind of looked like it did," Schneider said. "We were kind of flat-footed and played a lot of sloppy volleyball. We didn't put things together like we normally do."
Clarkson/Leigh fell to 16-3 on the season, while Lutheran High improved to 25-0 - and 57-2 in sets.
Both the Patriots and Eagles are assigned to the same subdistrict, which also includes No. 2 Norfolk Catholic, a team Lutheran High has defeated twice, but which has also given the Eagles their only two set losses this season.
But first things first. The Eagles are scheduled to face some tough foes down the stretch, particularly in the next week starting with a triangular on Thursday in West Point.
"Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Wisner-Pilger, that's always great competition," coach Gebhardt said. "Both of those teams always play us tough. I know they've improved since the beginning of the season, so, I feel like we're going to see real quality competition there.
"And next week, Columbus Lakeview comes here. We kind of scrimmaged with them this summer and they really took it to us. We did not fare well with them at all, so our girls are getting keyed up to see what we can do against them. That will be a great test of where we're at."
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST DEFEATS SHELBY-RISING CITY 25-14, 25-6
- SHELBY-RISING CITY (6-14): Maddie Hopwood 7s; Ava Larmon 1k, 1s, 1b; Reece Ingalls 6k, 1b; Wendy Godejohn 1k; Emily Willis 1k, 1s.
- LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (24-0): Chloe Spence 5k, 11s, 1b; Maddie Becker 8s, 3a; Amber Bockelman 1a; Chloe Bitney 1a; Grace Bitney 1k, 1b; Mia Furst 2k, 2a, 1b; Lauren Buhrman 2k; Becca Gebhardt 12k, 1b; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 4k, 2b; Halle Berner 5s.
CLARKSON/LEIGH DEFEATS SHELBY-RISING CITY 25-13, 25-22
- CLARKSON/LEIGH (16-2): Makenna Held 25s; Chloe Hanel 9k, 2a; Kennedy Settje 5k, 2s; Kayden Schumacher 4k, 2a; Bailey Lemberg 3a; Alissa Kasik 1k; Cassidy Hoffman 7k, 2a, 1b; Korbee Went 2k.
- SHELBY-RISING CITY (6-15): Maddie Hopwood 6s; Alex Larmon 2k; Ava Larmon 1k, 2a; Reece Ingalls 5k; Wendy Godejohn 1k; Emily Willis 2s, 1a.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST DEFEATS CLARKSON/LEIGH 25-12, 25-16
- CLARKSON/LEIGH (16-3): Makenna Held 9s; Chloe Hanel 2k, 1b; Kennedy Settje 4k, Kayden Schumacher 1k; Bailey Lemberg 1a; Cassidy Hoffman 2k, 3b; Korbee Went 1k.
- LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (25-0): Chloe Spence 3k, 12s, 1a; Maddie Becker 12s, 1a; Grace Bitney 3k, 1s; Mia Furst 4k, 1a; Lauren Buhrman 4k; Becca Gebhardt 11k, 2b; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 3k, 4b; Halle Berner 2s.